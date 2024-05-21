England Euro 2024 squad announcement: Southgate axes Marcus Rashford and picks Adam Wharton

Rashford was a mainstay of England's World Cup campaign but will not feature at the Euros - PA/John Walton

Marcus Rashford has been left out of England’s provisional 33-man squad for the European Championships with Gareth Southgate calling up five uncapped players.

Adam Wharton is included along with three Crystal Palace team-mates: Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Centre-half Jarell Quansah has also received a first-call up for the training squad along with Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones.

Jones’ inclusion appears to come at the cost of his former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who is another high-profile casualty along with Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell. Also out is Raheem Sterling but that is less of a surprise while another Chelsea player, Levi Colwill, has also not made it.

Asked about Rashford’s omission, Southgate said: “I just feel that other players in that part of the pitch have had better seasons, as simple as that.”

Southgate said Henderson’s injury sustained in the March international break had put pay to his chances.

“He’s missed five weeks and just hasn’t been able to get to the intensity in the games since then,” Southgate said. “Look, he’s a fantastic professional and that was a really difficult call to make because he’s been so important, so supportive in my time here.”

Southgate has included 11 defenders in the squad which will be reduced to 26 on June 7 before the team flies to Germany. The number of defenders reflects the injury concerns in that area of the team with Luke Shaw having been a huge doubt.

His United team-mate, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, is included along with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite who was in the last squad but did not play. Goalkeeper James Trafford has been promoted from the Under-21s despite having recently lost his place at Burnley.

Southgate has selected 12 ‘forward’ players including Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

The players from United and Manchester City are expected to miss the first warm-up game against Bosnia and Herzegovnia at St James’ Park as will Jude Bellingham who will be involved in the Champions League Final.

England provisional Euro 2024 squad announcement: As it happened

03:28 PM BST

Balancing England’s attack

Marcus Rashford can have few complaints given his club form, but he does complement Harry Kane, around whom England’s attack revolves. Much like Kane’s relationship with Son Heung-min, Rashford offers threat in behind defences when Kane drops off into pockets of space. Perhaps a combination of Bellingham, Foden and Saka can run beyond Kane. They are certainly no slow coaches. Finding a blend between attackers who want the ball to feet and those who can to stretch defences is one of Southgate’s key tasks this summer.

Marcus Rashford celebrates with Harry Kane of England after scoring their team's fifth goal

03:02 PM BST

Southgate on the complications of international management

The job is here to adapt to the situations you have and they are the cards you dealt with. The consequences you are dealt with. The injuries are a complex thing, they are not one of the things you spoke about, but they could be a lot of those things. Some have played a lot of football, some have come back earlier than they could’ve been. A lot of matches in the calendar. It’s too easy to say winter World Cup or this or that. There’s players with better injury records than others, training intensities. Everyone wants simple solutions, but it isn’t that.

02:49 PM BST

Oliver Brown on Henderson

It has been a year to forget for Jordan Henderson, and his England career is surely over. Our chief sports writer Oliver Brown examines how Henderson tried and failed to pursue Saudi riches and England ambitions.

On the surface, his move to Saudi Arabia last July looked a surefire scheme for stockpiling generational wealth. Instead, it has stripped him of all that he held most precious. First to go was his reputation as a noble activist, as he betrayed his solidarity with the gay community by hitching himself to a regime that criminalised homosexuality. Now, at 33, he has had the book closed on his England career.

02:33 PM BST

Our player-by-player England squad verdict

Mike McGrath assesses each member of England's provisional 33-man squad, and rates their importance to Southgate.

02:31 PM BST

Marcus Rashford’s Instagram story wishing England good luck

Marcus Rashford Instagram message after being left out of the England squad

02:20 PM BST

Euro 2024 sweepstake

To keep things even more interesting this summer, why not take part in our Euro 2024 sweepstake, and see if you emerge from this summer's tournament as a winner, even if England – or your favourite team – lets you down on the pitch.

02:17 PM BST

Southgate on uncertainty around squad

We’ve never had so many unknown situations. We’ve had tournaments where we’ve taken a players where we know they will be back for a certain moment. We’re used to dealing with it. I always like to give players as much clarity as possible. But on this occasion we’re not able to do that.

02:15 PM BST

Southgate on replacing Henderson’s leadership

[Jordan Henderson] will be a miss. He’s an exceptional individual and fantastic human being. He’s been in that leadership role for a long time. We’ve got young players with a lot of caps. There’s no reason why young players can’t lead.

02:14 PM BST

Southgate on Foden wide or central

Sometimes he starts on the left for City and stays wide, but often he drifts inside and that is the same for us. I don’t think any of our attacking players would say we pin them to a touchline. You want him in those central areas, the same with one or two others. It’s also about where players defend. Jude [Bellingham] has been playing a a No 10 for Real Madrid, but defending on the left wing. So it’s about where players arrive at.

02:12 PM BST

Southgate on no Eric Dier

He’s played very well for Bayern and I know they are happy with them. We just think he is just behind some of the guys we picked. He’s played in some big games in the Champions League and we’re aware of that.

02:09 PM BST

Southgate on squad balance

If we picked tomorrow we might end up taking a dozen defenders because we have so many [injury] questions, and we obviously don’t want to do that. Hopefully in time things become clearer. I also think you can take too many forwards. With forwards you’ve got to give them love and make them feel special, and if you have too many you cannot do that. I would have liked it to be have been more decisive and cleaner.

England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference at St George's Park

02:07 PM BST

Southgate sounds quite gloomy on Luke Shaw’s chances

He’s up against it. The fact he has been our first-choice in that position gives him more of a chance than he might have done. I’m not sure what’s realistic... he is a long shot.

02:06 PM BST

Southgate on injury problems

There are some injury situations which are very obvious and some are a bit more nuanced. Sometimes you need to work with the players because you don’t have all the information. Hopefully more time can help us make better decisions.

02:05 PM BST

Southgate on no Henderson

The determining factor was the injury he picked up at the last camp. He has missed five weeks and was not quite able to get up to the intensity. He is a fantastic professional and it was a difficult call to make.

02:04 PM BST

Southgate on Rashford

These are difficult calls, you’re talking about players who are very good and have been an important part of things we have done. I just feel that other players in that part of the pitch have had better seasons, as simple as that.

02:03 PM BST

For what this worth...

Interesting that the FA have listed Jude Bellingham as a forward in their squad list rather than a midfielder. Trent Alexander-Arnold is listed among the midfielders.

02:00 PM BST

England’s 33-man provisional squad confirmed

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

01:34 PM BST

Another versatile defender in the squad: Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is set to be included in the provisional squad, which is reward for his season after qualifying for the Champions League. He also impressed in the March internationals when he filled in at right-back for Kyle Walker so can provide cover at full-back.

01:33 PM BST

Joe Gomez will be in the squad

The Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2024, to be announced officially at 2pm today. He featured against Brazil and Belgium in March. His previous caps had come in October 2020. His versatility at centre-back and full-back is a major bonus for Southgate.

01:27 PM BST

What a difference a two-year tournament cycle makes

England manager Gareth Southgate with Marcus Rashford

01:11 PM BST

One players who will be bowing out at the Euros

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos will retire after the tournament.

Real Madrid said the 34-year-old “has decided to bring an end to his time as a professional footballer following Euro 2024.”

“Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Toni Kroos, a player who will go down in Real Madrid history as one of our club and international football’s greatest legends,” the club said.

Kroos has been with Madrid since 2014, helping them win 22 titles, including four European Cups and four Spanish leagues. He made 463 appearances for the club.

01:02 PM BST

The venue for England’s first game

Southgate’s team will play Serbia at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, home of FC Schalke 04. The omens are not too promising: England were knocked out of the 2006 Fifa World Cup quarter-finals on penalties against Portugal in the same stadium. You can find out about the 10 stadiums which will host Euros games here.

12:47 PM BST

Quansah’s rise

This time last year Jarell Quansah had finished his season at Bristol Rovers in League One, which was rounded off with a defeat to Bolton. After his breakthrough season at Liverpool, they resisted buying an emergency centre-back in January and put faith in their 21-year-old, who is set to be named in England’s provisional squad for the Euros.

Jarell Quansah playing for Liverpool against Wolves

12:42 PM BST

No Rashford in provisional squad

England’s competition for places in forward areas has led to a high-profile absentee: Marcus Rashford has not made the squad. Rashford scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar and links well with Harry Kane, but he will not be going to Germany.

12:38 PM BST

Two Englishman who are definitely on the plane

Referees Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor have been selected as part of a group of 19 officials who will take charge of the 51 matches in Germany. Stuart Attwell and David Coote will be VARs. You can find out the full list of officials who have made the grade here.

Michael Oliver at the Emirates during Arsenal vs Everton

12:32 PM BST

12:30 PM BST

Gary Neville speaking on Sky about how room must be made for Foden

We can’t make the same mistake with Phil Foden as we did with Paul Scholes. I never thought this while I was playing for England and I used to see Paul Scholes go to the left hand side. But looking back now it is a regret that we didn’t see the most technically gifted England footballer play in his best position. Foden is the most technically gifted football player and we will regret it if we don’t play him in his best position. That means some difficult decisions have to be made.

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer

12:18 PM BST

12:15 PM BST

More squad developments

The Athletic are reporting that it is good news for Ivan Toney, but not for Chelsea full-back Reece James. James is simply too big an injury risk despite his abundant quality.

12:01 PM BST

Southgate puts his faith in Shaw

Gareth Southgate is set to resist the alternative options at left-back and go with Luke Shaw trying to prove his fitness and cover from other positions. Ipswich’s Leif Davis has been watched by Steve Holland last month when Southgate’s assistant took in a game in the Championship - but Davis will not be called up. Tyrick Mitchell has also played well for Crystal Palace but is set to miss out.

Gareth Southgate and Luke Shaw at the 2022 World Cup

12:00 PM BST

England players involved in two Wembley finals

A number of England players are involved in this Saturday’s FA Cup final, extending their club season by a further week.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden will be involved for Manchester City against Manchester United, as well as Rico Lewis on the fringes. Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire (injury permitting) will play for United, while Luke Shaw is struggling with injury. Mason Mount and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are not in England contention.

Jude Bellingham will play in the Champions League final with Real Madrid on June 1, little more than two weeks before England’s first Euros game, while Jadon Sancho will line up against him for Borussia Dortmund. Sancho is very much an outside bet to make the squad.

11:43 AM BST

Jordan Henderson was England’s vice-captain in March...now out of the squad

Jordan Henderson has been axed from the England squad for Euro 2024 with Adam Wharton handed a shock call-up by Gareth Southgate.

Henderson, 33, was picked by Southgate earlier in the season during his unhappy spell at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and also included in the squad for the March internationals although he had a knock and did not play.

But the midfielder has now been left out of a long-list of players for this summer’s tournament, which has opened the door for Wharton following his move to Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January. The 20-year-old has caught the eye in central midfield.

His Palace team-mate Eberechi Eze is set to be included by Southgate, as is Liverpool’s Curtis Jones. The England manager will officially unveil his training squad at 2pm today, picking about 30 players to train and play in matches against Bosnia and Iceland before the Euros.

Henderson had moved to Ajax in January after his six-month spell in the Saudi league, with the move to the Dutch giants seen as an attempt to keep his place in Southgate’s squad for this summer’s tournament in Germany. But he also missed a chunk of games after the last international break and only returned for the final three matches of the campaign.

England manager Gareth Southgate and Jordan Henderson

Henderson’s absence is something of a shock considering his status in the squad. He was vice-captain for the March internationals and, if fit, would have taken the armband because Harry Kane was not able to play.

Earlier in the season, Henderson said his move to Saudi Arabia was influenced by his desire to play for England this summer.

“If I’m not playing, that can be quite difficult for me,” Henderson said.

“Especially when England’s a big thing for me. You’ve got the Euros coming up. And then there was an approach from Al Ettifaq to the club to see if it would be possible for me to go there.”

With 81 caps and nine of them as skipper, Henderson had a huge amount of experience heading into another major tournament and had been part of every World Cup or Euros squad under Southgate. He also played in the final at the last Euros, coming off the bench at Wembley in the defeat to Italy on penalties.

Jarrod Bowen will be among Southgate’s forwards for his pool of training players, while he has a dilemma for his back-up keepers and James Trafford is pushing for his place on the long-list despite losing his No1 place at Burnley.

Luke Shaw is set to be included despite not playing since February. He has been a major doubt for the finals after a setback from his return from a hamstring injury and is still a huge concern, although Southgate has little cover at left-back. Ben Chilwell is not expected to be part of the squad.

11:39 AM BST

A surprise selection

Goalkeeper James Trafford is expected to be named in the squad. The Burnley goalkeeper lost his club place to Kosovo international Arijanet Muric mid-way through the Premier League season. With Aaron Ramsdale also spending the season on Arsenal’s bench, England’s options behind Jordan Pickford are less than ideal.

11:36 AM BST

Southgate stocking up on defenders

The Times are reporting that Everton and Liverpool centre-backs Jarrel Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite are in the squad. Given Stones and Maguire have struggled with niggles throughout the season, Southgate needs some insurance in defensive areas.

11:31 AM BST

Wharton in, Henderson out: Southgate to name his provisional England Euro 2024 squad

Gareth Southgate names his provisional England squad for this summer’s European Championship, and there will be no place for former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Despite England being short of central midfield options, Henderson has paid the price for a disjointed campaign that saw him cut short a spell in Saudi Arabia before joining Ajax in January.

Southgate is expected to name a squad of around 30 to 32 players at 2pm, a group which will be cut to 26 in a few week’s time.

Henderson’s omission is likely to give England’s midfield options a youthful feel, with Adam Wharton, Curtis Jones and Kobbie Mainoo expected to be part of the initial squad, competing with Conor Gallagher for a starting spot alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

As well as Henderson, Raheem Sterling will miss out, with Southgate appearing to have moved on from the Chelsea winger. Competition for places in the attacking positions is fierce, with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon emerging to challenge more established names. Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are certainties to be selected, but Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford might be sweating on their place.

If Southgate has an embarrassment of attacking riches, the same cannot be said at the back. As our chief football writer Sam Wallace wrote in his column on Sunday, three of Southgate’s first-choice back four have struggled for form, fitness or playing time this season. John Stones finished the season on Man City’s bench, Harry Maguire is in a race to return from a muscular problem while Luke Shaw suffered a setback on his return from injury.

Southgate also has to contend with the fact that around 10 England players are expected to be involved in the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

We’ll bring you the squad and latest updates shortly.

