England’s Euro 2024 squad announced: Southgate explains Grealish and Maguire omissions from final 26

Gareth Southgate said it was too big a risk to take Harry Maguire - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed his final 26-man squad for the European Championship, with Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire the headline absentees.

Grealish, Maguire, James Maddison, Curtis Jones, Jarell Qaunsah, James Trafford and Jarrad Branthwaite are the seven players to miss out.

That is good news for Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, as it means Southgate will take three strikers to Germany, with the pair joining captain Harry Kane on the plane to Germany.

It also means that Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton will be part of the 26-man squad, despite only making his England debut against Bosnia on Monday night.

Grealish was said to be stunned by the news that he will not be part of the squad after making an impact as a substitute in the victory over Bosnia after linking up with England early.

Despite a difficult season for his club, Manchester City, the omission of Grealish not only caused surprise within the England camp, but also outside it. One sporting director at a top Premier League club contacted Telegraph Sport to say: “How can the England manager leave out a player who can make such a big difference from the bench? Crazy.”

Maguire is devastated that he was not able to recover from a calf injury in time to make the 26-man squad.

In a post on Instagram, Maguire said: “I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.”

Maguire was one of three players, along with Luke Shaw and Lewis Dunk, not to train with the rest of the squad on Thursday ahead of Friday night’s final warm-up game against Iceland.

But Shaw and Dunk are both in line to be named in Southgate’s 26-man squad, along with Joe Gomez and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa.

With Maguire missing out, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is in line to be the first-choice partner to John Stones in the centre of defence for the entirety of the Euros.

Southgate’s 26-man squad will have a distinct attacking look to it with three defenders and a goalkeeper being cut from his initial 33-man party and both Watkins and Toney earning places.

It is understood that Toney went to see Southgate this week after not playing at all against Bosnia and was reassured that he will be given a chance.

06:51 PM BST

Rice on fellow midfielder Adam Wharton

I think there’s a difference, you can see in players who are top level players at 20 and players that are on the cusp of stuff. And he’s top level. He sees a pass early, left and right foot. It’s impressive the way he passes a ball. Whether it’s five or ten yards, there’s just a crispness to it. Really impressive. Calm, composed, relaxed. You speak to the Crystal Palace boys about him, he’s shocked them on how well he’s done. But he’s 20-years-old, it’s his first tournament. It’s so important we don’t put too much pressure on him. Let him flourish and England are going to have an amazing midfielder to come through for the next 10 to 15 years.

06:47 PM BST

Declan Rice on losing his ‘best mates’ Maddison and Grealish from the squad

It’s been really tough. Madders [Maddison] and Jack [Grealish] are two of my best mates in the squad, probably spent most of my time with them since I’ve been here. To see them go is not a nice feeling. And they’ve both just said then, before they went, Madders last night, Jack just now, that they wish us all the best. They’re gutted they’ve been left out of the squad. We’re so close as a group and no one is feeling really bitter about being left out.

James Maddison (left) and Jack Grealish (centre) were two of the seven players left out of the England squad for Euro 2023 - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

06:46 PM BST

Is Gareth Southgate ruthless?

The England manager addressed this point in his press conference. It is interesting that his 26-man squad for the Euro 2024 squad is very different from the one at the World Cup in 2022 – half the squad from Qatar have been culled.

Of course, some of his decisions have been forced – Harry Maguire’s injury costing him a place in the squad.

But, for a manager who has been criticised of being too loyal to his favourites – he has been ruthless in taking new and upcoming talent.

06:41 PM BST

England manager on leaders in the squad

Leadership is a really important part of any successful team. We still have a lot of players with 50-plus caps: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Declan Rice, Harry Kane. Kieran Trippier is very close to that figure and we have young players with leadership as well. We’re blessed that we have a lot of leaders in the group and more than most teams. There’s a balance between those things and other people will emerge. We’ll see characters emerge as we work through the coming months. It’s nice to see how other leaders form.

06:35 PM BST

Southgate provides an update on Harry Kane’s fitness

Luke [Shaw] is still in rehab. Lewis Dunk won’t be available for tomorrow, but will train from the beginning of next week. Everybody else is available for tomorrow. Harry [Kane] could play 90. I’m not sure he will. No other concerns at the moment.

Harry Kane has continued to work his way back towards full fitness ahead of Euro 2024 - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

06:31 PM BST

Has the England manger been able to pick the squad he wanted?

Things change from week to week during the season and month to month. Of course, we’re a lot of changes from Qatar if you go as far back as that. It’s impossible to say if it’s the squad you wanted. It’s the squad we’ve picked that we feel is best equipped in this moment in time. When you’re picking a squad it is based on a moment in time and you’re trying to balance experience where we’ve got 11 players who have gone to three tournaments or more with younger players who are playing so well we can’t ignore what they’re doing. Sometimes you have to regenerate the group more than you’re expecting but that has already brought a hunger and a competitiveness. The key is now we have to bond as a group. There’s some players who have been with us a long time where the bonds are really strong. The group have now got to work together. How the 15 who aren’t selected to start respond is going to be key as they’re going to come into a game and the atmosphere around the hotel, at the training ground, these are the key things at major tournaments.

06:27 PM BST

‘We have to deliver in this moment’

Gareth Southgate speaks:

Lots of teams could win. It’ a very open tournament. We’re excited about our prospects, we’re experienced, but we know we have to deliver in this moment.

06:24 PM BST

Update on Luke Shaw’s fitness

He’s progressed really well in the last couple of weeks. At the moment we think he could have some involvement in the second group game, but you have to keep hitting the markers. But he’s had a good volume of work, operating at good speeds, so yeah, I think you can take one gamble and that’s a gamble, we’ve got enough evidence to believe it can pay off. And positionally, with what he brings with his experience, the fact that he’s a left-footer who can drive forward that’s a situation we wanted to explore.

06:21 PM BST

Southgate on Jarrad Branthwaite and explains his inclusion of three strikers

On Branthwaite

It’s a bit early for Jarrad [Branthwaite]. He has had a fabulous season, it was good to get him on the pitch the other night. But of course, in an ideal world, you’d like that balance of left-footers. For him to be in ahead of the others, I don’t think it would have been the right call at this stage. At left-back, that’s why we’ve taken what I think is a calculated risk with Luke Shaw, one which I think is worth taking.

On taking three strikers to Germany

In terms of being more attacking, I am repeating myself, but we’ve scored more goals than any generation other than the team under Walter Winterbottom, so we have been attacking. The different profile of the strikers is the reason for having three. They all offer something different. We know that Harry [Kane] is the starting guy but Ollie [Watkins] and Ivan [Toney] have different attributes and different strengths that we might need at any given time in a game. “We now have five changes in competitive games and the demands on the squad across the season... the squad is so important and we have different options so we’ll use them.

06:19 PM BST

Declan Rice on England’s bright midfield

We saw in the last camp what Kobbie’s done at Man Utd all season, he fully deserves his place. Adam played his first half of the season in the Championship, he’s been outstanding at Crystal Palace and he’s impressed a lot of the players in training. He’s so composed and calm on the ball, he’s got a beautiful left-foot, very crisp passing, and he’s an all-round down to earth boy. He’s still only 20 years old, but to be on the plane to go to his first European Championships, what a moment for him. He won’t take it for granted, he’ll be ready when called upon. You saw the other night how composed he is, I think he doesn’t get phased by big things. The future is looking bright in midfield.

06:15 PM BST

Southgate: Maguire’s omission is purely fitness based

The decision on Harry [Maguire] is totally about his physical condition and his recovery from the injury. There is no other reason as he is one of our strongest centre-backs. In terms of those who can come in, clearly Lewis [Dunk] and Marc [Guehi] played the other night but Ezri Konsa also had an excellent season at Aston Villa. We’ve been using him as a full-back in some of the recent games but he also played at centre-half in March and was outstanding. It is his strongest position so there are a number of options and we also have Joe Gomez who can play in a number of positions.

Gareth Southgate emphaised that Harry Maguire's (pictured) absence was down to injury - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

06:14 PM BST

Southgate reveals that Maguire wouldn’t have been fit for the group stages

Trent can play both [in midfield and defence], we had nine defenders in the last couple of tournaments so I think we’re the same now. That was part of the reason we couldn’t take Harry Maguire. We would’ve had to take a 10th defender, and that balance wouldn’t have been right, it would’ve left us short in other areas. Harry has made some progress, but it’s been complicated and we wouldn’t have had him in the group stages. There were too many hurdles to get through without being clear where we might get to. Knowing we haven’t got a clean bill of health across the rest of the backline, we need players who are fit and ready to go from the start. “It was a really difficult call, you know how I feel about Harry, what he’s done for England and for me as a manager. It’s a slightly different case to [Grealish and Maddison], but it’s no easier.

06:11 PM BST

Jarrell Quansah has stayed with the squad

England manager Gareth Southgate:

Jarell Quansah has stayed with us. He’s not had the experience of an England international at Wembley. It’ll be great for him to be us for the game. Hopefully we’re not needing to call anyone else in.

06:10 PM BST

England manager on why Maddison and Grealish have been left out

All of the players [not included] took the news really respectfully. All players of course will feel they should have been in and that’s why they’re top players because they have that self-belief and they have that mindset. The fact is we’ve got some players who have been playing extremely well all season in the league and we just feel other players have had stronger seasons - particularly in the past six months or so. We saw some fantastic performances the other night which underlined some of that and in the attacking area of the pitch we’re blessed with a lot of options and they’re all slightly different. Madders [Maddison] and Jack [Grealish] would have provided us with something different as well and they’ve been tough calls. They’re calls we’ve gone over and over and over as a group of staff to try to be fair and to try to use the right rationale. We back our decisions but we recognise we could have gone a different route. The boys are big characters, fabulous team-mates and great boys to work with. It’s sad to have to deliver that news to them.

06:09 PM BST

Southgate on leaving players out

You’ve got this difficult scenario where people are having to wait for bad news. You try to do it as respectfully as possible. For the players that aren’t coming with us it’s a devastating blow. They’ve all been amazing with how they’ve dealt with it. We’ve got that balance, excitement and a bit of remorse for a difficult day.

06:05 PM BST

England manager on a tough day

Gareth Southgate has arrived in his claret polo shirt:

No question, it’s one of the most difficult parts of the job [letting people go]. We’re a close team, everybody – players, staff – have felt the last couple of days the decision was looming. We’ve still felt we’ve been able to make better decisions in terms of injuries and availability by giving ourselves more time. Of course, that means having this difficult scenario where people are having to wait for bad news. You try to do it respectfully and with as much of a human side as possible, but I know for the ones not coming with us it’s a devastating blow. They’ve all been amazing with how they’ve dealt with it, but I know it’s a difficult day for them and their team-mates. They’re really excited about going, they should be and have done unbelievably well in some cases to push some experienced players out. But we’ve got that balance of excitement and remorse for a difficult day.

Gareth Southgate

05:59 PM BST

05:52 PM BST

Has Gareth Southgate made the right or wrong selections?

Seven players have failed to make the plane to Germany having been selected for England’s 33-man provisional squad.

The England manager has trimmed his provisional squad and picked his final 26 players for the Euros.

Here were his big decisions ahead of the deadline.

05:49 PM BST

Gareth Southgate and Declan Rice will face the media at 6pm

The England manager has announced his 26-man squad and will be explaining his decisions in a news conference shortly.

Southgate will be joined by Declan Rice as they play their final warm-up match against Iceland on Friday evening.

Stay tuned – as we bring you the latest updates.

05:46 PM BST

Is Gareth Southgate wrong to leave out Jack Grealish?

Telegraph readers have their say.

“Very surprised at Grealish’s omission. If you’re a goal up with 10 to go, Grealish is the perfect sub to bring on. You just give him the ball and he will keep it until he is fouled, taking all the pressure off the defence and destroying the opposition’s momentum; and his creativity can get you another goal. Big mistake, this one.”

– David Newton

“I would have taken Grealish ahead of Toney. I thought England had evolved past the long ball, I guess I was wrong.”

– Peter Porcupine

“Surprised Grealish is not in and Bowen is . Grealish would have been a good impact option off the bench.”

– David McKeown

05:36 PM BST

Who has missed out?

Let’s just recap the seven players who were announced in Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man squad but won’t be playing in Germany – they are:

Jarrod Branthwaite (Everton)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Jarrell Quansah (Liverpool)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

James Trafford (Burnley)

05:29 PM BST

Here we go . . .

England’s final Euro 2024 squad has just been announced.

Goalkeepers Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

05:24 PM BST

Surprise over Jack Grealish’s omission

Sorry how am I seeing some suggest Jack Grealish should be left out? Give your heads a wobble. He plays for one of the best teams in the 🌎 would walk into most starting 11s in 🌎 football. Some of you might have favorites that can cut in the prem. But 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is to heavy for them! — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) June 6, 2024

05:18 PM BST

Your reaction to the reported England squad

“Hang on; we played Bosnia this week and were completely flat. However Grealish made two goals late on to make the scoreline respectable. I’m not sure what Southgate is looking for; I saw limited creative work from the rest of the team [though I’m conscious other key players weren’t involved].”

“A surprising decision. Grealish should feel disappointed: we’ll see how things go soon enough.”

– James Baker

“Ridiculous from Southgate but what do you expect! You need creative players in the squad and he’s jettisoned two of them. I get Maddison as he’s had a bad injury but Grealish is the only player besides Foden and Bellingham than can spark a bit of magic. Lunatic decision to leave jack out and think the Toney and Wharton are gonna do a better job.”

– Scott Idiens

“Grealish shouldn’t be too stunned. He didn’t start many games for City last season and going on the last five days before the cup final wasn’t the brightest move when you’re fighting Doku for a place, as was nearly falling off the bus twice on the subsequent parade. Unless he gets his act together sharpish, he’ll be out of City and on the slippery slope downwards. He’s not a kid anymore.”

– Neale Harvey

05:11 PM BST

Who’s in and who’s out?

Many thanks Rob.

Well, if you are just joining us, it has been a pretty busy afternoon. So, let’s fill you in on the gaps.

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire are not part of the final 26 for European Championship squad.

Manchester United defender tweeted about his omission, saying he is “devastated” after failing to recover from a calf injury.

The final 26 – was originally due to be announced on Saturday – will now be named at 5.30pm this evening.

04:58 PM BST

Timetable

The squad itself will be officially released at 5.30pm, followed by a press conference featuring Gareth Southgate at 6pm. It was supposed to be a Southgate and Declan Rice double act, solely as a preview for tomorrow’s match against Iceland but given the FA’s hand has been forced by leaks, I doubt Rice will field many questions if he is still put up.

Anyway, that’s me, Rob Bagchi, done. Ellen McLaughlin will be your guide for the rest of the day.

04:47 PM BST

Our colleague isn’t happy about one omission

Lots of bigger names than Jarrad Branthwaite have missed out on the @England squad, but he should've been picked to go to @EURO2024 he's England's present & future. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 6, 2024

04:30 PM BST

Squad announcement brought forward

The FA has confirmed that the squad will be officially announced at 5.30pm this evening, half an hour before Gareth Southgate’s scheduled 6pm pre-Iceland match press conference.

04:13 PM BST

Harry Maguire confirms his absence

Harry Maguire

He says:

I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer. Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted. For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys. Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.

04:08 PM BST

So given everything we have learned today

This should be the final squad:

Goalkeepers Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

03:56 PM BST

After injury forced him out of Euro 2020 …

Dean Henderson has enjoyed an excellent finish to the season with Crystal Palace and capped it off with a place in England’s squad for the Euros.

The 27-year-old has one cap, against Republic of Ireland in 2020, but was drafted back into Gareth Southgate’s plans after his strong finish to the campaign and injuries to other goalkeepers.

He replaced Sam Johnstone in the Palace team and performed well in wins against Liverpool and Manchester United under Oliver Glasner’s resurgent team. Nick Pope was also injured for most of the season.

Henderson was selected as the third goalkeeper ahead of James Trafford, who was called up in March as cover and is highly regarded in the England set-up.

03:50 PM BST

Neal Maupay has the last laugh for now…

Maupay trolls Maddison by referencing his celebration again - X

03:47 PM BST

Regarding two further omissions Matt Law writes

Southgate is set to confirm his final squad this evening, but sources have told Telegraph Sport that the seven players to miss out are Grealish, Maguire, Maddison, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Trafford.

03:45 PM BST

Where the squad stands

Two players have left the England squad – Curtis Jones and James Maddison – and our reporters confirm that they will be joined by Jack Grealish, James Trafford and the injured Harry Maguire.

Two more to go, then.

03:43 PM BST

Trafford out – confirmed

James Trafford to miss out on England's final Euro squad. Dean Henderson to go as No3



More at @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) June 6, 2024

03:31 PM BST

Another one bites the dust

As reported by @David_Ornstein Jack Grealish will not be in the final 26-man England squad. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 6, 2024

The Athletic’s Ornstein also says Maguire is definitely out.

03:13 PM BST

Latest reports name a third squad omission

It is yet to be confirmed but ‘sources’ suggest that James Trafford is the goalkeeper to make way, leaving Dean Henderson as the No 3 behind Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale.

Burnley's James Trafford trained this morning but has reportedly been told that he will not make the final 26 for Euro 2024 - Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

03:08 PM BST

Harry Maguire’s debut

Came in a 1-0 away win in Vilnius in October 2017 and, when fit, he has been a first-choice for almost seven years. One other player made his debut that day, making a trio of Harrys with Kane and Maguire: Aitch Winks.

02:55 PM BST

Harry Maguire did not join the group

But he did have his boots with him which suggests he is getting closer…

Harry Maguire heads to his individual training programme - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

02:40 PM BST

Each player’s prospects

Mike McGrath has assessed each player’s prospects of making the 26, banged his gavel and delivered his verdict.

Read his conclusions here.

02:19 PM BST

Odds on five most likely to be omitted

(Longest odds to make the squad)

Jarrell Quansah 4/1

James Trafford 5/2

Ezri Konsa 8/11

Adam Wharton 8/13

Luke Shaw 2/5

Harry Maguire 1/3



02:02 PM BST

Kobbie Mainoo will be available on Friday

01:48 PM BST

Guehi would be direct replacement for Maguire

Gareth Southgate stood by Harry Maguire when he was out of the Manchester United team and was being jeered by England supporters – so his standing in the squad is clear. The 31-year-old has been at the heart of Southgate’s defence for three major tournaments and was a starter in Germany if fit.

What Southgate has in Marc Guehi is a direct replacement. The Crystal Palace centre-back plays on the left-hand side of a back four and Southgate has impressed with his positioning and how he rarely gets himself in trouble. He looked rusty against Bosnia on Monday evening, having only just come back from a knee injury himself. He was booked and made passing errors. Guehi has started once alongside John Stones and it resulted in a 4-0 defeat against Hungary.

Other centre-back options include Lewis Dunk, who has returned to the England set-up this season after a five-year absence. Ezri Konsa made his international debut in March but has played right across the backline for Southgate. Joe Gomez was also brought back into the squad after a four-year hiatus. Jarrad Branthwaite was uncapped until this week. Maguire’s tournament and big-match experience is why Southgate wanted him in Germany even after missing the final part of the season through injury.

01:35 PM BST

That Maddison statement in full

Devastated doesn’t quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I’m honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn’t at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make. I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26 man squad as I feel I bring something different & had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany but the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt. Wishing the boys all the luck in the world out in Germany, unbelievable group and lads that I literally call some of my best friends. I genuinely hope football comes home.

01:34 PM BST

Maddison comments on his omission

Devastated doesn't quite cut it. Trained well and worked hard all week but if I'm honest with myself, my form for Spurs when coming back from injury in the second half of the season probably wasn't at the levels I had set which gave Gareth a decision to make. I still thought… pic.twitter.com/LwhIhCPDxS — James Maddison (@Madders10) June 6, 2024

01:27 PM BST

Golden Boot winner?

Jose Mourinho believes it will succeed Cristiano Ronaldo who won the Euro 2020 award, his one assist pipping Patrik Schick who had also scored five goals.

“Kane has scored goals for Tottenham, England, and I had no doubts that he would score goals for Bayern,” Mourinho said, promoting Topps’ Uefa Euro 2024 sticker collection.

“Harry is a fantastic, complete player who scores goals from all over the pitch but isn’t selfish – he assists, drops deep, builds play, presses, defends.

“The only thing he is missing is to win a trophy. He was my player at Tottenham and I was going to win one with him, but I was sacked six days before the final.”

Harry Kane was back on familiar territory at Tottenham's training ground this afternoon - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

01:19 PM BST

Thom Gibbs has been at it again

Running his expert eye over all 48 kits for the tournament. Which one comes out on top? There could only ever be one winner…

01:10 PM BST

Tournament ready?

Take the stress out of the sweepstake with our handy, printable kit.

12:59 PM BST

Casualties from Euro 2020

Who were the seven players left out of the initial training squad for Euro 2020?

Mason Greenwood withdrew with injury, followed by Jesse Lingard, Ben Godfrey, Aaron Ramsdale, Ollie Watkins, James Ward-Prowse and Ben White, though Ramsdale earned a reprieve when Dean Henderson was later ruled out with a hip problem.

For the 2022 World Cup during the season, Southgate simply named his squad and flew out to Qatar while four years earlier he picked 23 players and named five standbys, who were Lewis Cook, Tom Heaton, Adam Lallana, Jake Livermore, and James Tarkowski.

12:37 PM BST

Hey Nostradamus!

How will Euro 2024 pan out? You can plot your way to winning the Henri Delaunay trophy with Telegraph Sport’s interactive predictor. And here’s our very own Jamie Carragher’s effort:

12:32 PM BST

One thing is for certain…

Graeth Southgate will have delivered the news with more consideration and common decency than Glenn Hoddle back in 1998. Graeme Le Saux remembers that brutal morning here.

12:26 PM BST

England confirm departures of Jones and Maddison

.@Madders10 and @curtisjr_10 have departed the England camp, having been told they are not part of our final #EURO2024 squad.



We thank them for being an important part of our pre-tournament preparation 👊 pic.twitter.com/kHkwfjEAi0 — England (@England) June 6, 2024

12:23 PM BST

What do we know for certain so far?

It has emerged this morning, actually scratch that, it’s too passive. It has been leaked this morning that James Maddison and Curtis Jones have been informed that they are two of the seven players from the 33-named preparation squad who will not be in the final 26 for Euro 2024.

The story is here.

That means there are five more players due to be culled by the tournament deadline, which is midnight on Friday. One will be a goalkeeper, one might be Maguire, see below. So who else? And does Maguire’s injury make Jarrell Qansah’s case a little stronger?

England are training at Hotspur Way this afternoon – and Anthony Gordon is back on the grass after missing Monday's victory at his home ground - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

12:00 PM BST

Maguire injury fear for Euros

Doubts surround whether Harry Maguire will be fit enough for inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for the European Championship.

Maguire missed England’s final training session ahead of the final warm-up game against Iceland on Friday. He, Luke Shaw and Lewis Dunk all followed individual programmes instead.

There has been no confirmation from Southgate or the Football Association, but sources close to the squad believe Maguire could be prevented from being part of the final group that travels to Germany through injury.

Maguire has been out with a muscle injury that ruled him out of the FA Cup final, but Southgate hoped he would recover sufficiently to be part of his 26-man squad with a view to playing later in the tournament.

Losing Maguire would be a huge blow to Southgate and would leave Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as his first-choice partner to John Stones in the centre of defence for the entirety of the Euros.

Southgate must submit his 26-man squad to Uefa by midnight on Friday and has already informed James Maddison and Curtis Jones they will not be travelling to Germany, while Jarell Quansah is expected to miss out too.

