England at Euro 2024: next match, last 16 opponents and route to final

England drew with Slovenia today in their final Euro 2024 Group C game, but a stalemate between Denmark and Serbia means Gareth Southgate’s team go through to the knockout stage as group winners.

So far in Germany, England narrowly beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening match, thanks to Jude Bellingham’s early header, and then drew with Denmark, with a performance that drew plenty of criticism. The 0-0 draw with Slovenia was no better.

Are England through to the knock-out rounds?

Yes. England had already qualified for the last 16 regardless of the Slovenia match, because Spain beat Albania 1-0 on Monday. That result ensured England would, at least, be one of the four best third-placed teams. As it happens, they have won the group.

What is the tournament format?

The top two teams from each of the six groups of four will qualify for the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams. The tournament will then follow a one-leg knockout format until the champion is crowned in the European Championship final.

Who will England play in the round of 16?

Because England won Group C, they will play one of the four best third-placed teams in their next match.

June 30 (Round of 16) : vs third-place team, 5pm

July 6 (Quarter-final) : vs Switzerland or Italy, 5pm

July 10 (Semi-final): 8pm

July 14 (Final): 8pm

After winning European Championship Group C, albeit unconvincingly, England are closer to knowing their last-16 opponents.

They will play one of the teams that finish in third place in Group D or E in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, with only four of the six sides who end up in that position across all groups qualifying for the next round.

Here are the possible scenarios:

If Croatia and the team who finish third in either Group E or F are eliminated

England will play the Netherlands after Austria’s shock victory over the Dutch consigned the latter to third place in Group D. This is the most likely scenario given Croatia are already out after ending Group B on two points, and Czech Republic and Georgia both only have one point in Group F after two matches, while Turkey have three. In Group E, all four countries – Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine – are locked together on three points after winning one and losing one of their first two games.

If Croatia and Hungary are eliminated

England will play the third-placed team in Group E, which could be any one of Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine. Hungary finished third on three points in Group A and could technically still be overhauled. Before Tuesday night’s games, there was a chance England could have played the third-placed team in Group F, one of Turkey, Czech Republic and Georgia. But their draw against Slovenia, and Denmark’s against Serbia, eliminated that scenario.

Looking ahead – if England win their first knockout game

If England win their last-16 tie, they will face the winner of Switzerland v Italy, which is being played on Saturday in Berlin. The quarter final takes place the following Saturday (July 6) in Dusseldorf. They cannot now play France in the semi-finals after Austria won Group D to secure a spot in England’s half of the draw. The other side of the draw also includes Germany, Spain and Portugal, who won their respective groups.

Possible route if England win their group:

Round of 16: Slovakia

Quarter-final: Italy

Semi-final: France

Final: Portugal/Germany

Victory against Slovenia tonight will see England progress as winners of Group C. In that case, a contest with Slovakia in the round of 16 becomes the most likely for England. However, this is only one of the many unpredictable permutations of third-place qualification.

Slovakia had an impressive qualification campaign, recording 22 points and seven wins, and took this form into their opening match at this year’s Euros. They pulled off a shock upset against an ageing Belgium side, surviving an onslaught of chances from Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who had two goals disallowed by Var.

England should have the quality to edge this one, although as we have seen, good players do not always create a cohesive team.

England would go on to face the winner from the match between the runners up of Group A and Group B, so Switzerland and Italy.

The reigning champions will surely be favourites against Switzerland in the round of 16, and a win would see them go on to face England in the quarter-finals.

Although Italy are reigning champions, they are far from a vintage Italian side and England may possess enough attacking talent to right the wrongs of the last final.

The semi-finals are where England are likely to face their stiffest test of the tournament. Standing in the way of England’s route to the final, France are the ultimate challenge off the back of their near-miss in Qatar and with the world’s best player Kylian Mbappe in their ranks - provided his broken nose holds up. However, having come so close to defeating France at the World Cup, there is every reason to feel confident that England can be victorious.

If England are to reach the final, the favourite to rise out of the opposing side of the draw will be Portugal. They will need to answer the somewhat important question during the tournament – will Cristiano Ronaldo continue to start? But if they are able to avoid the drama that seems to trail their talisman, their immense talent and relatively easy group should set them on a path to the finals. The hosts should represent the toughest challenge for Roberto Martínez’s side, but Germany’s defence, which is yet to be properly tested, may prove incapable of keeping out some of the world’s most exciting, and mercurial, attacking talent.

After beating France, England would go in with all expectations of defeating Portugal and ending all those years of hurt.

How do I buy England tickets?

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

What are England’s odds to win Euro 2024?

England: 4/1

Germany: 9/2

Spain: 9/2

France: 5/1

Portugal: 6/1

Italy: 18/1

Netherlands: 14/1

What are England’s Euro 2024 results so far?

