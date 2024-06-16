England Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

England come into Euro 2024 hoping to end their tournament victory hoodoo and kick things off in a tricky looking tie against Serbia. What are their fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group C looks to be one that’s been kind to England, with Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia filling out the group. It’s one that England should advance from with relative ease but there are some potential banana skins for Gareth Southgate’s side. All three of the other sides will fancy their chances of advancing out of the group and that could lead some to interesting encounters. Will England make it out of Group C or will it be a tournament of disappointment for the Three Lions?

Group C – Matchweek One

This will be the first encounter between England and Serbia since the dissolution of Serbia and Montenegro as a national team in 2006. There was only one match between England and Serbia and Montenegro in their history, with England running out 2-1 winners in 2003.

Group C – Matchweek Two

Meetings between these two nations have been frequent in recent years, with the sides meeting in the semi-final of the last European Championship as well as being drawn in the same group as the 2020 Nations League. Encounters have been fairly even over their last six meetings with England winning three and Denmark taking victory twice.

Group C – Matchweek Three

Group C Date Fixture Ground 25/06 England vs Slovenia (8pm) Cologne Stadium, Cologne *All times BST

There have only been six meetings between England and Slovenia, with all six coming since 2009. England have come out on top in five of them, most recently in a 1-0 win at Wembley in 2017. A 0-0 draw between the two nations is the only blot on England’s copybook, a draw in a European Championship qualifier.