England’s Euro 2024 final squad: player-by-player verdict

Phil Foden (left to right), Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham - England's Euro 2024 squad player-by-player verdict

England will be looking to go one better than the last European Championship when they reached the final and lost on penalties.

Gareth Southgate has trimmed his 33-man training squad ahead of the Friday midnight deadline and will step up preparations for Euro 2024 with a friendly against Iceland.

James Maddison and Curtis Jones were the first to be given the bad news, with Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, Jarrell Quansah, James Trafford and Jarrad Branthwaite also missing out.

Here is our verdict on the final squad:

Goalkeepers

Caps: 61

His kicking will start attacks for Southgate, taking the ball from his own six-yard area into midfield with an accurate pass. Coming off the back of an excellent final part of the season form-wise.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: Four

Not playing at Arsenal, with just one Premier League game since Christmas, but he is a valuable member of the goalkeeping department with his relationship with other keepers and training standards.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Caps: One

Back in the Palace team after Sam Johnstone’s injury and part of their stunning end to the season – clean sheets in the wins over Manchester United, Liverpool and Aston Villa. More than three years since he won his only cap.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Defenders

Caps: 82

Lifted the Premier League title this season and his displays in the important matches of the season show he is still at the top of his game at 34 and has the pace to match forwards in one-on-one situations.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: 47

Can play at left-back which will be important given the injury issues in that area. Coming back from being sidelined himself and had a dip in form earlier in the campaign but still an important senior player.

Importance to Southgate: 4/5

Caps: Three

His form for Villa reaching the Champions League has been superb as a centre-back but he also showed in his three England caps that he can play in both full-back positions. Calm defender who will provide good cover.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: 71

Has been at the heart of the defence for England’s finest days under Southgate and, fitness permitting, will be a starter. Not in Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up for the last six games of the season before returning for the FA Cup final.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: 10

Will step in for Harry Maguire and timed own return from injury just right. Picked in 5-0 win over Villa which was his first start since his knee problem, having come off the bench in wins over Manchester United and Wolves. Rusty against Bosnia but will get better with matches.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: 14

Made the emotional return to St George’s Park in March, four years after he suffered a serious knee injury on those pitches. Can play across the backline which hands Southgate an option given his injuries.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: 31

Southgate’s first-choice left-back has not played for England all season and has been out since February with a hamstring injury. Recent setback meant no action at the end of the campaign and linking up with squad shows how important he is.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: Six

Has developed his game since the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi as manager, even though it tailed off for Brighton under the Italian. Dunk’s caps this season have come five years after his last appearance, back in 2018.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Midfielders

Caps: 24

Back to his best before the end of the season after injury. Yes, he can cover right-back, too, but it should be his ability to control games and his passing range that gets him into this team, plus a goal threat like his volley against Bosnia.

Importance to Southgate: 4/5

Caps: Two

Comes in on back of man-of-the-match performance in the FA Cup final where he scored the decisive goal. Looked at home on the international stage against Belgium – and appeared physically developed. He is a wildcard pick but what a talent.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: 50

David Moyes suggested recently the £105 million paid by Arsenal in the summer would prove to be a bargain. Rice has such an important role for club and country, protecting his defence but breaking forward and setting the pace of the game.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: One

Stunning first week in the England camp - did enough in training and in cameo against Bosnia to get on the plane. Was playing for Blackburn until the January transfer window but looks at home on the big stage with his range of passing from central midfield. Palace manager Oliver Glasner has used this huge talent very well.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Caps: 13

Such a good member of the squad at the World Cup, where he trained hard and was a valued part of the group despite not being a first-choice player. Has enjoyed a good season at Chelsea despite the team struggling.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Forwards

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Caps: 29

England will be pinning their hopes on him. Has been playing slightly deeper for Real Madrid recently, similar to his England role, but he gets everywhere around the pitch. Has been rested this week to get him ready for the tournament.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: Eight

Has hit the 20-goal mark this season and looked good at stages of the last international break plus solid against Bosnia. The extra three positions worked in his favour in a competitive area of the squad for wide positions.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Caps: Three

He has an X-factor that could see him make an impact off the bench in Germany. It pushed him ahead of Jordan Henderson in the battle to get in the provisional squad, then name-checked after his lively display against Bosnia.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Caps: 33

Will surely be starting for England during the Euros. The question for the Football Writers’ Association player of the season is where his best position is under Southgate. Unfinished business after injury for the Euro 2020 final.

Importance to Southgate: 4/5

Caps: Two

Gordon played very well against Brazil and it was enough for Southgate to have another look against Belgium off the bench. Has been in excellent form for Newcastle since and will be a good impact sub.

Importance to Southgate: 2/5

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Caps: 90

Has suffered an injury scare but will be back at full tilt for the Euros, hopefully. Bundesliga heartbreak for him but it can still be a huge summer for his country. He is integral to how England attack, as he often drops deep.

Importance to Southgate: 5/5

Caps: Three

Forced his way in with his form this season and first England goal on his first start. Turns up in the big moments while his team-mates have struggled. He is rising to every occasion since leaving Manchester City. Will be good if matches go to penalties.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

Caps: 32

His direct running from the right will be an important part of England’s attack as they look to go one better this time around. He pulled out of the squad to face Brazil and Belgium as a precaution, but has been back on form for Arsenal.

Importance to Southgate: 4/5

Caps: Two

Scored during the last international break, one year after his England debut, but then went the rest of the season without finding the net. Still enough of a threat to be part of Southgate’s artillery.

Importance to Southgate: 1/5

Caps: 12

He scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in the Premier League. These numbers speak for themselves and he deserves his place on merit and on sheer weight of goals this season.

Importance to Southgate: 3/5

