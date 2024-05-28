England’s Euro 2024 final squad: When is it named and how many players are selected?

Gareth Southgate will lead England as manager for a fourth successive major tournament - Action Images/Carl Recine

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional England squad for this summer’s European Championship in Germany, with Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford among those to miss out.

The England manager selected a training squad of 33 players, as he contends with numerous injury headaches.

Around 10 England players are expected to miss warm-up friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland because of involvement in the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

The squad will then be cut to 26 players in a few week’s time. England will submit the final squad to Uefa at midnight on June 7 before it is announced on June 8.

When will the final England squad be named for Euro 2024?

The final deadline for submission of final Euro 2024 squads is June 7, as teams must submit their list at least seven days before the opening match of the tournament.

What is the latest England news?

Gareth Southgate opted to call up five uncapped players to his training squad, with Adam Wharton included, along with three Crystal Palace team-mates – Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Centre-half Jarell Quansah has also received a first-call up for the training squad along with Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones.

But there is no place for either Marcus Rashford, or former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, while Raheem Sterling and team-mate Ben Chilwell, more predictably, miss out.

Southgate has included 11 defenders in the squad which will be reduced to 26 on May 7 ahead of flying to Germany. The number of defenders reflects the injury concerns in that area of the team with Luke Shaw having been a huge doubt.

Who is in England’s Euro 2024 group?

England are in Group C with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

When are England’s Euro 2024 group fixtures?

June 16: vs Serbia, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm (BST)

June 20: vs Denmark, Frankfurt, 5pm (BST)

June 25: vs Slovenia, Cologne, 8pm (BST)

What are England’s odds to win Euro 2024?

Odds from William Hill on May 28

