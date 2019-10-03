Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have been included in the squad on merit and not as a way of securing their international future, according to manager Gareth Southgate - Getty Images Europe

Gareth Southgate has included the Chelsea youngsters Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham in his latest England squad.

The pair join club team-mates Mason Mount and Ross Barkley in the 25-man selection to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in the forthcoming qualifiers.

However there is no place for Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who has been left out in favour of Everton midfielder Fabian Delph having made it into the last squad after a year out with a serious knee injury.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli has also been excluded, even though he has returned to fitness.

There is also no place for Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, who was dropped by Southgate for his last squad, even though Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has been suffering from illness – is not included. Instead Southgate has stuck with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier as his right-backs.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea youth revolution has been good news for England manager Southgate, who appears determined to make the most of the opportunities handed out to the Blues Academy graduates. Tomori has established himself as one of Lampard’s first-choice central defenders, having started the season as his fourth-choice pick.

The 21-year-old, who has been offered a new long-term Chelsea contract, has been outstanding over the past few weeks and scored in the 5-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Abraham has made himself the highest-scoring Englishman in the Premier League with seven goals – and scored his first Champions League goal against Lille on Wednesday which came on the day of his 22th birthday.

Southgate’s selection of both Tomori and Abraham will dash the hopes of Nigeria of convincing the pair to switch their international allegiance. Tomori has played international youth football for Canada, where he was born, and England, but he also qualifies for Nigeria.

Abraham has played two senior games for England, but still qualifies for Nigeria through his father because they were friendlies against Germany and Brazil. Should either player take part in the Czech Republic or Bulgaria games on October 11 and 14, then their international futures will be settled because both matches are competitive fixtures.

2:20PM

Until next week folks!

2:16PM

Southgate on Hudson-Odoi

Callum is close, he's just coming back from a long-term injury. I had a chat with Frank and it's a bit early for the seniors. Without stealing the thunder, there is an under-21 game coming up too.

2:15PM

Southgate on Delph's return

We need a balance. It's not fantasy football and you need a balance. As more of a defensively minded midfielder, he has settled well at Everton. He's also very senior and with our younger players, we need a little bit of guidance. Fabian has been a bit part of that. He's playing very well with Everton

2:14PM

Southgate on missing players

Oxlade-Chamberlain's absence

I have had a chat with Alex this morning. Last month we bought be him back earlier than he would have been. We wanted him to know he was part of our thoughts. He has only had a couple of games since then. It's a little bit like Dele (Alli) where the season hasn't really got going for them. We're expecting them to challenge in the coming months. Bringing them in now though would have meant leaving out a player who is playing well like Mason Mount or James Maddison

Jesse Lingard

I think Jesse has had a difficult period and he is aware of that. He has always played well for us and has never let us down. As an attacking player, you are always going to be judged on your goals and assists. Sancho, Sterling, those numbers are high. The bar is a lot higher now, we've given young people opportunities and they've flourished.

2:11PM

Southgate on missing players

Kyle Walker's omission:

I said last month that we wanted to look at a couple of the other full-backs. I was really happy with Trippier and Alexander-Arnold. They are both in good form for their clubs, so is Kyle. He is slightly a more defensive full back. The other two did well last month so we didn't feel the decision to change was the right one. It's not the case he is playing poorly, it's just a case we have good competition for places.

2:09PM

Southgate on Abraham potentially turning his back on Nigeria

On whether Abraham selection means he has chosen to play for England permanently.

I haven't discussed it with him. I've left it to Frank (Lampard) to let him know he is in the squad. We've got close to 100s of players in our squad who are dual nationality. It's not ethically right to give them a cap to make sure they can't play for someone else. Both he and Tomori are in the squad on merit. They have been developed through English football, they are English players. I'm sure they have huge desire to play for England.

2:06PM

Southgate on Abraham

It was an easy decision to make really, he's the leading English goalscorer in the league. We put him into the squad very young back in November ahead of the World Cup. That was a bit early for him. He's been given an opportunity by Frank (at Chelsea). It's a great reward for their Academy and it's a great chance for Tammy.

2:05PM

Southgate speaks

If we get these qualifiers right, we can secure qualification. It's getting difficult to pick a squad because competition for places is intense. There has been difficult decisions to make.

2:01PM

Squad's out - Abraham gets the nod

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for this month's #EURO2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria!https://t.co/uuLf9zGD3g — England (@England) October 3, 2019

1:56PM

Squad incoming

Five minutes until the England twitter account rolls out their latest squad listing.

Four Euro qualifiers played so far, 19 goals scored, four conceded. Any attacker would love to be a part of this team right now.

England's team versus Kosovo last month Credit: PA

1:50PM

Fringe Foden

Another young Englishman wanting to push his case for a call up is Phil Foden. Of course, the star-laden line up at Manchester City means considerably less playing time for young Phil than Tammy is currently enjoying with Chelsea.

But there was a Champions League goal as well on Tuesday, alongside one for England's man-of-the-moment Raheem Sterling who did a PR stint for his pal afterwards by saying he wanted him in the England team. Four appearances at club level this term, though, is surely not enough to jump up the pecking order with Mr Southgate.

'Don't worry Phil, I'll give you a plug for England after the game' Credit: GETTY IMAGES

1:37PM

Gentle reminder

Let's face it, Southgate would likely have already made his mind up on who he was picking ahead of last night but if he needed anymore food for thought, a first Champions League goal for Abraham, as Chelsea beat Lille 2-1, would not have gone unnoticed.

Decent way to mark your 22nd birthday, too.

Birthday boy Abraham celebrates his goal Credit: GETTY IMAGES

1:33PM

Tammy's time?

Eight goals in 10 appearances makes for a very good start to the season. And it also makes for plenty of calls for Gareth Southgate to include him in his young England squad.

Born in England, Abraham has represented England at U18, U19 and U21 level and has two senior England caps. He also qualifies to play for Nigeria through his father.

Last month Southgate had this to say about the striker. "I think with Tammy, he's a young player that we've always liked, we know he'll score goals.

"We felt (that it was a) bit early this time, but we really can see that he can offer us something moving forward."

Still too early, Gareth?

1:19PM

Three Lions time again

A whole 23 days after that madcap victory for England against Kosovo and we're back to international matters as Gareth Southgate names his squad for the next round of Uefa Euro 2020 qualifiers this afternoon. It's a double header of away games with the Czech Republic up first on Friday Oct 11 followed by Bulgaria three days later. Four points from the two games punches the team's ticket to the 2020 continent-wide football jamboree, a target which is eminently achievable.

But before we get to matters on the pitch later in the month, today is all about playing personnel with a certain in-form Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham dominating the headlines. Overlooked for last month's matches, he is widely tipped to be included, despite Nigeria trying to convince him to switch his international allegiance. Teammate Fikayo Tomori is another England youth prospect eligible for Nigeria (and Canada) who Southgate may aim to tempt to stay in England colours.

Elsewhere, will the Tottenham duo of Dele Alli and Eric Dier earn recalls? And how does Southgate balance his abundance of right-back options? Kyle Walker was omitted last time out, uncapped Aaron Wan-Bissaka will harbour hopes of being involved for the first time while Trent Alexander-Arnold and a resurgent Kieran Trippier are in the mix.

2pm is the time for the big reveal.