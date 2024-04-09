England: Eric Dier says he should be in squad

Last month Eric Dier triggered an option in his contract to make his loan move to Bayern Munich permanent [Getty Images]

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier says he is playing the "best football of my career" and should still be part of the England squad.

Dier, who has 49 caps, has not played for England since their World Cup last-16 win over Senegal in December 2022.

The 30-year-old joined Bayern Munich in January after almost 10 years at Tottenham.

"Since the World Cup, I wouldn't say that I've had any dip in form," Dier told The Overlap podcast.

"I'm playing the best football of my career since (Antonio) Conte came (to manage Tottenham in 2021) and I've carried it on since.

"People think that I'm 37 or something, but I'm 30 years old and am nowhere near the end of my prime and imagine that this will be my prime."

Dier, who made his England debut in 2015, has played at two World Cups and Euro 2016.

Asked about his chances of England recall, he said: "I want to be a part of the England set-up and I believe that I should be a part of it, that I'm that level of a player."

Dier has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Bayern and is part of their squad for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.