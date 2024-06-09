England end World XI five-year winning streak in Soccer Aid 2024

England celebrate with the trophy at Stamford Bridge - PA/Bradley Collyer

England XI 6 World XI 3

England XI ended the World XI’s five-year winning streak with a well-deserved win at Stamford Bridge

The purpose of the match was to raise money for Unicef, but Robbie Williams, part of the England coaching staff, was adamant that the hosts had to win for the first time since 2018. And thanks to goals from Joe Cole, Ellen White, Jermaine Defoe, Theo Walcott, and a Steven Bartlett brace the former Take That star ended the night with a smile and able to rock like a DJ.

The encounter is well known for pitting actors, comedians and YouTubers against former professionals. And as a piece of entertainment it didn’t disappoint, with former Eastenders actor Danny Dyer putting in a heavy challenge on Usain Bolt – who later on had to be stretchered off having looked as though he pulled something – and Bartlett showing off a fierce shot.

Danny Dyer impressed during the first half - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

England were well marshalled by Cole, Jack Wilshere, Jill Scott and Ellen White. In scoring the second goal for the hosts White become the first female to score in the annual fixture.

The highlight of the night came late on with Karen Carney’s long ball lobbed first time over the on-rushing Tony Bellew by Theo Walcott. The strike confirmed the England win and ended the World XI’s dominance in the process.

England XI beat World XI – as it happened

10:10 PM BST

Champions

10:08 PM BST

Future career in between the sticks?

I’d suggest not, but Paddy McGuinness made a couple of good saves.

Paddy McGuinness made one fine save from Usain Bolt in the second half - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

10:05 PM BST

Highlight of the match?

I loved Bolt’s dummy and Del Piero’s 2006 World Cup semi-final-like finish.

10:04 PM BST

Who impressed?

Dragon’s Den and Diary of a CEO star Steven Bartlett came on at half-time and scored two. He looked like he was a decent player, indeed, if it hadn’t been for Tony Bellew’s big left hand Bartlett would have had a hat-trick.

In the first half Danny Dyer (aka Mick from Eastenders, and professional geeeeeezer) made a good challenge on Alessandro Del Piero and looked like he could dish out the odd heavy challenge.

Martin Compston, of Line of Duty fame, put himself about and wasn’t afraid to get hurt.

Usain Bolt’s dummy before setting up Del Piero was magical.

Danny Dyer didn't look too bad - Wiremage/Mike Marsland

09:44 PM BST

FULL-TIME: England XI 6 World XI 3

And that is that. The player of the match goes to second-half sub Steven Bartlett, who scored a brace.

09:43 PM BST

88 mins: England XI 6 World XI 3

England are two minutes away from ended their wait for a win and ending the World XI’s five-year winning streak.

09:41 PM BST

84 mins: England XI 6 World XI 3

Steven Bartlett is denied a hat-trick by a great save by Tony Bellew. The ball comes in from the left, he takes a touch or two and his time before firing at the near post where the big boxer stretches out a hand.

09:36 PM BST

GOAL!

England XI 6 World XI 3

Lovely goal this...Carney finds Walcott with a long ball through the middle and the former Arsenal man lobs the on-rushing Tony Bellew first time and, you suspect, that is the win for England.

Walcott chips Bellew to score England sixth - Getty Images/Henry Browne

09:35 PM BST

80 mins: England XI 5 World XI 3

This is quite open now - no shock with some tired legs out there.

09:31 PM BST

GOAL!

England XI 5 World XI 3

YouTubing footballer Billy Wingrove makes no mistake from 12 yards.

09:30 PM BST

PENALTY FOR WORLD XI

Bobby Brazier pulls down Patrice Evra and it’s a clear-cut penalty.

09:29 PM BST

GOAL!

England XI 5 World XI 2

It’s Bartlett again, he chases down a lost cause, putting Tony Bellew under pressure. The big boxer tries to clear the ball but only succeeds in kicking it against the podcaster and the ball goes into the back of the net.

09:23 PM BST

69 mins: England XI 4 World XI 2

Bartlett nearly scores his second holding off a challenge before shooting low, but the man mountain that is Tony Bellew stands firm.

09:22 PM BST

66 mins: England XI 4 World XI 2

Usain Bolt is carried off on a stretcher - he did indeed injure himself during that Defoe goal. He’s replaced by the more rotund and slightly slower Jason Manford...

09:19 PM BST

GOAL!

England XI 4 World XI 2

England swamp the World XI defence, Defoe goes on a mazy run going past Usain Bolt in the process (it looks as though the sprinter has pulled something) before firing past a helpless Tony Bellew.

09:16 PM BST

61 mins: England XI 3 World XI 2

Bartlett doesn’t look like a bad player, he plays a good chip into the midfield. From there the ball is worked up front before Grennan lets loose from distance. Tony Bellew isn’t troubled.

09:14 PM BST

59 mins: England XI 3 World XI 2

Hazard fires just wide having cut in from the left. Not sure Paddy McGuinness had that covered...

09:12 PM BST

55 mins: England XI 3 World XI 2

Free-kick for England after Bartlett is brought down by Essien. Can they create something from this? ‘Very nearly’ is the answer as Defoe curls one around the wall and Tony Bellew punches away well.

09:09 PM BST

GOAL!

England XI 3 World XI 2

It’s that podcaster and Dragon Steven Bartlett. He’s just come on and has made an instant impact. Defoe plays him in in the inside-left channel and he gets his head down before firing a left-footed shot past Tony Bellew. Robbie Williams goes mad on the touchline...

09:07 PM BST

51 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

More subs, one of which is Eddie Hearn for England.

09:04 PM BST

49 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

England break well with Defoe finding Walcott who tries to play in Grennan, but his first touch is heavy and Ronan Kemp gets back to clear the danger.

09:03 PM BST

48 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

Paddy McGuinness is called into action once again and this is a fine save. The ball comes in from the left and Usain Bolt hits it first time and the former Top Gear presenter saves with his feet.

09:02 PM BST

47 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

England’s new goalkeeper Paddy McGuinness is called into action at his near post as his thigh stops a fizzing shot.

09:00 PM BST

46 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

There have been a few changes Robbie Keane and Diamond from Gladiators are on the World XI, with Tony Bellew in goal (celebrity goalkeepers for the second 45). Theo Walcott is among the subs for England.

08:59 PM BST

45 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

They’re back under way at Stamford Bridge after the longest break in the history of football.

08:55 PM BST

Why the match is being played

A £20 donation tonight could help UNICEF provide more than 250 packs of high-energy biscuits to a child just like two-year-old Fanape.



No matter the amount, all donations will make a huge difference to the lives of children around the world 💙⚽

#SoccerAid | @UNICEF_uk pic.twitter.com/Qeh0KC23ER — Soccer Aid (@socceraid) June 9, 2024

08:48 PM BST

Second half yet to start

At the moment Tom Hiddleston and Martin Compston are asking for money for Unicef, accompanied by a piano in the middle of the pitch.

There’s now a song...think this is the longest half-time EVER...

08:19 PM BST

Decent footballers

Impressed so far by Danny Dyer, Martin Compston and Usain Bolt.

08:18 PM BST

HALF-TIME: England XI 2 World XI 2

After the frantic start it calmed down somewhat. There have been plenty of chances and Ellen White made history.

08:17 PM BST

41 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

Compston gets in a good challenge on Wilshire...he takes no prisoners, does that Line of Duty dude...

08:14 PM BST

39 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

The match has calmed down from its frantic start.

08:10 PM BST

36 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

The pros combine well once again for England as Wilshire plays in Scott whose first touch is a delight, but her shot isn’t, wide of the left upright.

08:07 PM BST

33 mins: England XI 2 World XI 2

Stuart Broad tackles Del Piero well before the Italian gets his own back...

08:04 PM BST

GOAL!

England XI 2 World XI 2

Cole and Wilshire combine well on the right the ball is delivered across the six-yard box where Ellen White taps in. That was a good goal (no shock that all three involved are former pros...)and the first goal scored by a woman in this event.

08:03 PM BST

29 mins: England XI 1 World XI 2

Actor Michael Ward rugby tackles Joe Cole...the former Chelsea and England man doesn’t seem to mind as he’s all smile having dusted himself down.

08:00 PM BST

26 mins: England XI 1 World XI 2

The Line of Duty’s Martin Compston gets in a great block, something John Terry in his heyday would have been proud of to block Tom Grennan’s shot.

07:57 PM BST

23 mins: England XI 1 World XI 2

Fair play to him, Danny Dyer looks half decent...as I type, Bolt has a fine chance to put the World XI ahead, he opens up his body before aiming for the far corner, but the attempt is just wide.

07:53 PM BST

GOAL!

England XI 1 World XI 2

Usain Bolt charges forward after a fine dummy before setting up Del Piero who skins Danny Dyer before hitting it first time into the top of the net with a finish not too dissimilar to his goal against Germany in the 2006 World Cup semi-final...

07:49 PM BST

GOAL!

England XI 1 World XI 1

From the resulting free-kick Hazard scores, curling the ball over the wall and past David James - not his first goal at Stamford Bridge.

07:48 PM BST

13 mins: England XI 1 World XI 0

‘Ave it’ is effectively what Danny Dyer says to Usain Bolt as he show his studs to the sprinting great. He wins the ball but a free-kick is awarded...it’s 25 yards out can the World XI create something from this?

07:46 PM BST

12 mins: England XI 1 World XI 0

Tom Grennan is one-on-one with Cech but he pulls his shot well wide...uggh...he won’t want to watch that again, but he need not worry ‘it’s not over yet’ (that’s apparently one of his songs...getit...?!)

WIIIIIDEEE - Tom Grennan misses the target - PA/John Walton

07:45 PM BST

11 mins: England XI 1 World XI 0

Lee Mack plays that Line of Duty dude Martin Compston in on the left thanks to a fine back heel. He then gets in a great cross that is just too high for Usain Bolt...decent football from the non-footballers.

07:43 PM BST

9 mins: England XI 1 World XI 0

Hazard does what he did at Stamford Bridge for his entire Chelsea career: lead the defence a merry dance before putting in a good ball into the box. Usain Bolt takes a swing and a miss before Lee Mack stumbles over it. Again, not too tough to tell who is a former footballer and who isn’t...

07:41 PM BST

GOAL!

England XI 1 World XI 0

Joe Cole scores after Jack Wilshere’s free-kick finds him at the near post. He takes a touch before volleying low past his former Chelsea team-mate Cech.

Joe Cole nets on his return to Stamford Bridge 🥹



Donate at https://t.co/Or3pvRa17p 💙



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1-0 🌍 | #SoccerAid pic.twitter.com/vJjeVWZWEe — Soccer Aid (@socceraid) June 9, 2024

07:38 PM BST

6 mins: England XI 0 World XI 0

Danny Dyer is up against Alessandro Del Piero - think the Italian great might enjoy tonight, though as I type that the former landlord of the Queen Vic does well against the Juve legend. Well played, Mick...

07:37 PM BST

4 mins: England XI 0 World XI 0

Sam Thompson (from Made in Chelsea, as if you needed to ask...) is bundled over in the box by Ronan Kemp (radio DJ and son of Martin...). Filthy challenge...but play in waved on.

07:35 PM BST

2 mins: England XI 0 World XI 0

Joe Cole and Jack Wilshere combine well before the former has a shot that doesn’t trouble the goalkeeper, Petr Cech.

Already it’s not too tough to spot who the former footballers are...

07:33 PM BST

1 min: England XI 0 World XI 0

They’re under way in west London. England are in the Euro 96 kit (nice but not a patch on the Italia 90 number) and the World XI are in a black, blue and pink getup.

07:27 PM BST

07:26 PM BST

James Nesbitt

Gives the World XI’s rousing introduction. I’d be lying if I said it gave me goosebumps...

07:24 PM BST

Olivia Colman

Is narrating a type of chest-thumping monologue in a bid to help England end the World XI’s five-year winning streak...interesting...

07:20 PM BST

Getting ready

Steven Bartlett will doubtless have some life lessons gleaned from tonight for us to learn from... - PA/John Walton

Robbie Williams is possibly giving Frank Lampard some pointers on where he went wrong at Chelsea, Everton and Chelsea again... - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Mo Farah doing keepyie-uppies with his head - PA/Bradley Collyer

Usain Bolt getting in some headers before kick-off - PA/John Walton

07:04 PM BST

Here’s how the England XI looks

Danny Dyer starts in defence, but there’s no room in the starting line-up for Theo Walcott.

07:00 PM BST

The World XI starting line-up

The big news is that John Obi Mikel is on the bench with Lee Mack (yep, the comedian) preferred in midfield...

06:58 PM BST

A Chelsea reunion

Back at the bridge 🏟️💙 pic.twitter.com/BXbVpM7G9Z — Soccer Aid (@socceraid) June 9, 2024

06:53 PM BST

So who’s playing?

England

Captain: Jill Scott (Former footballer), Steven Bartlett (Entrepreneur), Bobby Brazier (Actor and Strictly star), Stuart Broad (Former cricketer), Alex Brooker (TV personality), Gary Cahill (Former footballer), Karen Carney (Former footballer), Joe Cole (Former footballer), Jermain Defoe (Former footballer), Erin Doherty (Actor), Danny Dyer (Actor), Sir Mo Farah (Olympic gold medalist), Tom Grennan (Musician), Eddie Hearn (Boxing promoter), David James (Former footballer), Paddy McGuinness (TV personality), Miniminter (YouTuber), Samantha Quek (Former hockey player/TV personality), Sam Thompson (King of the Jungle), Theo Walcott (Former footballer), Ellen White (Former footballer), Jack Wilshere (Former footballer)

Manager and coaches: Frank Lampard (Former footballer and manager), Harry Redknapp (Former football manager), David Seaman (Former footballer), Vicky McClure (Actor), Robbie Williams (Musician)

Diamond geezer, Danny Dyer will be lining up for the England XI - WireImage/Mike Marsland

World

Captain: Usain Bolt (Fastest man of all time), Maisie Adam (Comedian), Theo Baker (YouTuber), Tony Bellew (Former boxer), Roberto Carlos (Former footballer), Petr Cech (Former footballer), Martin Compston (Actor), Alessandro Del Piero (Former footballer), Diamond (Gladiator), Michael Essien (Former footballer), Patrice Evra (Former footballer), Tommy Fury (Boxer), Eden Hazard (Former footballer), Roman Kemp (Radio host), Kaylyn Kyle (Former footballer), Lee Mack (Comedian), Jason Manford (Comedian), John Obi Mikel (Former footballer), Emmett J Scanlan (Actor)

Manager and coaches: Mauricio Pochettino (Former Chelsea manager), Jesus Perez (Former Chelsea assistant manager)

Maisie Adam will be on the World XI side this evening - PA/Jonathan Brady

06:40 PM BST

Kick-off is...

...set for 7.30pm.

05:10 PM BST

Footballers vs YouTubers

The typical comment when some ‘proper’ fans speak of Soccer Aid is something along the lines of ‘it’s not a real game it’s a kickaround’. And in many ways they’re right. But try telling that to the actors, comedians, sporting stars and YouTubers who will be aiming to grace Stamford Bridge tonight.

It’s the 13th iteration of Soccer Aid, and every match the preparations seem to ramp up in seriousness as those who weren’t quite good enough to make it as footballers scratch that itch and try to convince everyone they were ‘offered trials at Crystal Palace aged 12’ (who wasn’t...).

Some of the greats of the game have played in this fixture. Diego Maradona (in 2006, when he was up against Bradley Walsh and Jamie Theakston...), Franco Baresi (in 2008, when he was up against Gareth Gates and Craig David), and Zinedine Zidane (in 2010, when he came up against the might of Olly Murs).

Those lacing up their boots again this year are regulars Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah Roman Kemp, Martin Compston and Steven Bartlett joining footballers Jermain Defoe, Jill Scott, David James, Gary Cahill, Joe Cole and Karen Carney. New signings for this summer include cricketer Stuart Broad, King of the Jungle Sam Thompson, Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier and footballing legend – and former Chelsea icon – Eden Hazard.

In the dugouts will be Frank Lampard, who joins his uncle Harry Redknapp and Robbie Williams as England manager. Facing them down will be Mauricio Pochettino, returning as manager for the World XI.

Having not won for six years, England are in dire need of a win with the overall tally World XI 7 England XI 5.

Stay here for all the build-up and action from what will doubtless, at the very least, be a fun evening in west London.

