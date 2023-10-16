England embrace World Cup villains tag: 'Everyone wants us to lose,' says Ellis Genge

Ellis Genge says that England's winning streak has given them belief - Getty Images/Gaspafotos

England will build a siege mentality heading into their semi-final against South Africa as the squad circled the wagons following “maddening” attacks on captain Owen Farrell.

Prop Ellis Genge stated that “everyone wants us to lose” after Farrell kicked England to a 30-24 victory in their quarter-final victory against Fiji. Farrell’s name was loudly booed when the teams were read out over the PA system before kick-off at the Stade Velodrome, but the 32-year-old responded by converting a late dropped goal and penalty after Fiji had drawn level as part of an individual 20-point haul.

Yet Genge says that criticism of senior players such as Farrell only provides more fuel to the fire going into the last-four clash against the Springboks at the Stade de France on Saturday. “Right now they are probably the villains because everyone hates on them,” Genge said. “Faz, he gets a lot of grief, but you are happy to have him in the team every single time. He is big enough to look after himself, I think.

“I quite like the noise and having our backs up against the wall, with everyone wanting us to lose. That probably fuels me a bit. Others are probably better off blocking it out.”

Asked to confirm if he genuinely believes that everyone wants England to lose, Genge replied: “That’s what I said, yeah.”

Attack coach Richard Wigglesworth believes that Farrell is a victim of tall-poppy syndrome and that he more than vindicated head coach Steve Borthwick’s decision to start him at fly half ahead of George Ford, who was England’s man of the match for the opening two matches of the tournament.

“We are lucky to have him,” Wigglesworth said. “As ever, the tallest trees catch the most wind, and he seems to catch a fair bit of it. Proven time and time and time again, and I don’t understand why in England we feel the need to not celebrate that, not enjoy it, just because he is not sat in front of social media or media lapping all that up.

“He is incredibly serious about his career, he is an incredibly proud Englishman, he affects any team he is in, and he was brilliant for us, as we knew he would be. That was the maddening part of any noise – we knew what was coming [from him].”

Borthwick did not hesitate to name Farrell as his tournament captain early in the summer and immediately returned him to the side after he completed his latest four-match suspension for a dangerous tackle. Even when he was on the sidelines during his ban, scrum half Danny Care confirmed that he was responsible for driving the standards of the team.

“If you’re not on it you’ll know about it from Owen,” Care said. “I’ve played for Owen for 10-12 years now, his levels never dip both on the field and off the pitch. Unbelievable person, unbelievable player. Still think he won’t get the recognition he properly deserves until he stops playing which I still find incredible. He’s showing again and again what a wonderful world class player he is. He’s a top bloke.

“Owen was the guy in the shirt, led us brilliantly as our captain the whole time when he was unavailable. To have him out there you feel safe, you’re in safe hands with him there. I thought he took us around the field brilliantly. He took the three when we needed it earlier. His kicking was brilliant, his defence as well.”

England are still waiting for a full medical report from their bruising 30-24 victory against Fiji with converted full back Marcus Smith sporting a “fat lip”, but enter the last four as the northern hemisphere’s sole representative and the only remaining unbeaten team. England came into the tournament having won just three of Borthwick’s nine games in charge, and Genge admitted that their confidence has been transformed after a run of five successive victories in France.

“The results are what brings the belief a bit,” Genge said. “I don’t think we necessarily believed too much in the warm-ups but they were a by-product of what we put out there. When you start winning you start believing. You see boys scrapping, it’s about actions not words, isn’t it? You can say it all week, but when you put out performances when you’re properly fighting for each other it does build you. I think we’re in a good spot.

“We have achieved nothing yet. We have got a semi-final but you don’t win any medals so we need to knuckle down and do the hard work and what will be will be. You don’t get any more style points in this. It’s about winning, that’s all we’re focused on. It’s boring I know, but that’s all that matters. Find a way. Whatever way, I’m happy with it.”

