England take easy victory over Netherlands to record only second World Cup win

England were all smiles after recording a rare 2023 World Cup win - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Jos Buttler cracked a smile for the first time in weeks moments after the last Dutch wicket fell as England won their first game at the World Cup for almost a month.

That he nearly made a mess of the stumping which confirmed the 160 run win was not lost on him as he laughed with relief after a tough few days which included World Cup knockout and Eoin Morgan, his old skipper, branding them “a sinking ship” for shirking responsibility by not fronting up before this game.

Ben Stokes manned the lifeboats as usual, delivering at last one of those innings he came out of retirement to provide, although he would have had in mind a semi-final in front of a packed house rather than 9,000 at an empty stadium in a dead rubber against the Netherlands. Never mind, England will take what they can get.

They go home on Sunday full of regret at a wasted World Cup defence, the ease with which they beat the Netherlands must make them rueful about the points thrown away against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Had they won those two games England would still be in the hunt for a semi-final place going into the final game with Pakistan, which would have been a credible enough showing in this part of the world.

Ben Stokes's century lifted England to a competitive total after a mid-innings wobble - AFP/Punit Paranjpe

As it is, the win against the Dutch provided a bit of consolation for the players and respite for coach Matthew Mott, while also raising hopes of a top eight finish for Champions Trophy qualification. After what had gone before over the past six weeks, that counts as success.

That Stokes was at the heart of it was typical of the man. Few players have given so much to England than him and even on one leg, unable to bowl and hobbling in the field, he is worth his place because he can play match-shaping innings like this 108 from 84 balls.

If he had not torn the fascia of his left hip in the gym in Guwahati when frazzled from the 38 hour journey from England, who knows maybe this campaign would have turned out differently. One of many what ifs.

Stokes could have gone home a week ago and had his knee operated on earlier, making him a better bet to be fit for the Test series but he stayed because they need him to scramble into the top eight. It was the right call, the ignominy of not making the Champions Trophy would be too much. Now they have to beat Pakistan to make sure of it at Eden Gardens on Saturday after moving up two places to seventh.

The bare facts of a win confirmed with 13 overs to spare hide another faltering batting performance, It is hard to think of a less convincing 339 total than this one, which relied on Stokes and Chris Woakes rescuing the listing ship from 192 for six with a 129 run stand off 81 balls. Stokes had a bit of luck, dropped on 41, to sum up a poor display by Netherlands who look exhausted by the intensity of a World Cup.

They were awful with the new ball, and just as bad at the death gift wrapping runs with full tosses, wides and half volleys. England hit 70 in the first powerplay, Dawid Malan helping himself to some of the easiest bowling he will ever have faced at this level, and should have scored a hundred but wasted it when he misjudged a single with Stokes at the other end.

The rest were anonymous again. Joe Root was nutmegged – bowled through his legs trying his reverse scoop. Buttler poked a catch to mid off with no footwork and even less conviction in the shot. Jonny Bairstow had already missed out on the buffet bowling in the powerplay, top edging a pull. A few excuses have been made for Bairstow, the main one being that the loss of Jason Roy has messed with his equilibrium and he has got in a flap trying to be the tone setter but no excuse this time because Malan was doing that job. He could have sat in his slipstream and found some form, but instead he took on a sweep and was in no position to play the shot.

'𝗠𝗘𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗗 '𝗜𝗠! ❌



Joe Root gets himself in an ALMIGHTY MESS and is bowled through his legs! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2ea0uMbLpi — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 8, 2023

Moeen Ali plonked a catch down long off’s throat, the tamest of dismissals, and England were wobbling. The middle overs have cost them 44 wickets in the World Cup, the most for any side, and they were sinking again. Where Stokes struggles is working the spinners around because he is just too stiff and upright and he was lacking fluency again but Woakes was playing beautifully at the other end, unfurling shots that showed just how good the pitch was for batting.

Stokes found his range after passing fifty. His second 50 runs came off just 20 balls as he motored, pummelling five sixes and five fours in total. He struck two sixes in two balls off spinner Aryan Dutt, one a no ball full toss, the next the free hit. He brought up the hundred with a reverse sweep.

David Willey swung the new ball in humid conditions and Woakes was tidy while Gus Atkinson was lively in his first spell but worryingly faded in his second as his pace dropped. The spinners finished it off: Rashid and Moeen taking the last five wickets in five overs. Moeen’s three for 42 were his first wickets at the World Cup, a sorry statistic in itself. One game to go now. Then England can have blessed relief and go home.

England thrash Netherlands to take second World Cup victory – as it happened

04:01 PM GMT

England captain Jos Buttler speaks

“We were desperate for the win. Malan got us off to a great start, wobble in the middle; the Woakes and Stokes stand was fantastic. Anytime we want someone to take charge, Stokes does that. Delighted him to have him in the team in that situation. “We thought 339 was a good score. Everyone said it was a good pitch. Willey deserved more than the one wicket he got, both opening bowlers set the game well. Huge game in Kolkata, nice to have a game that means a lot after a disappointing tournament.”

04:00 PM GMT

What next for England?

Already eliminated from the tournament, England are now up to seventh in the standings and they need to finish in the top eight to win a place in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Their final game is against Pakistan on Saturday...

03:52 PM GMT

Ben Stokes speaks after his performance

“Happy to get back to winning more than getting a ton. It’s been a tough World Cup. It was a nice wicket to bat on, just that there was a bit of tennis ball bounce from back of length. Tried to take it as deep as possible and then cash in. “We [Stokes and Woakes] built a nice partnership, it’s amazing how quick you can catch up. Woakes is a genuine all-rounder, he’s been a great cricketer for the last two-three years, this showed why.”

03:48 PM GMT

Ben Stokes wins player of the match for his century

Well played.

England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on November 8, 2023

03:43 PM GMT

ENG 339/9 beat NED 179ao by 160 runs

Well, England started well in their innings... it then got a bit sticky and perhaps “familiar” with a mid-innings collapse before Stokes and Woakes pushed them to a decent total of 339.

Netherlands never really got going and, bar one rapid partnership, were never really in the game. Nidamanuru is left unbeaten on 41 off 33 but, there were three others who scored more than 30 at varying rates but nobody else made more than 10.

03:40 PM GMT

WICKET! Van Meekeren b Moeen st Buttler 4

The No 11 dances down the pitch, misses the ball by a mile and Buttler does his duty behind the stumps and England take their second victory of this dismal World Cup, which goes some way to helping them in their bid to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - November 8, 2023 England's Jos Buttler stumps out Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren

NED 179 all out

03:39 PM GMT

OVER 37: NED 169/8 (Nidamanuru 40 Van Meekeren 4)

Van Meekeren is off the mark with a four. There might still be a bit of time for the Dutch to have some fun...

03:38 PM GMT

WICKET! Dutt b Rashid 1

Nidamanuru gets a four and then a single to move into the forties but it’s a third wicket for Adil Rashid soon after as Dutt is clean bowled!

FOW 174/9

03:35 PM GMT

OVER 36: NED 169/8 (Nidamanuru 35 Dutt 0)

Nidamanuru still holding firm here, just about, but it’s a sinking ship.

03:34 PM GMT

WICKET! Van der Merwe b Moeen c Rashid 0

And the slipping continues. England are now just two wickets away from a rare 2023 World Cup victory after Van der Merwe miscues his reverse sweep off Moeen to Adil Rashid.

FOW 169/8

03:32 PM GMT

OVER 35: NED 166/7 (Nidamanuru 33 Van der Merwe 0)

Netherlands are now sliding quickly towards defeat.

03:28 PM GMT

WICKET! Van Beek b Rashid c Malan 2

Nidamanuru slaps one out to wide long-on but it’s not a catchable chance, neither does it reach the boundary. He gets one for it, but then Van Beek has a sweep that he top edges out to that man again Malan, this time at backward square leg and the Netherlands are now seven down.

FOW 166/7

03:25 PM GMT

OVER 34: NED 163/6 (Nidamanuru 31 Van Beek 2)

Van Beek gets off the mark with two off the final ball of Moeen’s seventh over. Another point to consider is that net run rate could be important if the Netherlands are to take that place in the Champions Trophy in 2025.

03:24 PM GMT

WICKET! Edwards b Moeen c Malan 38

The partnership is over, though. Edwards has a swipe at Moeen but can only loft his drive to Dawid Malan at long-on and the Netherlands captain has to depart and, surely, with it any slim hopes the Dutch had of victory.

FOW 163/6

03:21 PM GMT

OVER 33: NED 162/5 (Edwards 38 Nidamanuru 31)

It’s spin from both ends now, with Rashid continuing. It’s an over that is just milked, with four singles and two coming from it. Wouldn’t say the game is drifting, because this is a decent partnership from these two, with both men going above or around a run a ball.

etherlands' captain Scott Edwards plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association

The run rate is approaching 10.5, though.

03:14 PM GMT

OVER 32: NED 156/5 (Edwards 36 Nidamanuru 27)

Moeen Ali is back and after a couple of singles he gets launched by Nidamanuru down the ground, over his head for six. That brings up the 50 partnership in 39 balls at a run-rate of eight. England should be okay here, but... but... but...

03:11 PM GMT

OVER 31: NED 148/5 (Edwards 35 Nidamanuru 20)

Edwards scores a couple of fine boundaries off Atkinson’s latest, the second of which he picked up the length very quickly, rolled his wrists and pulled it to the ropes in super-quick time. May as well try and put England under a bit of pressure here.

03:08 PM GMT

OVER 30: NED 140/5 (Edwards 27 Nidamanuru 20)

Rashid has taken a bit of tap so far, though he did pick up the fifth wicket. There’s a check of the helmet on Edwards who gloves a sweep off his arm and onto his helmet. The over ends with just three singles. Netherlands now need 200 from 120 balls or 10 an over... I mean, it’s not impossible and we saw what Australia did the other day. Not sure the Dutch possess a Glenn Maxwell-esque character, though.

03:03 PM GMT

OVER 29: NED 137/5 (Edwards 25 Nidamanuru 20)

Atkinson drops one a bit too short and it sits up nicely for Nidamanuru heaves one high into the air, backward of square on the leg side for six more. He then carves one down to third man for a single, though it was a bit of a slash. Plenty of intent at the moment from him. It’s a tidier finish to the over.

02:59 PM GMT

OVER 28: NED 129/5 (Edwards 24 Nidamanuru 13)

Rashid continues and Edwards drags a sweep off the bottom edge for two. Nidamanuru notes that long on has been brought up so takes on the rope. He seems to have hit it with more vertical trajectory than horizontal but it does clear the fence and plus. Strange six. Looked as if he was going to be caught but it kept on going.

Over to Luke Slater for the rest of play.

02:55 PM GMT

OVER 27: NED 119/5 (Edwards 21 Nidamanuru 6)

Willey makes great ground running backwards at mid-on and gets his hands to Nidamanuru’s sky-er as he tried to hold on over his shoulder but it bursts through his hands. Willey curses himself. Nidamanuru takes two leg-byes and runs a single off that drop. Atkinson bounces Edwards who rolls his wrists on the pull for a single.

02:53 PM GMT

OVER 26: NED 115/5 (Edwards 20 Nidamanuru 5)

Following De Leede’s dismissal, diddled by Dilly, Nidamanuru cuts his first ball, a googly, fine for four, tucks a single off his pads and Edwards ends the over with a slog-swept six with only one hand on the bat after connecting. Extraordinary.

02:47 PM GMT

Wicket!

De Leede b Rashid 10 Two-ball trick. De Leede cut the previous ball, a googly, fine, wide of slip for four, but off his stumps. Risky. So Rashid bowls the next one on a similar line and length but out of the front of his hand and at 88kph, his quickest ball of the day. De Leede shapes to cut and chops it into his pad and from there into middle and leg. FOW 104/5

02:47 PM GMT

OVER 25: NED 99/4 (Edwards 13 De Leede 6)

One in the slot from Willey and De Leede can free his arms and flog it over midwicket for four. Willey goes fuller and De Leede dabs it down through third man for a single.

Edwards uses the angle to chop another single down to third man.

02:45 PM GMT

OVER 24: NED 93/4 (Edwards 12 De Leede 1)

Edwards slaps the leg-break through cover for a single but Rashid’s slider which shoots past De Leede for a wide is the only other damage until the final ball. De Leede, who played out four dot balls, finally breaks the stranglehold with a bunt down to long off for one.

02:42 PM GMT

OVER 23: NED 90/4 (Edwards 11 De Leede 0)

The bowling change pays off for Buttler whose luck may be turning and all is looking well for England who need to keep Netherlands beneath 271 to scramble over them, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to seventh place before they play Pakistan on Saturday.

02:35 PM GMT

Wicket!

Engelbrecht c Woakes b Willey 33 Trying to break the manacles of a mounting number of dot balls he tries to go over the top but chips it hard to mid-on. Woakes takes a stinger but clings on. FOW 90/4

02:33 PM GMT

OVER 22: NED 89/3 (Engelbrecht 33 Edwards 10)

Nicely done by Edwards to shovel a drive over mid-on for four. They’ve been cutting off his route to the boundary with his favoured sweeps, orthodox and reverse, so he improvises a straight belt.

Rashid does lure him into a sweep and hits him plumb in line ... but for it hitting the glove first.

02:29 PM GMT

OVER 21: NED 82/3 (Engelbrecht 32 Edwards 4)

Poor fielding from Atkinson who went down too slowly to prevent Engelbrecht’s cover drive crossing the boundary at extra-cover. ‘Vic, I’ve fallen.’ Woakes is making the ball talk, a bit too much when he wobbles one down the legside, but there are five dot balls from the other five legit deliveries as Woakes’ return to form continues.

Here comes Adil Rashid.

02:27 PM GMT

OVER 20: NED 77/3 (Engelbrecht 28 Edwards 4)

Nice and tight from Moeen. The right-handers take him for four singles but for a bowler who has looked so vulnerable to righties in this tournament, that’s a solid effort, using dip well.

02:23 PM GMT

OVER 19: NED 73/3 (Engelbrecht 26 Edwards 2)

England try to turn the screw by bringing back Chris Woakes to bowl at the Netherlands’ best batsman, Scott Edwards. The Dutch captain pats a drive through cover for a single and Engelbrecht whisks two off his pads, flipping it round the corner. Engelbrecht’s shirt is invaded by an insect and Moeen, of course Moeen, helps him free it.

Moeen runs out Barresi - Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

02:18 PM GMT

OVER 18: NED 70/3 (Engelbrecht 24 Edwards 1)

Mo’ Mo and although he doesn’t take a wicket himself he gathers Woakes’ throw well to catch Barresi short as he tried to get back after turning blind for a two. He was sent back too late. That’s 10 run outs for the Dutch in the tournament to date.

02:12 PM GMT

Wicket!

Barresi run out 36 An assist for the drinks break. Barresi tries to steal a single to Woakes whose throw to Moeen at the non-striker’s catches him short by half a metre. FOW 68/3

02:12 PM GMT

Umpire review for run out

Barresi run out 36

02:10 PM GMT

OVER 17: NED 65/2 (Barresi 35 Engelbrecht 22)

Afternoon. Bagchi back for a spell. Atkinson continues to impress and nails a yorker, pinning Barresi via a scratch of an inside edge. After Root swallows his disappointment and Engelbrecht is recalled for slapping a full bunger to midwicket, the Dutch middle-order batsman adds insult to injury by pulling the next ball, another full toss as Atkinson goes for another yorker and doesn’t land it, for a Dorothy Dix/ Stevie Nicks/ William Joynson-Hicks.

On come the drinks.

02:06 PM GMT

NOT OUT

Feared as much. Root seemed to have his fingers under the ball at midwicket but given he was not given out, but walked, there is no compelling evidence from the only angle available, that it didn’t graze the ground. Root is exasperated.

02:03 PM GMT

Umpire review: Checking for fair catch

Engelbrecht c Root b Atkinson 16 Think he caught it but the foreshortening may reprieve the batsman who walked.

02:00 PM GMT

OVER 16: NED 58/2 (Barresi 34 Engelbrecht 16)

Just a single off Moeen’s latest.

02:00 PM GMT

OVER 15: NED 57/2 (Barresi 33 Engelbrecht 16)

Barresi is finally clicking into gear. He hits a third boundary in four balls with another four, this time off Atkinson. Driven down the ground, although Atkinson gets a finger on the attempted return catch. It moves him onto a relatively rapid 32 off 52.

Barresi plays a shot - AP/Rafiq Maqbool

01:55 PM GMT

OVER 14: NED 52/2 (Barresi 28 Engelbrecht 16)

There’s a brief review for a run-out, but Engelbrecht is safe, his dive saving him. Barresi goes from 17 off 47 to 27 off 49 with a big six and then a four down to the long off boundaries. That is what the Netherlands need. 14 runs off the over: by far the Dutch’s best effort so far.

01:52 PM GMT

OVER 13: NED 38/2 (Barresi 16 Engelbrecht 15)

Atkinson sends one down at 84.8mph and it rips past the outside edge of Engelbrecht, moving away off the seam. A wide down the leg-side is a rare lapse from Atkinson, who is bowling at a fair lick faster than Willey, Woakes or, indeed, Moeen. Two for Engelbrecht as he guides it out towards midwicket as Atkinson gets into the high-80s in speed.

01:46 PM GMT

OVER 12: NED 32/2 (Barresi 15 Engelbrecht 11)

Time for some spin from the fingers of Moeen Ali. The required run-rate is already up at above eight. A misfield from Bairstow at mid-off means Barresi gets an easy two instead of a tight one. Four runs from Moeen’s first over. England are already out of this World Cup but this match is starting to feel like a foregone conclusion...

01:43 PM GMT

OVER 11: NED 28/2 (Barresi 12 Engelbrecht 10)

A bowling change is about the most dramatic thing to have happened since the fall of the second wicket. Gus Atkinson is on for Woakes.

Engelbrecht has a swipe at a short one and misses... then does the same next ball and connects. It’s not that good a hit, right at the bottom of the bat but he somehow gets four for it down to long on. Five runs is a better effort from the Netherlands but that is not saying much.

01:39 PM GMT

OVER 10: NED 23/2 (Barresi 11 Engelbrecht 6)

Four dot balls from Willey and then a cut down to wide third man ruins any hopes of a third maiden over out of five. He finishes off the over with another dot, though. This is already a mountain of significant heights for the Dutch to scale.

01:35 PM GMT

OVER 9: NED 22/2 (Barresi 10 Engelbrecht 6)

Fair to say that Barresi is finding it difficult to score, as are the Netherlands. 31 balls and just nine runs off it, now 32 and nine. That is 12 dot balls in a row now. That run ends as Barresi moves to double figures for his first run in 14 balls. England have been keeping it tight.

01:33 PM GMT

OVER 8: NED 21/2 (Barresi 9 Engelbrecht 6)

It’s a maiden (a second...) for David Willey, who has bowled impeccably so far.

David Willey celebrates the wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between England and Netherlands in Pune, India, Wednesday, Nov. 8

01:28 PM GMT

OVER 7: NED 21/2 (Barresi 9 Engelbrecht 6)

Just a couple from Woakes’s latest and Netherlands are struggling here. England could do with a convincing win to help their hopes of qualifying for the Champions Trophy.

01:22 PM GMT

OVER 6: NED 19/2 (Barresi 7 Engelbrecht 6)

Willey finds the outside edge the very next ball, but Engelbrecht is off the mark with a streaky two runs down to third man. Willey really hitting his stride now. Mad that he wasn’t offered a central contract. The next ball is more convincing, as he drives a full ball down the ground for four runs to go to six runs off two balls.

01:19 PM GMT

WICKET! Ackermann b Willey c Buttler 0

Willey with a beauty! A lovely ball from the left-armer, straightening up to the right-hander Ackermann and he can only get an outside edge behind to keeper Buttler. Willey is rewarded and the Netherlands are in “a spot of bother” as they say.

FOW 13/2

01:15 PM GMT

OVER 5: NED 12/1 (Barresi 6 Ackermann 0)

Colin Ackermann prods Woakes’s final delivery of the over back to him.

01:13 PM GMT

WICKET! O'Dowd b Woakes c Moeen 5

O’Dowd gets his first boundary with a well-struck clip off his pads at knee-height towards the mid-wicket boundary for four. The ball is not moving quite as much now and O’Dowd is doing a much better job of getting bat on ball. Not that it is that easy to score... yet.

But it all then comes crashing down as he chips a straight one to mid-on! I’m not sure he can believe it... it’s Moeen with the catch and England have their first wicket. A tame dismissal that is known as.

O'Dowd ❌

Ackermann ❌



Two quick wickets for England! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/wswyVkLede — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 8, 2023

FOW 12/1

01:10 PM GMT

OVER 4: NED 8/0 (Barresi 6 O'Dowd 1)

A bit of relief for the Dutch - Barresi tickles one off his pads down to the deep fine-leg boundary for four runs. A bit too straight from Willey after a couple of dots and then he immediately adjusts his line. Then he tries a slow-ish yorker, which Barresi watches carefully and defends well in front of his stumps.

01:05 PM GMT

OVER 3: NED 4/0 (Barresi 1 O'Dowd 1)

This is very tricky stuff for the Netherlands batsmen. Woakes pitching it up and O’Dowd struggling to get anything on it, with plays and misses on both sides of the bat. He eventually does get some willow on leather and chips it over mid-off’s head... safely and he is off the mark but looks all at sea.

A tuck off the pads for Barresi gets Netherlands to four, which is still a long way from the 340 they need.

01:01 PM GMT

OVER 2: NED 2/0 (Barresi 1 O'Dowd 0)

David Willey, another swing merchant (albeit left-armed) is on at the other end. He has played pretty well in this World Cup, despite England’s struggles. This will be one of his final games before his international retirement. Good shape early on, moving into and then across the right-handed Barresi. Six balls on the target and it’s a maiden for Willey.

12:55 PM GMT

OVER 1: NED 2/0 (Barresi 1 O'Dowd 0)

Chris Woakes begins with an off-side wide. Pitched pretty wide and then moved further away... his second ball has similar shape but is on target as Barresi pushes it it before withdrawing his bat. A sort-of leave. A little wider on the third legitimate delivery and it’s a bit of a waft outside off from Barresi and England review for caught behind. Not given out on field.

And the replays show that, whilst close, he did not hit it. Barresi is still there. England lose a review.

But there is an edge next ball! It goes fast and low to Joe Root at slip who goes to his left with one hand but drops it. Hits him low down on the palm. Perhaps Buttler could have gone with the gloves? It was an outswinger that took the outside edge. Anyway, Barresi gets off the mark with that.

CHANCE DROPPED! 😧



Edge from Barresi and Root can't get hold of it...should it have been Buttler's catch? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K3ZHK9LN48 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 8, 2023

A fairly eventful - and largely dangerous - first over from Woakes.

12:51 PM GMT

Netherlands are ready to get their chase going

Hello. Luke Slater here. It’s Wesley Barresi and Max O’Dowd who will get the innings started. It’s a very big ask... but the way England’s World Cup has gone so far...

12:23 PM GMT

Innings break: ENG 339/9

Terrific partnership between Stokes and Woakes saved England and allowed them to post a formidable total, smashing 124 off the last 10 overs. At last an England we recognise turn up. Fine innings from Malan as well.

Ben Stokes did it again, delivering under pressure just as England were sinking against the Dutch. His 108 off 84 balls saved his team from a dicey position at 192 for six and should be enough for a consolation win that greatly improves their Champions Trophy qualification chances. The Dutch bowled poorly at the start and end of the innings, too many wides, full tosses and half volleys that fed England easy runs and dropped Stokes on 41. Dawid Malan played wonderfully for 87 off 74, feeding off some net bowling in the powerplay, before a dozy run out robbed him of a hundred. The big guns continued to flatline: Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali were all guilty of misjudgements or just lacked conviction in their shots. The end cannot come quickly enough for them. Stokes smoked six sixes and six fours, his second fifty taking just 20 balls as his timing came back. He could have gone home early and brought forward his knee surgery but wanted to stay and help the team into the top eight. What would they do without him?



12:21 PM GMT

OVER 50: ENG 339/9 (Rashid 1 Atkinson 2)

Van Beek starts with a wide.

Stokes could have taken a single off the next ball but wisely chooses to stay put and shows why when he lamps the next ball, a full toss, back over the bowler’s head for six.

Stokes can’t believe a ballooning bouncer isn’t called wide and then holes out off the next ball.

Rashid plays his forehand down the line to mid off off the penultimate ball for a single.

Van Beek serves up two wides and then Atkinson cue ends a pull to long off and beats the throw to make it back for two.

12:18 PM GMT

Wicket!

Stokes c Engelbrecht b Van Beek 108 Loses his bottom hand when throwing everything hut the kitchen sink at a wide, full one and loops it up to wide long off who takes a good, tumbling catch. FOW 334/9

12:15 PM GMT

OVER 49: ENG 327/8 (Stokes 102 Atkinson 0)

De Leede with the penultimate over. He starts with a slow short one and Stokes rolls his wrists on the pull for a single.

Some idiot earlier said Rashid and not Woakes should come in at eight. Wouldn’t want to be him ...

Woakes brings up a 44-ball half-century with a six over midwicket, absolutely mowed, followed by an uppercut for four before he nicks off.

Enter Willey who picks the slower ball and pulls it fine for six before thumping the next ball straight down long-on’s throat.

12:13 PM GMT

Wicket!

Willey c Engelbrecht b De Leede 6 Six and out in a two-ball innings, holing out to long on as he went for the encore. FOW 327/8

12:12 PM GMT

Wicket!

Woakes c Edwards b De Leede 51 Six, four, out. Woakes nicks off afetr a vital 44-ball fifty. FOW 321/7

12:09 PM GMT

OVER 48: ENG 310/6 (Stokes 101 Woakes 41)

Van Meekeren has one to go and is brought back before Van Beek. Stokes crunches a single to cover, the boundary protected by some asbestos hands. Woakes watches a wide sprayed past his legs then swings and misses at a couple of shirt-pitched cutters.

VM goes for the yorker and Woakes drives it to the cover sweeper for one. Two to come and Stokes on strike. The first is a wide. Still two to come.

Stokes reverse sweeps the first of them fine for four and raises his first World Cup century then acknowledges his dad with his 4½ finger salute to the heavens.

The last ball is punched to cover for a strike-pinching single. These two have put on 118.

Ben Stokes pays tribute to his late father, Ged, with his 4½ finger salute - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

12:03 PM GMT

OVER 47: ENG 301/6 (Stokes 95 Woakes 40)

De Leede avoids decapitation by turning turtle when Stokes flays a straight drive, stand and deliver style. Long on claws it back from the rope and they come back for two.

The next ball, a slow bouncer elicits a swish and a miss, but not the next ... he opens the stance and launches it over mid on for six.

Next up he straight drives for four, picking the slower ball and the ball carroms away from long on after landing.

Stokes pats the slow bouncer on the hook from above his neck line for a single.

De Leede tries the same approach to Woakes who waits for the slow, high bouncer and uppercuts him for four.

Seventeen off the over and 55 off the last three.

England, welcome. Where the hell have you been?

11:58 AM GMT

OVER 46: ENG 284/6 (Stokes 82 Woakes 36)

Van Beek starts with a couple of wides and, after a pair of singles, spears one past Woakes’ backside and the keeper for five wides. He is trying to keep it away from the right-hander’s arc but is going too far. Woakes carves a short, wide one for two then Van Beek serves up a fourth wide. This will be a 10-ball over. He takes the pace off and Woakes slaps the cutter to the cover sweeper for a single, giving Stokes one delivery and he happily farms the strike with a back-foot drive to extra to get back on strike and target the short legside boundary.

11:50 AM GMT

OVER 45: ENG 270/6 (Stokes 80 Woakes 32)

Edwards brings Dutt back for his 10th over and Woakes, knowing the short boundary is on the legside for the left-hander, takes a single off the first ball.

Dutt is trying not to give him one to slog sweep and goes wide of off-stump but a tad too short and Stokes hammers it off the back foot through cover for four.

Now he slog sweeps and carts it for six. It flirted with the fielder but cleared him. Ten off two balls. He loses his shape reverse-sweeping but beats the review because he hit it.

The next ball slips out of Dutt’s hand and he delivers a shoulder-high full toss that Stokes pans for six, then smashes the free hit over long on for another six.

Twenty-four off the over.

11:48 AM GMT

Not out

He did hit it.

11:46 AM GMT

NED review

Stokes lbw b Dutt Fell over when reverse-sweeping. Maybe glove?

11:43 AM GMT

OVER 44: ENG 246/6 (Stokes 58 Woakes 31)

Stokes picks Van Meekeren’s slower ball and works it off his pads for two, then brings up the fifty partnership with a thumping pull for a single. Woakes digs out the yorker then works a single to the square leg sweeper off his toes.

Van Meekeren serves up a perfume ball. Stokes sways out of the way and the bowler is bemused to hear it called wide by the square leg umpire. Stokes skelps a low, dipping full toss off his pads and Woakes steals a buzzer when Edwards shies at the stumps after a sensational stop needlessly as Woakes never left the crease.

Fair correlation with points table standings. — Rehaan Khan (@MrRehaanKhan) November 8, 2023

11:37 AM GMT

OVER 43: ENG 239/6 (Stokes 54 Woakes 29)

De Leede beats Woakes outside off but gives him a straighter one next ball and Woakes pushes it through mid-on for a single.

The next ball is length and outside off and Stokes mows it over cow corner for six to raise his half-century. The next ball is pitched up on his pads and Stokes tucks it in front of square for a single. Woakes flicks a single to long on, all bottom hand and Woakes plays the strike-rotator whip to midwicket to farm the strike.

11:32 AM GMT

OVER 42: ENG 229/6 (Stokes 46 Woakes 27)

Van Meekeren returns for his eighth over and ties Woakes down after Stokes works the first ball off his toes for a single. After three dot balls, Woakes late cuts square of third man and hustles back for two. The last ball is short and Woakes fetches it from a seventh stump line to cuff it to midwicket for a single. Very canny death bowling.

11:28 AM GMT

OVER 41: ENG 225/6 (Stokes 45 Woakes 24)

Stokes is batting now as if he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. As if oppressed by doubt. Curbing his natural instinct because he knows his timing isn’t reliable. Woakes’s, though, is and he creams a second four with immaculate poise through mid-off then gorges when Van Beek strays on to leg and middle with his slower ball, tickling it off his knee roll for four more.

11:25 AM GMT

OVER 40: ENG 215/6 (Stokes 44 Woakes 15)

Ackermann replaces Dutt and Woakes finally finds the boundary for England after a 10-over doubt, piercing the covers with some fine wrist work on his handsy drive. Woakes works a single through square leg and Stokes spanks a drive down to long on ... as does Woakes to filch the strike.

Buttler looks more than crestfallen ... broken - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

11:20 AM GMT

OVER 39: ENG 204/6 (Stokes 42 Woakes 9)

Dutt drops a difficult chance off Ben Stokes at deep fine leg. Stokes flipped a pick-up that sailed to three metres in from the boundary. Dutt makes a headlong dive but the ball bursts through the top knuckles of his right hand. Stokes exhales dramatically and then smiles with De Leede after walking a single. Woakes smears a straight drive that would have gone for four but for some fine relay fielding by the Dutch gazelles.

11:17 AM GMT

OVER 38: ENG 204/6 (Stokes 41 Woakes 7)

Dutt gets out of his ninth over with barely a scratch. It cost four runs as Woakes dabs two down to third man and both tap singles to long on.

I have not seen England so muddled in their thinking for eight years. They need a touch of Trevor Bayliss as much as Eoin Morgan. Or perhaps a priest.

11:14 AM GMT

OVER 37: ENG 200/6 (Stokes 40 Woakes 4)

Stokes works De Leede off his pads for two then pushes a single down to long on. Woakes controls his pull for two more and then drills a single to cover to bring up the 200.

11:09 AM GMT

OVER 36: ENG 194/6 (Stokes 37 Woakes 1)

Moeen was aiming over extra cover but clawed it when it didn’t turn Chris Woakes, grinning, consults with the umpire as he tries to adjust his helmet strap, making sure he avoids the original Big Ange’s fate and the time-out travesty. He gets off the mark, as he often does, with a fence through point.

I think Rashid should come in at No8 on pitches like this. He can uses his wrists and find gaps in a way the others can’t. And he’s about the only man in the side who has played well in this tournament.

11:03 AM GMT

Wicket!

Moeen c De Leede b Dutt 4 Loses his bottom hand as he trots down to try to swipe one over long off, loses his shape and cloths it to the man running in from the rope. No wheels on this wagon. FOW 192/6

11:03 AM GMT

OVER 35: ENG 191/5 (Stokes 35 Moeen 4)

Stokes charges down to De Leede and carts him over midwicket but it plugs a metre or so in from the rope, allowing O’Dowd the opportunity to pat it back from the rope. They run two and then he tucks a single off his body. Moeen cannot make anything off the last two balls.

Shane Watson tells us that Bas de Leede’s dismissal of Joe Root was his 12th at World Cups beating the Dutch record held by ... his dad, Tim.

Joe Root is bowled between his legs - Matthew Lewis/ICC via Getty Images)

10:58 AM GMT

OVER 34: ENG 188/5 (Stokes 32 Moeen 4)

Ackermann, the former Leicestershire captain who left Grace Road for Durham at the end of the season, continues to his new team-mate Ben Stokes who can only manage a single down to long on. The other left-hander, Moeen, also pats a single off the off-spinner, coming round the wicket, to long on.

10:55 AM GMT

No man's land

Jos Buttler scored 391 runs off 269 balls in this year’s Hundred. Whatever you think of that competition as a whole, hacking away at every ball was obviously not the right preparation for a 50-over World Cup, was it? He’s averaging 13 and does not know whether to stick or twist, block or bash.

10:54 AM GMT

OVER 33: ENG 186/5 (Stokes 31 Moeen 3)

Two singles and a wide off Van Meekeren’s seventh over. After a leaky start, the right-arm medium fast bowler has pulled his figures back towards respectability. Drinks.

10:50 AM GMT

OVER 32: ENG 183/5 (Stokes 30 Moeen 2)

England are finding it hard to get Ackermann away but a bit of circumspection is no bad thing. They take three singles to add o their platform. Their bowling and fielding have improved in the past couple of games. Now they need their batsmen to give them something to defend. So get to 40 overs with wickets in hand and then go for 300 plus.

10:44 AM GMT

OVER 31: ENG 180/5 (Stokes 28 Moeen 1)

Captain, this ship is sinking. After Buttler falls to the first ball, Moeen comes in and gets off the mark with a chop in front of square for a single.

10:40 AM GMT

Wicket!

Buttler c Nidamanuru b Van Meekeren 5 That puts the tin hat on the captain’s rotten World Cup. No timing, no fluency. The bat handle turns in his hand as he stretches across to drive and spoons it straight to mid-off. In nick, that goes for six. In this form ... FOW 178/5

10:39 AM GMT

OVER 30: ENG 174/4 (Stokes 27 Buttler 5)

England work Ackermann around for four singles.

10:37 AM GMT

OVER 29: ENG 174/4 (Stokes 25 Buttler 3)

De Leede tries to back-heel a Stokes thumping drive into the non-striker’s, risking another Pandya-style injury, but mercifully misses. Buttler was in anyway. The stumps stop the boundary and, indeed, any run, but Stokes muscles the short one square for four anyway to keep the scoreboard turning. Buttler started the over streakily by leaning over to cut one on a sixth or seventh stump line and flashing an edge within a metre or two of third man but it fell to earth before he could get there.

10:33 AM GMT

OVER 28: ENG 167/4 (Stokes 19 Buttler 2)

Buttler gets off the mark when driving Ackermann through cover for two. The Dutch have decided to paint the wide lines, forcing England to rely on their eyes and hands rather than their feet.

10:31 AM GMT

OVER 27: ENG 164/4 (Stokes 18 Buttler 0)

Brook falls for the siren song of De Leede’s judicious bouncer and the Dutch keep chipping away. Enter Buttler who need a score as much as England need one from him.

10:26 AM GMT

Wicket!

Brook c Ackermann b De Leede 11 Poor judgment there from the Golden Boy. The ball climbed too high outside off stump to control in a pull stroke and he cloths it to square leg off the splice. Too far outside off to fetch. Clever bowling from De Leede. FOW 164/4

10:25 AM GMT

OVER 26: ENG 163/3 (Stokes 17 Brook 11)

Van Meekeren comes bounding in again and Stokes rolls back the months with a punishing back-foot drive, crunched off the top of the bounce through extra-cover for four. Van Meekeren, fresh from the Dutch version of Rentaghost, bangs in a cross-seamer and Stokes pulls it hard for two.,

10:23 AM GMT

OVER 25: ENG 155/3 (Stokes 10 Brook 10)

Signs of some long-lost fluency from Stokes as he caresses De Leede through cover for four. He gets off strike witha flick through midwicket and Brook farms the strike with a positive, defensive push to mid-on.

10:21 AM GMT

One leg too few

You can question why Malan called a bloke with one leg - Stokes - for a quick single there and lost his wicket. Perhaps the bigger issue is why have England a batsman with one leg in the team? If he had gone home after the Australia game, Stokes could have had his knee op earlier and given himself a little more time before the Test series.

10:16 AM GMT

OVER 24: ENG 149/3 (Stokes 5 Brook 9)

Lovely from Brook, high elbow, perfect timing and a positively spiffing on drive for four off Van Meekeren is followed by an even better drive, pure Hollywood, through cover for another. Where have you been Harry? Oh yes, stuck on the sidelines since the South Africa match after top-scoring against Afghanistan with 66 the game before. Criminal selection, there.

10:13 AM GMT

OVER 23: ENG 141/3 (Stokes 5 Brook 1)

As any Twin Peaks aficionado would tell you ... ‘It is happening again.’ England go back into their shells and play Van Beek cautiously, Stokes chopping one down to third man, Brook getting off the mark with punch through point.

I like this stadium. It was designed by the same architect as the Rose Bowl and looks very similar with its double tired grandstand and seating below a walkway that goes right around the ground. It is also miles out of town like the Rose Bowl, although the difference here is that Pune is rapidly expanding and swallowing it up. The press box curry is also a different league.

10:10 AM GMT

Bitter harvest

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, along with Liam Livingstone, are the classic examples. In this World Cup they have never found the rhythm of 50-over batting. Ideally they would have played a lot of ODIs after the Ashes. As none were scheduled for August, they should have been playing some 50-over Metro Cup county games to find that rhythm, followed by those four ODIs against New Zealand. Sowing and reaping…

10:09 AM GMT

OVER 22: ENG 139/3 (Stokes 4 Brook 0)

Stokes would never have made his ground. I doubt even a hare like Root would. Daft call by Malan after a fine innings.

10:08 AM GMT

Wicket!

Malan run out 87 Shot with his own gun. He pushed the ball to cover and called Stokes who has only one functioning knee through. Stokes sent him back and Edwards gathered Van Beek’s throw and knocked down the stumps. FOW 139/3

Malan falls 13 short of his century after running himself out - Matthew Lewis/ICC via Getty Images

10:04 AM GMT

OVER 21: ENG 135/2 (Malan 86 Stokes 1)

Quite extraordinary dismissal there, encapsulating Root and England’s tournament. The old moves but without the conviction or the execution. Still, at least Stokes makes it to the middle when he doesn’t have to be the boy on the burning deck. Enjoy yourself, Ben. It’s later than you think.

09:57 AM GMT

Wicket!

Root b van Beek 28 Good Lord! Root makes that quarter-turn jump to go for the reverse scoop, the ball doesn’t bounce as high as he thought and it whistles between his legs and an inch beneath his goolies to clean bowl him. Properly nutmegged. Root is steaming. He misread the length and gave up on the shot halfway through. FOW 133/2

'𝗠𝗘𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗗 '𝗜𝗠! ❌



Joe Root gets himself in an ALMIGHTY MESS and is bowled through his legs! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2ea0uMbLpi — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 8, 2023

09:57 AM GMT

OVER 20: ENG 132/1 (Malan 84 Root 28)

Smiles from Messrs Stokes, Trescothick and Mott on the balcony after Malan’s six. A rare sight indeed. Dutt comes back into the attack and Root uses his hand speed to spear two down to the cover sweeper and then plays a back-foot drive for a single down through mid-on. Malan also works a single straight and Root repays the compliment. Malan is beaten down the legside by a very flat one angled across him. Edwards whips off the bails but he was home and the ball is called wide.

09:52 AM GMT

OVER 19: ENG 125/1 (Malan 82 Root 24)

Malan uses his feet but has to improvise when Van der Merwe darts it in shorter. No matter, though, he has the forearms and bat to muscle it over midwicket for six. Rocking on to the back foot, Malan flicks a single behind the square leg umpire for a single and Root does the same.

09:49 AM GMT

OVER 18: ENG 117/1 (Malan 75 Root 23)

Dawid Malan makes his 13th score of 50 or more in his 29th ODI - REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Ackerman resumes and is taken for six singles, bowling full enough and in the channel enough to force the batsmen to hit him straight for five of them.

09:42 AM GMT

OVER 17: ENG 111/1 (Malan 72 Root 20)

Van der Merwe thinks he has lured Malan on to the ricks when he drops down to one knee to slog sweep but Malan timed it well and the ball floated over O’Dowd who was standing an inch inside the rope and landed two rows back. Six. After they plunder four singles to bring up Nelson after that classic, anxiety-reducer, big raid at the start of the over, on come the drinks.

09:39 AM GMT

OVER 16: ENG 101/1 (Malan 64 Root 18)

Double change: Colin Ackermann replaces Van Meekeren. More spin in a bid to stem the tide of runs off the medium pacers. England milk the offie for five singles, Root’s two to cover and midwicket in classic rotation style, Malan’s three all through cover.

09:36 AM GMT

OVER 15: ENG 96/1 (Malan 61 Root 16)

Van der Merwe, as miserly as ever, gives them no room to free their arms and they take what they can, clipping and nudging four singles.

09:34 AM GMT

OVER 14: ENG 92/1 (Malan 59 Root 14)

Root feels comfortable enough despite his ‘life’ in the last over to bring out the reverse scoop. He jumps through 90 degrees to show the bowler his full profile and uses his hand speed to lap the ball over the keeper for four. Root’s head fell over to the offside against India and he was trapped first ball by Jasprit but this time he nails a leaning whisk through midwicket off middle, working it for two that would have been four save for O’Dowd’s dive.

Here comes the Maharajah of Ciderabad, Roelof van der Merwe.

09:29 AM GMT

OVER 13: ENG 82/1 (Malan 58 Root 6)

To be fair to the Dutch, the change bowlers have tightened up after that leaky start from the opening pair. Root gets away when De Leede saw his feet coming towards him, pulled his length back and finds a leading edge as he closed the face too soon. The ball sails past a diving point and they run two.

09:26 AM GMT

Feeding Malan

When they arrived in India the Netherlands did a social media campaign to find some net bowlers. They had 10,000 applications, and whittled them down to four. Maybe they should have kept the details of the 9,996 who didn’t make the cut. They couldn’t have bowled any worse.

09:24 AM GMT

OVER 12: ENG 78/1 (Malan 57 Root 3)

Malan doesn’t time his pick up shot but being early on it at least enables him to flip it in front of square and out of range of the field. They jog two. The left-hander takes a single through mid-on and pulls another, Root tucks one off his pads, settling for scraps after a second, flowing cover drive is stopped by the fielder.

09:20 AM GMT

OVER 11: ENG 73/1 (Malan 53 Root 2)

Bas de Leede comes on for Dutt and saves four when Malan’s blistering drive smacks him flush on the boot, which makes Ben Stokes, whose beard is more luxuriant than ever, laugh out loud on the balcony. A gentler touch earns him a pair of singles and Root adds one with lovely cover drive that goes all along the ground to the sweeper.

Bairstow sticks one up the chimney - REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

09:14 AM GMT

OVER 10: ENG 70/1 (Malan 51 Root 1)

Van Meekeren replaces Van Beek. The tall right-armer favours a shorter length than his swinging compatriot and surprises Root with his extra bounce and he cannot get him away off five deliveries after Malan’s single to fine leg via an insie edge and his front pad.

09:10 AM GMT

OVER 9: ENG 69/1 (Malan 50 Root 1)

Dutt continues and Root gets off the mark with a flick off his legs for a single. If there’s one thing Malan likes more than a cover drive it’s a thumping square cut and Dutt gift-wraps one for him with a wide, short one that Malan needs no second invitation to fillet past point for four more. Another short one allows Malan to transfer his weight on to his back foot and whip it round the corner to move to his half-century off 36 balls.

09:06 AM GMT

OVER 8: ENG 63/1 (Malan 45 Root 0)

Unlike Bairstow, Malan is determined to be the (booked in for) bed and breakfast man, whisking two off his pads, pulling with murderous power for four and then, after Van Beek’s third wide, flaying a cover drive that rifles away to the fence for another four. Malan then makes it another hat-trick of boundaries off a Van Beek over by harpooning another cover drive through the diving fielder’s hands. Don’t feed his cover drive. There are few left-handers who smack them with such force.

09:02 AM GMT

OVER 7: ENG 48/1 (Malan 31 Root 0)

Looks a belter of a pitch but Jonny has thrown away the opportunity to book in for the day, diddled by extra bounce and a cross-bat swipe.

08:59 AM GMT

Wicket!

Malan c Van Meekeren b Dutt 15 Bounced more than he expected as he tried to sweep and sent it straight up the chimney off a top edge. Van Meekeren runs to his right at leg slip to take the dolly. FOW 48/1

This is the worst new ball bowling I have seen in a World Cup. Just woeful. Half volleys, wides and full tosses. Malan can’t believe his luck but Bairstow gave it away again. He has had a miserable World Cup. The black clouds are gathering over the back of the grandstand. We could get some rain soon.

08:56 AM GMT

OVER 6: ENG 47/0 (Bairstow 15 Malan 30)

Props to Van Beek for sticking to his fuller length while there is some swing but England are generally finding the middle of the bat and Malan takes him for three singles, one of them a streaky Harrow drive, and Bairstow two.

08:53 AM GMT

OVER 5: ENG 42/0 (Bairstow 13 Malan 27)

Seems as if rain might be imminent, at least according to Harsha Bhogle, the Michael Fish of the box. Much tighter from Dutt and England work him away for only three singles.

4️⃣ 4️⃣ 4️⃣



Three in a row for Malan and England have made a fast start in Pune! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/pp6W2hqz5n — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 8, 2023

08:51 AM GMT

Top down

A nice start from England, this. My own theory is that the problems with England’s batting start at the very top. They were right to drop Jason Roy, but it has discombobulated Jonny Bairstow, who does not like being the aggressor or even facing the first ball. So he has had lots of cheap dismissals, which exposed Joe Root to the new ball. And perhaps, these days, Root is a little more suited to being an ODI No 4 – largely facing spin, with the field out, than seam, with the field in – than No 3. Anyway, Malan’s rapid start might help solve that problem. Bairstow can just toddle along in his slip stream, if he’d like.

08:49 AM GMT

OVER 4: ENG 39/0 (Bairstow 12 Malan 25)

Van Beek continues with his full length and Bairstow shuffles forward to punch a single through cover. Malan meets Van Beek’s wobbling, full-length ball and smears it between the bowler and the stumps for a straight four then plays a controlled pull for a single. Van Beek reverts to the full length but ducks it into Bairstow’s pads and he pings a leg-glance off his pads for four. A text-book stroke apiece in that over: Malan’s straight drive and that one from YJB.

08:43 AM GMT

OVER 3: ENG 29/0 (Bairstow 7 Malan 20)

Bairstow collars Dutt’s drag-down but can’t beat the fielder on the rope at square leg and hit it so hard he can only run a single. Dutt comes round the wicket to the left-handed Malan who stands up right to slap his first ball, too short and wide for four. For the second over in succession Malan hits consecutive fours, this time carving four behind point when fed width again. Good start by England ... rubbish by Netherlands (so far).

08:40 AM GMT

OVER 2: ENG 20/0 (Bairstow 6 Malan 12)

Logan van Beek takes the second new ball and starts with a big, inswinging yorker that Malan chisels out with the toe of the bat and it bounces up and over the stumps. Eyes opened wide by such prodigious wing he goes for another does of Waqar-ball but doesn’t land it and Malan flicks the full toss off middle and leg for four. The next two are overpitched and Malan makes it a hat-trick of fours with a crisp off drive and a creamy, dreamy cover drive.

Van Beek tries to correct his line and hoops two wides past Malan’s tuchas and England are sitting pretty after taking 14 off his opening over.

Bairstow and Malan are in the last chance saloon as opening partners in ODIs - Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

08:34 AM GMT

OVER 1: ENG 6/0 (Bairstow 6 Malan 0)

The off-spinner has a slip and an offside ring saving one. Bairstow plays him off the back foot but cannot pierce the infield from the first three balls but then sweeps the fourth for four between short fine and square leg. After playing that off the front foot when the ball bounced a tad too high, forcing him to roll his wrists, Bairstow reverts to the back foot, opening the face to slice two with a horizontal bat behind point.

08:30 AM GMT

The players are out

The anthems have been sung. There must be about 1,000 people in a 50,000 capacity stadium. The offie Aryan Dutt, as usual, will bowl the first over.

08:25 AM GMT

Slumbering lions

We need to remember what England’s batsmen did in the first seven qualifiers when the pressure was on:

Dawid Malan 286 off 287 balls in 7 innings

Harry Brook 128 off 117 in 4

Ben Stokes 112 off 181 in 4

Joe Root 188 off 205 in 7

Jonny Bairstow 141 off 165 in 7

Jos Buttler 106 off 113 in 7

Pretty ordinary…

08:22 AM GMT

The Leeds of Maharashtra

Quite muggy in Pune (is it like Headingley? Look up not down at the toss) and we did have some spots of rain in the windscreen of the media bus which left the Conrad hotel at 10.30am – three and a half hours before the match. It is quite a schlepp across town to the stadium, but a good chance to see the city. Lots of road stalls selling fireworks, lights, flowers and decorations for Diwali this weekend. My first trip to Pune. Another of those Indian cities on the up, massive investment in the metro system and lots of high rise apartment blocks under construction too. Saw the Aussies this morning, a tired looking Marnus Labuschagne was hanging around at reception. They drove down to Pune early this morning from Mumbai still trying to come to terms with THE GREATEST EVER INNINGS. They will have used the highway where Rohit Sharma was clocked last week doing 200kph in his Lamborghini. He was moving a bit quicker than the media bus.

08:17 AM GMT

Pune portents

In the three matches in Pune so far, the team chasing has won twice: Sri Lanka knocked off Bangladesh’s 256 with 43 balls to spare and Afghanistan hunted down Sri Lanka’s 241 in 45.2 overs. But in the third match South Africa made 357 for four batting first and blew New Zealand away for 167 in 35.3 overs.

08:09 AM GMT

Team news

England Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt and wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Dave Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.

Netherlands Wes Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrachy, Scott Edwards (capt and wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

Umpires Nitin Menon, Rod Tucker. TV Marais Erasmus.

08:03 AM GMT

England win the toss (again)

And have decided to bat in what Ravi Shastri calls ‘the European derby’.

England make two changes: Gus Atkinson for Mark Wood and Harry Brook for Liam Livingstone.

07:56 AM GMT

Salvage job?

Good morning. After five successive defeats, have England reached rick bottom? They are certainly bottom of the table, behind Netherlands on net run rate, and take on the Dutch today with two goals: to avoid the wooden spoon and try to scramble up to eighth with victories today and on Saturday at Eden Gardens to salvage a Champions Trophy spot for February 2025 in Pakistan.

England can still call themselves world champions in this format for another nine days but there will be little solace in that or in eking out some dignity in their final two games to maintain Australia’s performance in 1992 as the worst title defence in the tournament’s history (not simply because they were out after losing four of their first six games though they won two dead rubbers to gloss it but because they were at home).

Thousands of words have been written on what has gone wrong and you will not find a better forensic analysis than Nick Hoult’s ‘Death by a thousand cuts’.

For what it’s worth, having watched England at tournaments since 1975 and on Test tours for the same amount of time, it is depressingly familiar to note how quickly they are steam-rolled by a loss of confidence. They always used to talk a good game when down in series or heading into crunch games but in those situations have always been reliant on a messiah rather than collective excellence to turn their fortunes around and messiahs are vanishingly rare. We held this group to higher standards because of what they have achieved in white-ball cricket since 2015 but for too many of them it has proved a tournament too far and they have played too little ODI cricket in the past four years that it has hidden, from them and us, how steep the decline has been.

Nonetheless, they have beaten the Netherlands in all three World Cup meetings to date, even at England’s lowest ebb in 1996, and hammered them 3-0 last year in Amstelveen in Eoin Morgan’s swansong. Morgan has been critical of the language coming out of the camp but while his achievements are imperishable he is not unimpeachable after hanging around too long. Glenn Maxwell thrillingly showed us how you can defy immobility in one match to do remarkable things but Morgan was never the same batsman after his chronic back injury became a daily, debilitating concern and England should have been better prepared to move on.