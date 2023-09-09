England’s draw with Ukraine pulls on some familiar anxieties under Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate speaks with Jordan Henderson following England’s disappointing draw with Ukraine - PA/Nick Potts

There are just nine months until Euro 2024, now established as the moment of destiny to top all the other previous moments of destiny for the Gareth Southgate years, and so the England manager ruefully conceded that his team has to be more ruthless than they were here.

The first dropped points in five games of qualifying does not put England in any danger of losing that place in Germany next summer – although it does tug on some familiar anxieties. Is this team ready to win games in those moments that define the lives of players and managers? Top of the group and undefeated, this should be but a small pebble in the shoe yet after so many decades of disappointment it can come to feel so much more significant.

Southgate’s team has some of the best players in Europe, on form and on reputation, and yet this was not a performance that quite aligned. They were dominant in possession, and controlled the game for the most part, but they never quite broke the spirit of a Ukraine team playing in a city where thousands of their compatriots live as refugees.

Later, Southgate would draw on the bigger picture as he so often did, of the value of the experience – a hostile crowd, an opponent driven on by something much greater, a point salvaged from a goal behind. That is straight out the Southgate playbook – a shrewd shift of the narrative from glass half-empty to glass half-full. Yet even he had to admit that there were parts of the game that fell below usual standards.

“By the time we scored we had about 70 per cent of the ball but that was our first attempt on target,” he said. “Clearly most of the attacking play wasn’t at the level we had hoped it would be.” Coming for Southgate that counted as a quite trenchant criticism. The team, he said, “turned too many balls over that we wouldn’t normally do, I wouldn’t expect that to happen again”.

There were moments from England: a second half shot from Bukayo Saka brushed by the fingertips of goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan onto the bar, a first international goal for Kyle Walker, but not the killer moment with the game at their mercy. They had beaten Ukraine comfortably in March at Wembley and this time, in the September heat, in front of a big Ukraine support, there was not quite the edge.

England should have won it. Harry Kane, Saka and Jude Bellingham are all in form in the new season, and the team had enough of the ball. The late substitutes Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford suggested that Southgate shared the fears about a lack of urgency and variation in the attacking. They had looked so assured in the opening period of the game and then Oleksandr Zinchenko scored an unlikely goal that gave Ukraine and their supporters something to hold onto.

Oleksandr Zinchenko reels away in celebration after handing Ukraine the first-half lead - AFP/Janek Skarzynski

The Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov was lenient to say the least and for the most part Ukraine benefited from that. Saka took a bad kick early on from the Everton full-back Vitalii Mykolenko, and never quite recovered.

James Maddison and Jude Bellingham had a lot to say to Kabakov in the first half and Maddison in particular looked like he was pushing his luck. Bellingham would chase down a tackle by the touchline and when the Ukrainian coach Serhiy Rebrov tried to help him up, the young Englishman shrugged off the assistance. That said, a second-half foul on the very edge of the box by Rashford on Mykhailo Mudryk went unpunished.

After the Scotland collision in Glasgow on Tuesday, Southgate will be obliged to look again at what makes this team one capable of becoming European champions. He stuck with Jordan Henderson in midfield and Harry Maguire in defence, although one has to wonder if this was the last stages of that era. With Henderson playing in a league of dubious value and Maguire not playing at all, it will be hard to justify pulling both into this kind of intense game.

Southgate said that four points from the two most difficult away qualifiers, Italy being the other, was a decent return. He praised the performance of Marc Guehi as Maguire’s defensive partner. Yet England did not have the spring in their step, and Southgate knew it. “Sometimes, especially with attacking play, it doesn’t quite click,” he said. “The patterns we worked this week are what we always do. It’s not that we approached the game in a different way. We tried to refresh things. Apart from the goal and Bukayo’s shot against the bar it wasn’t the level it has been in previous games.”

They had been dominant for the first 20 minutes of the game. England had even kept the ball from kick-off for such a long passing sequence that one could sense the anxiety rising in the Ukrainians. Rebrov’s side were ragged at first, but they seized their chance magnificently. Their best attacking player was Yukhym Konoplia, playing as a right winger, and much more effective than Mudryk. He picked out Zinchenko on a blistering counter for the Ukraine goal.

Yukhym Konoplia was Ukraine's best player going forward - PA/Nick Potts

The vision of Kane made the equaliser for Walker breaking down the inside right channel. This was Walker’s first international goal in 77 caps, the longest an England goalscorer has waited for his first. England laboured against a team playing for a bigger cause. Another hostile crowd awaits in Glasgow on Tuesday, and another test of that edge.

