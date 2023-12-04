England don't need a fixed game to beat Scotland, says Sarina Wiegman

Wiegman dismissed the idea that Scotland would not try to beat England on Tuesday night - PA/Steve Welsh

England head coach Sarina Wiegman says there is no way Scotland will “fix” Tuesday’s game in order to help England qualify for the Olympics on behalf of Team GB.

Any Scotland players with hopes of being selected in a Team GB squad for next summer’s competition in Paris technically need the Lionesses to progress as group winners in order to keep their chances alive, because of a quirk in the qualification format. Netherlands head coach Andries Jonker says the situation “shouldn’t be possible”, but Wiegman dismissed any suggestion the Scots will not give their all at Hampden Park.

“I understand the conversations about it, but if you know the history of Scotland-England, then there’s no way that they are going to give away this game,” Wiegman said. “They really want to beat England and we want to beat them of course.

“The Dutch manager knows about the history and he also mentioned that too, that he doesn’t expect that Scotland will just give it away. And they won’t. And you saw too, that the Netherlands got a 4-0 score [against Scotland], so that’s a big score too, so should I question those things too? Of course I do not. This is football, it’s competitive, we have professional players here. It’s going to be a good game where everyone wants to perform at the highest level.”

England must also win the game to have any chance of progressing to February’s Nations League semi-finals – with only two European teams joining hosts France at next summer’s Olympics – and, if group leaders the Netherlands also win, then England would need to win by at least a three-goal margin of victory greater than whatever the Dutch’s winning margin was. Scotland are already guaranteed to finish bottom of the group.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Uefa defended the qualification rules, saying: “In the specific case of England, qualifying to the Nations League finals as the winner of one of the groups in League A would not automatically secure Olympic qualification, as any group winner would still need to win another match. Thus, Scotland cannot directly influence England’s qualification.

“To prevent [home nations] from being drawn into the same Uefa Women’s Nations league group would fundamentally challenge established sporting draw principles and therefore impact the results of all other teams. Any restrictions imposed during the Nations League league stage draw may have disadvantaged other teams in the respective seeding pots.”

Asked about potential solutions to the issue in future, Wiegman said: “I don’t have the solution. Maybe you don’t want them in the same group, but then if Scotland will top the other group and we will top the group and we go into the finals, you have the same situation. So this is not an easy solution.”

England and Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh agreed, adding: “I think nobody is questioning the professionalism of this game. [Scotland] have got some top players. We both want to win. I don’t think they’ll be thinking about anything else. It’s almost a derby game, isn’t it? I’m looking forward to it.”

Speaking after England’s win over the Dutch at Wembley on Friday, Jonker had said of the situation for Tuesday’s permutations: “I also think the Scots are not going to give the English anything as a gift. When the draw was made [straight away], it was annoying, but it wasn’t going to change.”

