England-Denmark watched by 13.1 million on BBC One

England's draw against Denmark in their second group game at Euro 2024 was watched by a peak audience of 13.1 million on BBC One.

Harry Kane put England in front before Morten Hjulmand equalised as both sides earned a point.

The match was also streamed 5.6 million times across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

There was an average match audience of 11.2 million, which was a 63.9% share of all those watching TV.

England beat Serbia in their opening game, with the match attracting a peak audience of 15 million people, and are top of Group C on four points.

Manager Gareth Southgate's side face Slovenia in their final group game on Tuesday, 25 June with with live coverage available on BBC 5 Live, BBC Sounds and Online.

Before that, Scotland's game against Hungary will be shown on BBC One from 19:00 on Sunday, 23 June, with live coverage also available on BBC iPlayer, BBC 5 Live, BBC Sounds and Online.