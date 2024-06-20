🚨 England and Denmark name lineups for EUROs clash

🚨 England and Denmark name lineups for EUROs clash

England and Denmark have named their starting lineups ahead of their EURO 2024 Group C clash in Frankfurt.

Gareth Southgate names an unchanged side from Sunday’s narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia with Trent Alexander-Arnold continuing his midfield role and Kieran Trippier once again at left back.

An unchanged XI to face Denmark! 💪 pic.twitter.com/XOOr7rSQ8x — England (@England) June 20, 2024

In response to his side’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Slovenia, Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand makes one change with Joakim Mæhle coming in for Alexander Bah.

What do you think of the teams and the game to come?