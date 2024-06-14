England defender swaps Man City for Washington Spirit

Esme Morgan has penned a four-year deal with National Women’s Soccer League club Washington Spirit.

The 23-year-old confirmed she will be moving across the pond yesterday, after announcing her departure from Manchester City last month.

The Spirit said City will receive a transfer fee, and that Morgan will be eligible to become a part of the squad on 15 July.

Speaking about her excitement of joining the US team, she said: “I wanted to join the Spirit because they have the ambition and tools to be the best team in the NWSL, and trying to achieve that will be a great but enjoyable challenge.

“On an individual level too, the opportunity to work under Jonatan [Giráldez], one of the world’s best coaches, is really exciting and I look forward to learning from him and pushing myself to become the best player I can be, hopefully helping the team to success.”

Washington Spirit placed third in the 2023/24 NWSL season, being beaten by Orlando Pride on goal difference, trailing winners Kansas City Current by only four points.

Morgan spent the majority of her youth rising through the ranks at City, and despite a loan to Everton has spent her entire career at the club. She made her professional debut in 2017 at just 16-years-old and went on to appear in 87 senior matches across all competitions.

There’s no doubt, the DC club will also be looking to capitalise on Morgan’s international experience. The defender earned her first senior team call-up in 2020, receiving her first international cap in 2022, and played an essential role in England’s 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup squad.

Washington Spirit’s president of soccer operations/general manager Mark Krikorian added: “We expect the success she’s had at the highest level in England to translate well as she joins the most competitive league in women’s soccer.”