England defender Morgan joins NWSL's Washington Spirit

Esme Morgan has made eight appearances for the Lionesses [Getty Images]

England defender Esme Morgan has joined the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League after leaving Manchester City.

Morgan's planned City departure was announced last month, but her destination was only confirmed on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the team from the US capital. The Spirit announced City will receive a transfer fee, with Morgan eligible to become part of the squad on July 15.

Morgan said she was excited to work with boss Jonatan Giraldez, who made the switch to Washington at the end of the season after winning the Women's Champions League with Barcelona.

She said: "The opportunity to work under Jonatan, one of the world's best coaches, is really exciting and I look forward to learning from him and pushing myself to become the best player I can be, hopefully helping the team to success."

Morgan came through the youth ranks at City, making her professional debut in 2017 and going on to appear in 87 senior matches across all competitions.