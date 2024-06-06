England cut duo from Euro 2024 training squad ahead of Iceland friendly

Curtis Jones has followed James Maddison in being cut from Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 training squad and both midfielders have left the England camp.

The uncapped Liverpool player has lost his battle with Adam Wharton to impress Southgate and claim the final midfield berth in his squad after Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson lost their places in his plans.

Wharton was given his debut ahead of Jones as a substitute in Monday’s 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Southgate praised the Crystal Palace player for his performance, in a sign that he will make his 26-man party for the tournament in Germany.

Maddison was the first player of a 33-man training group who was told he would not be going to Euro 2024. The Tottenham player started the season in fine form but his performances dipped in 2024.

Cole Palmer scored as a No 10 on Monday while Southgate has underlined that he sees it as Jude Bellingham’s best position now and with plenty of alternative options – including Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze – he decided there was no room for Maddison.

The England manager has still to omit five other players for the European Championships, with the decision being announced on Friday evening or Saturday morning following the friendly against Iceland.

One will be a goalkeeper – with James Trafford and Dean Henderson competing for the last place – while Jarrad Branthwaite, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Ivan Toney and Jack Grealish are among the outfield players who could be under threat.

James Maddison has been cut from England’s final squad (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Lewis Dunk, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will not be involved in Thursday’s training session as each follow individual programmes. Shaw has not played since February and is a doubt to make the squad while Maguire missed the FA Cup final. Bellingham is yet to link up with England after featuring for Real Madrid in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund last weekend.