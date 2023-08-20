England fans around UK react to Women's World Cup final against Spain
England crowd reacts to women's World Cup final against Spain.Source: PA
Spain, which entered 2023 having only won one Women's World Cup game in its history, beat England in Sunday's final.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
No matter the outcome of Sunday's World Cup Final, the winner will be making history for women's soccer.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
Wednesday morning, Australia heads to the semifinals for the very first time. Here's how to watch.
This is Spain's first-ever trip to the Women's World Cup final.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
