England cricketer Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's party

[PA Media]

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has quit George Galloway's party - just one week after being unveiled as a candidate.

Mr Panesar was the highest-profile recruit among dozens the Workers Party of Britain unveiled last week.

He had said he wanted to "represent the working class people of this country" at Westminster.

But, writing on social media, he said he needs more time to "find my political home".

Mr Panesar, who was part of the side that won the 2009 Ashes series, said he had wanted to "do my bit to help others" but recognised he was "still learning about how politics can help people".

He said: "So today I am withdrawing as a general election candidate for The Workers Party.

"I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values.

"I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket."

The Luton-born spin bowler had been planning to stand to become MP in West London's Ealing Southall constituency, where Labour's Virendra Sharma currently holds a 16,000 majority.

Speaking last week, Mr Panesar admitted he'd never voted before but said he'd been impressed by Workers Party policies, such as a wealth tax to boost the NHS, and had been encouraged to become a candidate by a friend.

He said he had not considered joining the Labour Party, as he felt it no longer represented working people.

But he confessed he was "not an expert on foreign policy" when questioned about Workers Party policies on Gaza and withdrawal from Nato.

The news will be a blow to Mr Galloway, whose fledgling party is aiming to stand candidates in 500 constituencies at the general election.

When contacted for comment about Mr Panesar's departure, a Workers Party spokesman said: "Monty has been very open in the past about his own personal struggles."It is in Monty's best interests at this time to withdraw as a candidate, and we hope for his return to the field in due course."

Mr Galloway, who became the Workers Party's first MP in February after winning the Rochdale by-election, has said Labour was his party's "number one enemy because we seek to replace them".

He claimed last week to be in talks with Labour MPs and a Labour peer about potentially defecting to his new party, although nobody has been announced yet.

Among the other Workers Party candidates, who will be expected to cover the £500 deposit for standing in a general election out of their own pocket, are former UKIP MEP Amjad Bashir, who defected to the Conservatives in 2015 and two former British ambassadors, Peter Ford and Craig Murray.