England Cricket World Cup squad predictions: Our experts pick who should join Ben Stokes

With the tournament taking place in India Joe Root and Ben Stokes will have a tough task to retain the trophy they won in 2019 - Getty Images/Clive Mason

England name their World Cup squad on Wednesday as they look to defend the trophy they won in dramatic circumstances in a super over against New Zealand four years ago.

Telegraph Sport reported that Ben Stokes is set to make a sensational U-turn and reverse his one-day international retirement to help England’s defence in India this year, but who else should make the squad?

Our cricket writers make their selections...

Tim Wigmore

Bairstow, Roy, Malan, Root, Stokes, Buttler, Brook, Livingstone, Moeen, Woakes, Curran, Archer, Wood, Topley, Rashid

Before Stokes’ change of heart, my World Cup 15 would have involved six quick bowlers. Now I’ve reduced that to five which could create some problems: what happens if a bowler is injured at a point when Jofra Archer’s fitness is being carefully managed?

But Stokes’ return allows England to select a different balance, with a first-choice side of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy or Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Stokes, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Archer and Adil Rashid. Sam Curran is marginally below Woakes, Wood and Archer, yet the need to manage their workloads means he could expect to play nearly every game.

The only way to fit in a sixth quick is to drop Brook or Malan from the squad, but both offer different skills — and with Liam Livingstone at seven in my first-choice side, I need a spare batter. Reece Topley shades Olly Stone, Gus Atkinson and David Willey as the spare seamer, though at least two and possibly three will go to India among the enlarged squad with three reserves.

All-round strength underpinned England’s victory in the T20 World Cup last year. With this squad, the hope is that all-round strength will do the same in their ODI World Cup defence.

England's all-round strength is its main attribute and Sam Curran can expect to play a big part, according to Tim Wigmore - Getty Images/Mark Kolbe

Will Macpherson

Roy, Bairstow, Root, Stokes, Brook, Buttler, Moeen, Livingstone, Curran, Woakes, Rashid, Wood, Archer, Topley, Stone (Malan, Jacks, Atkinson as travelling reserves)

Stokes comes in for Malan which is utterly brutal and less than ideal given the 35-year-old’s great service to England and all that he has contributed in recent years across formats. Stokes breaks up the run of left-handers in the top six, though, and Roy pips Malan to the opening berth on account of his chemistry with Bairstow and outstanding record.

But the first XI mirrors 2019, batting deep with three bowling options in the top seven – England should be able to burgle four overs out of Root every game on Indian pitches. A tight call between Livingstone and Moeen Ali at No 7, but if you wanted both bowling options, the prodigiously talented Brook could drop out of the side on account of a lack of ODI experience.

Archer is touch and go to play any part, meaning seam depth is required to cover him. Selecting Stone is always a risk, but he is back bowling so should play some part in September, and offers genuine pace, while Topley keeps bouncing back from his injuries and deserves a shot.

Dawid Malan has been brilliant for England but, such is the competition for places, he doesn't make Will Macpherson's squad - Reuters/Rogan Ward

Scyld Berry

Roy, Bairstow, Root, Brook, Stokes, Buttler, Moeen, Woakes, Rashid, Wood, Topley, Archer, Atkinson, Livingstone, Ahmed

It would be good to give several younger candidates the experience of this World Cup so that they are older and wiser cricketers when the next comes round in four years’ time: hence Rehan Ahmed ahead of Liam Dawson as the reserve spinner, and a new fast bowler in Atkinson, as well as Brook who will probably be the captain after Buttler.

I don’t think another reserve batsman in the squad is necessary but Malan should be one of the three reserves on standby in India. Roy has done enough since his comeback to retain his place, and has become a better batsman when starting against spin than Phil Salt. The batting order is long and deep, and provided Stokes can bowl some overs, like Root, the bowling will have sufficient diversity to retain the trophy.

