England can cope without Anderson and Broad - Labuschagne

Neither Stuart Broad nor James Anderson will play for England in the Ashes Series in Australia in 2025 and 2026 [Getty Images]

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne believes England can cope without the experience of seamers James Anderson and Stuart Board in the build up to next year’s Ashes series.

Anderson, 41, has confirmed the first Test against West Indies at Lord's on 10 July will be his last, while Broad, 37, stood down from England duty against Australia at the Oval last summer.

It means captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have lost more than 1,300 wickets and 354 matches of experience in consecutive home games.

“I think one thing for English cricket is you've got some really quality young bowlers coming through and that's really exciting,” said Labuschagne.

“I mean the likes of [Matthew] Potts, [Josh] Tongue, Cookie [Sam Cook], from Essex, Ollie [Robinson], there's some good talent and it will be nice to see English bowlers develop over the next few years.

“I think the question that’s always on people's mind is durability and to have the likes of Anderson and Broad just be there, year in year out, bodies always good, getting through Test matches, that’s always the next step.

“I think the skills and ability are there, but it’s a different thing. Jimmy's almost played 200 Test matches, so to have that is very special."

Labuschagne, 29, has been quick to pay tribute to Anderson’s “phenomenal” contribution to cricket, following news of his impending retirement.

“Jimmy’s a phenomenal bowler and still is, his skill, his understanding of conditions,” added Labuschagne.

“You just look at when England went to India and his ability to navigate those conditions and be so effective and be able to create opportunities.

“Even though over the years he has dropped a bit of pace, but his skills are just immaculate, so it’s going to be sad to see the end for Jimmy because I think he has added so much for the game.

“His durability speaks volumes of him as a bowler and what he's done is just unheard of.

“When he's on top you're just trying to find your way out.

"We've had some good battles over my time – the last Ashes was a pretty good battle at Lord's and we've had some good county cricket battles. I think he got me out at Old Trafford a few years ago.

“You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field."