England need to conserve energy after beating Serbia in Euros opener, says Southgate

England will be “more efficient” in how they play moving forward at Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate has said.

The Three Lions secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Serbia in their opener on Sunday night (16 June), thanks to Jude Bellingham’s brilliant first-half header.

But they struggled after the break, with Southgate suggesting his team “ran out of energy”.

“That didn’t surprise me because of the lack of 90 minutes that lots of the players have had,” he said at full-time.

“I think we can be more efficient in the way that we play that will also help us moving forward.”