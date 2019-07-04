All England Club warned they are on 'slippery slope' by fining Bernard Tomic for lack of effort

Bernard Tomic of Australia plays a forehand in his Men's Singles first round match against Jo-Wilfred Tsonga - Getty Images Europe

The All England Club have been warned that they have placed themselves on “a very slippery slope” following the “outrageous” decision to fine Bernard Tomic his entire Wimbledon first-round prize money for a lack of effort.

Nick Kyrgios said that Tomic had earned his right to be in a first round that should guarantee £45,000 even in defeat, while Sloane Stephens, the No 9 seed in the women’s singles, questioned whether tournament officials should make such judgments.

“He played the whole year,” Kyrgios said. “He’s obviously winning enough to be at the most prestigious tournament in the world. To take all his prize money I think is outrageous. I think people kind of, when they watch Bernard, they just think because he moves a little slow, plays the game a little slower, he doesn’t look maybe as engaged. They just assume he’s maybe not trying.”

Tomic won just seven games when losing in less than an hour against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. BBC commentator John Lloyd described the performance as “horrendous” and “abysmal”, but Stephens also questioned a fine that is the biggest in Wimbledon history.

“Unfortunate,” Stephens said. “I could see if he lost 0, 0, 0, then that would be something. I think now if the tournaments are going to be their own judge and they’re going to do that, then I can’t say I’m 100 per cent on board with that.

“It’s a very slippery slope, and when you start doing that and being the judge of what happens and how people earn a living, that’s when it gets a little tricky.”

A spokesman for the All England Club said that, in the opinion of the match referee, his performance “did not meet the required professional standard”. Tomic replied “next question please” when he was asked whether he was happy with the effort he put in at his post-match press conference and also replied “what for?” when asked if he thought he might be fined. Tomic can appeal against the decision.