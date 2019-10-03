Serena Guthrie battled glandular fever before making the court for England's march to third place in the World Cup earlier this year - Getty Images AsiaPac

In between renovating her new house and planning her beach wedding in her native Jersey next summer, Serena Guthrie is adamant she will find time to book a blood test. Just to check everything is in order.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Not that it shouldn’t be. Guthrie was the heartbeat of England’s squad at the netball World Cup in Liverpool earlier this year, throwing herself tirelessly around the court in Bambi-esque fashion en route to leading England to a third-place finish in Liverpool.

On paper, the Roses’ World Cup bronze was seen by many as a disappointment, rued as a missed opportunity to challenge the netball heavyweights of the world in Australia and champions New Zealand. In reality, guiding her country to a podium finish at a home World Cup is a feat that Guthrie will treasure forever and one she reflects on with a deep sense of pride.

Months before, the 29-year-old was unexpectedly diagnosed with glandular fever. The symptoms had first surfaced during England’s Quad Series campaign in January during her first stint as Roses captain.

“I played the series and got really sick, I had the worst cold that I’d ever had in my life,” revealed Guthrie. “I had lots of bed rest and did my best to get up for games and then absolutely died the next day after. That whole series I was in and out of bed rest, getting up to do a little bit of training and the test games.

“I think because I wasn’t aware of what it was, you just kind of carry on as normal. Sometimes ignorance is bliss. When you don’t know you’ve got something, you just can’t compute how ill or how bad something can be. A lot of humans are like that - you just crack on with life.”

England won the bronze medal at this summer's World Cup on home soil Credit: Getty Images

Despite suspecting a hereditary underactive thyroid, a blood test later revealed the viral infection, which mostly affects young adults and for which there is no cure. It forced the Jersey-born player to miss the opening rounds of the Superleague season and only returned in the later stages of the competition following a two-month period of complete rest.

The sedentary lifestyle unsurprisingly felt alien to Guthrie. Netflix became her lifeline and she successfully binge-watched her way through the whole series of Stranger Things and Mad Men while short, Fitbit-controlled walks with her beloved sausage dog Bobby - in which her heart rate had to stay below a certain level - became her most energy-sapping activity.

There were the niggling doubts, too. The possibility of not making the cut for England dawned on her and having played in Australia’s Suncorp League - widely regarded as the most competitive netball competition in the world - Guthrie was well aware of the fitness levels required to match her Tasmanian opponents.

“That was the moment where I said to myself, ‘Don’t be irrational mate,’” said Guthrie. “You’ve got years of training behind you, you’ve got a good support network and if you do everything right, there’s no reason why you can’t go and compete at the top of your game at this competition.’

“It’s definitely a different to an injury and the biggest thing that I’ve had in my career. I’ve been very lucky - I’ve not had an ACLs or any Achilles tendons ruptured, and they’re the ones you fear the most as a netballer, the nine-month, 12-month injuries.”

Following her diagnosis, Guthrie drew on her “amazing” support networks. In Anna Stembridge, the Team Bath head coach who also had experience of glandular fever, Guthrie found common ground and was inspired by the pragmatic approach adopted by former England coach Tracey Neville.

“Tracey was great,” said Guthrie. “She was like, ‘Right, what do you need to do?’ She was so matter-of-fact, but she needed to be. As an athlete you want to please everybody. As much as I had my Team Bath hat and England hat, the priority was the World Cup at that point. When you’ve got a coach who’s so calm and confident in the team around her and your capabilities I think that’s half the mental battle.”

After nursing herself back to full fitness, Guthrie made a mental note to have a blood test before the World Cup but in the end - she says for her own sanity - decided not to. She has been more resolute, however, in her decision to take a year off from the sport she has immersed herself in over the past 12 years. While she will undoubtedly leave a gaping hole in the centre of the court for Team Bath next year in the Superleague, she will remain on the scene as an ambassador for the netball franchise while also working for Sporting Family Change charity, which uses sport to promote social and economic change among adults and children. There is also the added distraction of Dutch Boy Waffles, the independent waffle and coffee shop recently founded by her Rotterdam-born fiancee Bob, whose handcrafted stroopwaffles are already proving a hit among the Bath locals.

“I’m still young, but as a netballer I’ve kind of seen it all as well,” admitted Guthrie, who conceded a return to international duty under new England coach Jess Thirlby is definitely feasible. “For me, it’s about reviewing my body. The glandular fever woke me up a little bit in terms of how hard I’d been pushing myself, so I think when you have things like that happen it does make you step back a bit."

“I’m going into that phase of life where over the next four years, I’d be lucky to go on for another four as a mid-quarter, especially the way I play. For me, it’s about my career and looking at the other opportunities around the game."