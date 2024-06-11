England can't get 'consumed' by permutations - Buttler

[Getty Images]

Captain Jos Buttler says England must not get "consumed" by the permutations in Group B as they attempt to keep their T20 World Cup campaign alive.

The defending champions need to win their final two games and do so convincingly to have any hope of progressing on net run-rate after a washout against Scotland and heavy defeat by Australia.

They play Oman on Thursday in Antigua, followed by Namibia on Saturday.

"The situation will unfold during the game," Buttler told BBC Sport.

"First of all we've got no chance unless we win so we're fully focused on trying to win the game and hopefully if we can do that maybe we'll get in a position where we can affect the net run-rate."

Buttler was not scheduled to speak on Tuesday but took questions from the media as England trained at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St John's, before they face Oman at the island's main venue, the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Two victories would take England level on points with Scotland, but Scotland hold a significant net run-rate advantage after chasing 151 in 13.1 overs to beat Oman on Sunday.

Scotland's rate is 2.164, while England are currently on -1.800, but at this stage there are too many permutations to give a definitive calculation of what Buttler's side require.

Regardless of England's results, Scotland could still knock them out by beating Australia in their final match later on Saturday (Sunday 01:30 BST) when they will have the advantage of a clear picture of what is required.

At training, England's batters, Buttler included, peppered the stands and the road behind while batting in the nets.

Buttler, who was visibly more relaxed than when speaking to the media earlier in the tournament, hit one throw-down into the press box.

Their struggles in the Caribbean so far follow a dismal defence of their 50-over World Cup title in India last year, but Buttler brushed off questions about whether he was feeling the pressure over his position as captain.

"Not any more so than usual - I care more about the team than the media and the outside noise," said Buttler.

"It's probably harder to completely ignore it in this day and age but there's a level of acceptance.

"Our focus has to be on what we can do with our performance."