British Government to take on Fifa after 'total disgust' at failure to ban Russia for Ukraine invasion

Fifa president Gianni Infantino with Vladimir Putin - PA

The Government will condemn Fifa for failing to kick out Russia and is likely to launch a concerted effort with other nations to force Gianni Infantino into a footballing ban.

Downing Street and ministers appear to now be in agreement with Labour that a total sporting wipeout is needed for any teams representing Russia.

As reported by Telegraph Sport on Saturday, the Government wants to combine efforts with other countries and also use the Football Association to force Fifa into taking tougher action.

Dismay over dithering at Fifa erupted into "total disgust" among MPs on Sunday as the world governing body announced Russia would still be allowed to play international football, albeit without a flag.

Sources close to the Football Association have since confirmed they will not play any team from Russia, regardless of what they call themselves. Both the Government and Labour agree that "all options" to make Vladimir Putin an international pariah must be explored. Ministers would stop short, however, of targeting individual athletes, such as Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon.

Chris Bryant, the Labour MP who this week told Parliament that Roman Abramovich "should no longer" be Chelsea owner, told Telegraph Sport he was "spitting with fury at Fifa" as he suggested the issue may have to be raised in the Commons.

"Do Fifa not understand?" he said "What are they missing? This was already a shambles before last week. Honestly, it's a disgrace. It's an absolute disgrace. Russia should not play any international sport, end of story. We cannot go down in history as the generation that refused to do everything that was in our power."

Fifa has so far banned the Russians from hosting matches ahead of next month's World Cup qualifying play-offs. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have already called for Russia's outright expulsion from football, a position echoed by the French Football Federation. Wales later said they too would refuse to play the Russians.

However, the sanction stopped short of an immediate World Cup expulsion, so Russia could, in theory, find a neutral country willing to stage their "home" match against Poland on March 24 amid the backdrop of war in Ukraine.

Poland are due to play Russia in Moscow, with the winner scheduled to face the team who prevail from the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic for a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

It is a move that echoes Olympic sanctions after doping scandals. Russia was only ordered to play without fans, their anthem or flag and as Football Union of Russia.

Poland and Sweden reacted to Fifa's statement by immediately reiterating their refusal to play Russia in any circumstances. "Today's Fifa decision is unacceptable to us," said Cezary Kulesza, the president of the Polish Football Association. "In the situation of the war in Ukraine, we are not interested in the game of appearances. Our position remains the same: the Polish national team WILL NOT PLAY against Russia in the play-off match, regardless of the name of the Russian team."

At a Downing Street briefing, the Prime Minister's spokesman confirmed the Government's opposition to the current Fifa position.

"The Prime Minister wants Fifa to take the strongest possible action on this and doesn't think their current measures go far enough," the spokesman added.

"I think anyone seeing the situation and the horrific scenes we see on the ground would expect a body like Fifa to do more."

The spokesman added that Mr Johnson "wholeheartedly welcomes" the Football Association's confirmation that England will not play Russia.

"We do think that Russia should be cut out not just economically but culturally as well to further up the pressure on Putin."

Pressure also intensified on Fifa as the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) toughened up their own stance by recommending "no participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials" across its sports.