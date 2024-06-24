England bowler Robinson signed by Trent Rockets

Ollie Robinson has played 20 Tests for England but has not yet featured in white-ball cricket [Getty Images]

England Test bowler Ollie Robinson has been signed by Trent Rockets as a wildcard pick for this summer's Hundred.

Robinson, 30, is yet to feature in the competition despite being signed by Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers in 2021 and 2022.

The wildcard selections - two for each men's and women's team - were based on performances in the T20 Blast and the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Robinson has taken eight wickets in eight Blast matches for Sussex this season.

The Hundred 2024 starts on 23 July with a double-header between Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles.

Invincibles won the men's title in 2023, while Southern Brave won the women's competition.

Other signings included leg-spinner Mason Crane to Welsh Fire, former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara to London Spirit and World Cup winner Fran Wilson to Phoenix.