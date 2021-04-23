England bowler Jofra Archer to miss remainder of Indian Premier League

Jofra Archer is working his way back to full fitness (Getty)

Jofra Archer will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League season, it has been confirmed.

The England bowler has been sidelined after surgery to remove a piece of glass from his finger meaning he is yet to join up with the Rajasthan Royals.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board have now confirmed that Archer, will stay in the UK to continue his rehabilitation ahead of the Test and limited-overs international summer.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that England and Sussex bowler Jofra Archer will not play in the 2021 Indian Premier League,” a statement read.

“Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress.

“Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free.

“The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course.”

Archer joins allrounder Ben Stokes in missing this year’s tournament.

Stokes is himself sidelined with a finger injury he suffered in the first game and is set to miss the Test series with New Zealand in June as a result.

Read More

Six English clubs join breakaway to form new European Super League

England batsman Dom Sibley set for spell out due to broken finger

Ben Stokes: England star facing 12 weeks out with broken finger requiring surgery