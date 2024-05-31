England bowler Carse banned over betting offences

Brydon Carse has played for Durham since 2016 [Getty Images]

England's Brydon Carse has been suspended from cricket for three months for historical breaches of betting rules.

The South Africa-born fast bowler's suspension begins immediately but he is allowed to train and will return to action for the final four games of the season.

He has been banned for a total of 16 months but 13 have been suspended for two years so he will therefore be free to start playing again on 28 August.

Carse has played for Durham since 2016 and has featured in 14 ODIs and three T20 internationals for England.

He accepted the decision for placing 303 bets on various cricket matches and said he wants to repay Durham for their support.

“Whilst these bets were several years ago, that is no excuse and I take full responsibility for my actions," the 28-year-old said.

"I would like to thank the ECB [England and Wales Cricket Board], Durham Cricket and the PCA [Professional Cricketers Association] for their support during this difficult time for me.

"I will be working hard in the next 12 weeks to ensure I repay that support on the field when I am able to return to playing.”

The charges relate to bets made between 2017 and 2019 and while they did not involve any matches Carse played in, betting integrity rules stipulate professional cricketers are not permitted to bet on the sport anywhere in the world.

An ECB spokesperson said: "We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket.

"We support the Cricket Regulator's decision and their consideration of the mitigating factors in Brydon's case.

"He has co-operated and shown remorse for his actions. We are satisfied Brydon has shown growth in the five years since this breach and has demonstrated a greater understanding of his responsibilities.

"We are hopeful that his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers."

The Cricket Regulator - which is responsible for monitoring compliance with and enforcement of the game’s regulations - accepted Carse had shown "considerable remorse" for his actions.

“The Cricket Regulator takes any breach of integrity or misconduct rules seriously and I would encourage any participant, from within the professional game, who has gambled on cricket to come forward and not wait to be discovered," said Dave Lewis, interim director of the Cricket Regulator.

“The Cricket Regulator understands the many challenges participants can face and will handle cases fairly, with understanding and support for anyone who wishes to come forward.

"We also encourage any participant struggling with any welfare concerns to seek assistance from the PCA or other trusted professional source.”

Analysis - Stephan Shemilt, chief cricket writer

This is a significant and quite stunning bolt from the blue.

Carse is a serious England prospect, in possession of a two-year central contract. He last played international cricket in December and for the Lions in February.

He had not bowled well for Durham at the start of this season and has not played since the beginning of May. This investigation began at the end of April.

There are questions that remain unanswered. How did these historical offences come to light? Given the education given to players about gambling on cricket, why did Carse transgress? The Cricket Regulator is not publishing a full written verdict, which does not feel particularly transparent.

Given the number of bets placed, Carse can count himself lucky he will be playing again this season, but it is another blow to England's planning for life after James Anderson.

Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton are injured, Jofra Archer is not playing red-ball cricket this summer and there are fitness questions over the likes of Sam Cook and Saqib Mahmood.

Yes, first-choice pacers Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Matthew Potts and Gus Atkinson are fit for now, but England are getting another reminder of a key Anderson ability. His availability.