England are bossing possession but one player isn't having a good night 🫤

England have got off to a great start in EURO 2024, with star man Jude Bellingham giving them the lead after just 13 minutes.





The Real Madrid man has put in a typically classy display and has rightly taken the plaudits in the opening 45 minutes.

Conversely, striker Harry Kane has not enjoyed the opening first half of the game, and it has certainly seemed like he has had very little impact.

And the stats back this up too, as the technology has proven that the Three Lions' captain has touched the ball just once.

70% Possession for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 but just one touch for Harry Kane — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 16, 2024

Does this mean there's a goal incoming in the second half?