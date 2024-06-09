England boss looks to ease Jude Bellingham pressure at Euro 2024

England head coach Gareth Southgate wants to ease the burden on Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024.

Bellingham heads into the European Championships on the back of a superb first campaign at Real Madrid.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was voted as La Liga player of the season after winning a domestic league and UEFA Champions League trophy double.

The England international netted 19 league goals from midfield as Los Blancos sealed two titles and he will be central for Southgate’s Three Lions.

With Real Madrid’s season stretching to the Champions League final on June 1, Bellingham was granted an extended break, and he did not feature in England’s pre-tournament friendlies.

That was based on an agreement between Southgate and his midfield talisman, and his starting place is unquestioned, but Southgate is keen not to overload the 20-year-old.

“I’m sure he’s (capable of handling the pressure) but we’re not putting everything on Jude”, as per quotes carried by BBC Sport.

“He’s a player with a fabulous mentality and will have a big impact on the whole group.”

England start their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on June 16 in Group C in the German city of Gelsenkirchen.