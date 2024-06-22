England’s big fitness problem is mental – not physical

England and Harry Kane have to bounce back from their drab draw against Denmark - Getty Images/Alex Grimm

It was Michel Platini who said England are “lions in the winter and lambs in the summer”. Well, there is a whole lot of bleating going on now from the England camp following their disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Gareth Southgate had warned about the physical burnout of his players and the fitness concerns. And two games into the tournament that is unfortunately proving to be the case. The demands of the Premier League, it appears, are taking their toll.

It means, according to Darren Burgess, who has been director of high performance at Arsenal, and Liverpool’s head of fitness, that the choice of England’s hotel will become even more crucial in the coming days.

Southgate has located his squad at the remote Weimarer Land Spa & Golf Resort with the 3,000-square-metre LindenSpa, its three pools, six saunas, six relaxation areas – including water beds and private ‘cocooning’ and seven treatment rooms.

“That would not be by accident at all,” Burgess said. “Anything around float tanks, saunas, anything where there is no ability to have your phone next to you so they can switch off is great for both physical and mental recovery.”

Recovery is certainly the key ahead of the final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday and England’s hopes for involvement in the rest of the tournament.

“A lot of recovery nowadays is looking at the psychological aspect,” Burgess explained. “Players do more things like meditation, a lot of mindfulness practice – whether that be breathing or cold plunges, saunas, float tanks. All those things which I am quite sure the England players will be exposed to.

“Having an emphasis on recovery is going to be really important. Things like the meetings and tactics, just timing of those and allowing players to sleep in a little later each morning so they don’t have to get up at early hours. That’s really important and then a really big focus on nutrition which will help both physical and mental recovery.”

After the disappointing draw against Denmark the England players will need to recuperate both mentally and physically - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Burgess is also the senior adviser on player workload for Fifpro, the global association of football player unions, and can explain why England players appear to be suffering more than other nations.

In terms of minutes played this season before the Euros England are second only to Portugal. Roberto Martinez’s squad total 92,322 minutes in 1,216 games and Southgate’s is 90,169 in 1,140 games. But that does not tell the whole story.

“The per-minute average in high-intensity sprints and all the kind of stuff we look at is higher in English players than in the Portuguese players because a few of their players are in Saudi Arabia, and a few are in leagues which are not as intense,” Burgess said.

“It becomes a numbers game. If 90 per cent of your squad plays in the Premier League versus 40 per cent you are going to be affected more.”

And so nine Portuguese players perform outside the Premier League. Only two of England’s – Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, both of whom have suffered injury in the second half of the campaign – do. Kane and Bellingham are in the top six England players for minutes played.

Indeed Burgess recently presented some startling figures on Bellingham at a conference, which could be updated after the Denmark game. He is still not 21 – his birthday is June 29 – but has already played 18,751 minutes for club and country. By the time they were 21, Wayne Rooney had registered 15,481 minutes, while Steven Gerrard had managed 7,034. David Beckham had registered just 3,929 minutes.

Jude Bellingham and his England team-mates will need to be fresher if they're to mount anything like a challenge for the title in Germany - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

It is proven, Burgess said, that the Premier League is more intense. This is recorded through motion trackers in the stadiums which show how much a player sprints, runs and walks.

“I know a lot of other nations’ players are playing in the Premier League but for England it’s the vast majority,” he said. “The thing about the Premier League is that even when you play against a lower-ranked team the intensity still remains high.

“In other leagues there are times when the better teams dominate possession and dominate play in a way that means the intensity isn’t as high consistently. The running numbers suggest it is not as hard physically for those high-ranked teams. They do not have to sprint as much and there are not as many counter-attacks. In England the games are consistently higher in tempo and intensity.”

For example, of the 10 outfield players who started for Spain in their win over Italy and pressed so impressively, only Rodri plays in the Premier League. They amassed 36,042 minutes between them last season – with England’s 10 playing 39,992 with eight of them in the Premier League.

Burgess said he had “complete faith” in England’s medical and fitness staff and added that Southgate will have to think hard about how he gives his players a psychological break. That may involve, for example, calling fewer meetings. “There is a mental drain on players as well. And then if there are poor performances there are ramifications on that even from something as what you and I consider trivial as a social media point of view,” he said.

“It puts extra pressure on players. Those who don’t play as many games don’t get exposed as much. I have no doubt there is a sweet spot in terms of number of games for both mental and physical. I suspect given the lack of Christmas break, the intensity of training and the scrutiny on the England team some of them are under both a residual mental and physical fatigue.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.