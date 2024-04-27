England beat France to win Grand Slam again

England number eight Alex Matthews capped an impressive tournament with two tries [Getty Images]

Women's Six Nations: France v England

France: (14) 21

Tries: Vernier, M Menager 2 Cons: Queyroi 3

England: (35) 42

Tries: Muir, Matthews 2, Jones, Packer, Cokayne Cons: Aitchison 6

England sealed a third consecutive Six Nations Grand Slam against a 14-player France side in Bordeaux after Assia Khalfaoui's second-half red card.

The Red Roses started fast through tries by forwards Maud Muir and Alex Matthews before Gabrielle Vernier responded.

Centre Megan Jones grabbed an intercept try to restore England's 14-point advantage, with Marine Menager then scoring to keep France in touch.

But tries by Marlie Packer and Amy Cokayne pulled John Mitchell's side clear before Khalfaoui saw her dangerous ruck clear-out upgraded to a red card by the television match official 'bunker' system.

More to follow.

Line-ups

France: Boulard; Grisez, Konde, Vernier, M Menager; Queyroi, Bourdon Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Khalfaoui, Feleu (capt), Fall, Escudero, Hermet, R Menager.

Replacements: Riffonneau, Mwayembe, Joyeux, Feleu, Gros, Chambon, Ciofani, Jacquet.

Red card: Assia Khalfaoui (45).

England: Kildunne; Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Aldcroft, Talling, Kabeya, M Packer (capt), Matthews.

Replacements: Powell, Carson, Clifford, Ward, Feaunati, L Packer, Scarratt, Gregson.

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (NZ).