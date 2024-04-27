England battle past France to secure sixth straight Women’s Six Nations

England put the finishing touch to a dominant Six Nations campaign - Getty Images/David Rogers

France 21 England 42

England have done it. Clinching a sixth consecutive Six Nations title means the Red Roses will go down as one of the most complete teams in Six Nations history. Their dominance in this competition is simply unparalleled not just in rugby, but in sport, period.

Under volatile skies France, for the umpteenth time in this championship, were the bridesmaids once again. The hosts put their best foot forward in a compelling advert for the women’s game but they still could not match England’s pace, power and panache.

All week, England had indicated they would save their best until last. They did just that, executing a game plan that was tailor-made for their hosts. Knowing that France were the only credible challengers to their hegemony prompted a change in tact.

Gone was the champagne rugby that has fizzed, sparkled and popped at every turn and twist in their previous four encounters, with their forwards taking control of a high-octane first half. Alex Matthews, Amy Cokayne and Marlie Packer all crashed over as England set about bludgeoning France with their maul.

Scores from Gabrielle Vernier and Marine Menager kept France within touching distance before the break and you wonder whether they could have gone on to clinch had it not been for Assia Khalfaoui’s red card for a high tackle on Morwenna Talling five minutes into the second half.

Yet they swatted away the suggestion that England are in a tier of their own in this competition. The player deficit energised Les Bleues in front of a frenzied crowd, with Menager sliding over for her second, sparking the faintest hopes of a late comeback. They almost seemed motivated by the injustice of England’s long-standing dominance in this competition.

After weathering a French storm in a fractured second-half, Matthews wheeled over again to add some gloss to England’s performance - and secure the ultimate prize.

England pass tricky France test

07:19 PM BST

Another title in the bag

07:13 PM BST

Stat

07:09 PM BST

2024 Six Nations winners

England are Six Nations champions once again - David Rogers/Getty Images

07:03 PM BST

Marlie Packer speaking to the BBC

“Alex Matthews has been amazing today and fully deserves player of the match. Everyone played their role and that’s what we needed to do. We learnt a lot and grew as a group. “We’ve got a flight to catch at 7am in the morning tomorrow but we’ll still celebrate.”

England have now won the Grand Slam three times in a row - David Rogers/Getty Images

07:00 PM BST

Natasha Hunt speaking to the BBC

“This group means so much, my journey has been spoken about a lot and to be able to do it with a smile on the face is amazing. “We knew it would be an arm wrestle, we knew it would be hostile and we struggled but we managed to do it, the girls were unreal and I couldn’t be prouder.”

England won their sixth straight Six Nations title - PA

06:59 PM BST

Player of the match Alex Matthews

“In the second half we were uncomfortable. We lost our connection, but to still pull together and get the win is brilliant.”

On the crowd:

“We love it and whether they are cheering or booing we love playing in front of crowds like this.”

On team morale:

“One of our values is bond so those moments off the pitch brings us closer, it helps to get results like that!”

🏅 This evening's Guinness Women's Six Nations player of the match is @RedRosesRugby's Alex Matthews 🤩#GuinnessW6N #FRAENG pic.twitter.com/0Yh5w2qi2Q — Guinness Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 27, 2024

06:58 PM BST

Grand Slam champions once again

WHAT A FEELING



The Red Roses are Grand Slam champions for a third-consecutive year ❤️#RedRoses | #GuinnessW6N 🌹 pic.twitter.com/laHHAU2fO1 — Red Roses (@RedRosesRugby) April 27, 2024

06:56 PM BST

England win!

06:55 PM BST

Maggie Alphonsi on the BBC

“That was a physical battle and every player had to stand up and put in a performance. Alex Matthews was outstanding and so was Zoe Aldcroft - the list goes on. “This side has so much composure and they are aiming to build. Winning a Grand Slam in France is how you build character and this squad is growing.”

06:53 PM BST

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux

“Very strange happenings here. As England’s medal and trophy presentation happens towards one side of the stadium, the French team are being loudly applauded by the crowd on the other as they go on a ‘lap of honour’. “It has not ruined the Red Roses’ celebrations, though, as the squad jump up and down on the stage with ‘Freed From Desire’ blasted out over the tannoy.”

06:52 PM BST

England captain Marlie Packer speaking to the BBC

“I’m super proud of the girls. We’ve been building as a group and were well into the Jon Mitchell era with the way we want to play. We just won a Grand Slam and what an amazing atmosphere, it’s been quite hostile but this means that we can turn it up when we need to. “I’m just super proud of the girls. We’ve got smiles on our faces but aren’t really celebrating and that shows the toll of this campaign. I’m just proud of the girls. It means everything but I’m not just lifting the trophy, I’m doing it with the girls, not me on my own, its every player, it’s taken a real squad effort. “A lot behind the scenes too with how much the physio and everyone else puts. That’s why we can perform on the pitch.”

06:51 PM BST

England celebrate

England have won a third straight Grand Slam - David Rogers/Getty Images

This is a sixth successive Six Nations title for England - Christophe Archambault/Getty Images

England win yet another Six Nations - Christophe Archambault/Getty Images

06:42 PM BST

Grand Slam winners

UNSTOPPABLE 🌹



The Red Roses seal the #GuinnessW6N Grand Slam in style 🏆#FRAvENG pic.twitter.com/EO52sMZ3h0 — Red Roses (@RedRosesRugby) April 27, 2024

🏆🏆🏆 Grand Slam champions 🏆🏆🏆



England have won a sixth successive Women's Six Nations title, and third Grand Slam in a row!



The Red Roses beat France 42-21.

#FRAvENG #SixNations #BBCRugby #Rugby #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/ORnXOuNSzU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 27, 2024

06:40 PM BST

England are Six Nations winners

There is the full-time whistle and England win the 2024 Six Nations. It is their third successive Grand Slam and sixth straight Six Nations.

THEY'VE DONE IT 🌹



The Red Roses are the 2024 Women's Six Nations Grand Slam Champions 🏆#FRAvENG | #GuinnessW6N | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/jKQRFualxX — Red Roses (@RedRosesRugby) April 27, 2024

06:37 PM BST

78 mins: France 21 England 42

France get to within five metres of the England line but are penalised for crossing. A try there would not have changed the result but England will be relieved to clear their lines.

06:35 PM BST

77 mins: France 21 England 42

France get over the line but it is held up by England. Superb defence from the visitors.

06:34 PM BST

75 mins: France 21 England 42

England are penalised for a tackle off the ball on the edge of the France 22. France have no choice but to go for the corner...

06:32 PM BST

Try! Matthews gets her second

That will be it. Any hope for the home side of an incredible comeback are well and truly over. It is Matthews who scores her second of the match and Aitchison lands the easy conversion to restore England’s 21-point lead.

06:31 PM BST

72 mins: France 21 England 35

Scarratt has just come on and she wins the ball from the kick-off. England then win a penalty on the France 22 and they go to the corner...

06:30 PM BST

Try! France score with 10 minutes left

On this occasion, the hosts do get some reward for a quick-tap penalty. Vernier makes the break and gets to within five metres of the England line. The ball is shipped down the blindside and it is M Menager who goes over for her second try today. The conversion is successful and the score now is 21-35.

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

That try has been coming for France as they have upped the pressure on England and capitalised on the number of penalties England have given away (one in first half, seven in this). England have not been able to capitalise on that player advantage yet; instead it seems to have fired up France.

06:28 PM BST

69 mins: France 14 England 35

France win a penalty on the England 22 and they go quickly as they have done a million times this afternoon. It is strange that they keep doing it, considering the lack of success they have had doing it.

06:25 PM BST

67 mins: France 14 England 35

England’s defence has been very good this afternoon. France make another entry into the England 22 but the visitors stand firm.

06:23 PM BST

65 mins: France 14 England 35

England are making a double change in the front-row:

OFF Cokayne, Botterman

ON Powell, Carson

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

Amy Cokayne is relishing the atmosphere here, appearing to gesture to the crowd for more boos as she leaves the field grinning. She is replaced by Connie Powell.

06:20 PM BST

64 mins: France 14 England 35

But France knock on five metres out and the England defence stands firm.

06:20 PM BST

63 mins: France 14 England 35

France are just a few metres out from the England line...

06:18 PM BST

61 mins: France 14 England 35

Botterman thinks she is going to win a penalty at the breakdown but instead she is the one penalised.

06:15 PM BST

59 mins: France 14 England 35

This is end-to-end at the moment and the players will been exhausted as the ball has been in play for a while. But England win a penalty at the breakdown on halfway.

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

France are starting to look more dangerous with 14 players than a full complement, their willingness to counter-attack and take more risks asking different questions of England’s defence. So far the visitors are answering them.

06:12 PM BST

57 mins: France 14 England 35

After breaking from their own 22, France win a penalty on halfway which they take quickly. But once again they knock on. Too many times today they have been too rash and taken penalties quickly when they should take just a little bit of time.

Disjointed start to this second period, which will challenge England mentally. With an extra player, they should have enough in the tank for a strong finish. Can they be ruthless against opponents with nothing to lose? France are really giving it a crack.

06:10 PM BST

55 mins: France 14 England 35

France are making a change at loosehead prop as Mwayembe replaces Deshayes.

06:04 PM BST

50 mins: France 14 England 35

With a player advantage at the scrum, England win the penalty.

The bunker review has been concluded and unsurprisingly due to high level of danger and no mitigation, the yellow card for Khalfaoui is upgraded to a red. She is in tears on the sidelines.

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

Another round of boos here as that red card decision is announced but height Khalfaoui went into that clearout always meant she was at a high risk of being sent off. Fact France also took off their captain Manae Feleu to bring on a replacement prop for Khalfaoui also means they will be without her leadership for the rest of the game.

05:58 PM BST

Bunker review

There was clear contact with shoulder to head from France tighthead prop Khalfaoui and she is sent to the bin with a bunker review to come. I suspect that a red card is incoming for her as there is no real mitigation there.

05:56 PM BST

TMO check

We are indeed going to check the clear-out from France...

05:55 PM BST

44 mins: France 14 England 35

I think there might be a TMO check incoming for a clear-out at a ruck. There might have been head contact.

05:50 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way. England are just 40 minutes away from another Six Nations title and Grand Slam.

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

Just spotted that the ball here is being delivered by a remote-controlled car – and Aitchison is ready to get the second half underway. France may be losing but crowd still very much behind them as “allez les bleues” rings out around the stadium.

05:41 PM BST

HT verdict

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

This is the biggest test England have faced in this championship so it is no surprise that they have reverted to the strength of their maul in Bordeaux – but that is not their only threat, as it may have seemed in previous tournaments. We have seen flashes of brilliance from France, particularly through Pauline Bourdon Sansus, but the sheer pace England are playing at and the number of players who can make metres when given the ball means the hosts are often on the back foot. A couple of quick tries for France early in the second half could make this interesting but as it stands, England look on track to wrap up a sixth straight Six Nations title here.

05:35 PM BST

Try! England score on stroke of half-time

England win the line-out and set the maul going. Hooker Cokayne, back from here ban, is at the back of the maul and goes over for England’s fifth try of the game. The conversion is good and that is the final act of the half. England lead 35-14 and are halfway there to winning the Six Nations title and Grand Slam.

Clinical from the set-piece! 🫡@amycokayne dots down to give the #RedRoses a fifth try on the stroke of half-time! #FRAvENG | #GuinnessW6N pic.twitter.com/4eKPNdYzSt — Red Roses (@RedRosesRugby) April 27, 2024

05:33 PM BST

39 mins: France 14 England 28

We are into the final minute of the first half and England have a penalty inside the France 22. England go to the corner...

05:30 PM BST

38 mins: France 14 England 28

England get to within five metres of the France line but knock on at the crucial moment.

05:27 PM BST

34 mins: France 14 England 28

After a TMO review to see if France had scored from a charge down, the referee decides that Bourdon was offside before the charge down and so England have a penalty.

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

The sun may be shining here now but the mood in the crowd is darker after those TMO decisions – one in favour of England to allow Marlie Packer’s try (have to say it didn’t look like she immediately placed the ball to me) and the other to rule Pauline Bourdon Sansus offside and this deny her the try she thought she had scored (right call in my view). Lots of boos and whistles from the crowd.

05:24 PM BST

Try! England have their bonus-point

After a TMO review, they decide that although Packer was initially short she had the right to stretch for the line and then the ball landed on the line so the try is awarded. Aitchison keeps up her 100% record from the tee so England lead 28-14.

05:21 PM BST

Possible England try?

England think they have their fourth try but we have gone to the TMO. The referee thinks it is a try...

05:20 PM BST

32 mins: France 14 England 21

England win a penalty just over five metres out from the France line. They go to the corner...

05:17 PM BST

Try! France hit back again

The hosts get a try back again and it is off first-phase. From a scrum in mid-field, France ship it wide through a number of neat offloads. The ball is eventually shipped out to the right wing where M Menager hands off Breach and goes over. Good finish but that is poor defending from Breach. The conversion is successful and it is now 14-21.

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

Pauline Bourdon Sansus with a lovely arcing break – England need to close her down quicker – and then she produces a great pass out wide to put Marine Menager away down the wing for France’s second. Slick.

05:14 PM BST

Try! Jones scores on intercept

England have their third try but it is gifted to them. France try to run the ball out of their own 22 down the left wing but the offload inside is intercepted by Jones and she goes over in the corner. Aitchison lands a terrific touchline conversion. England lead 21-7.

Massive error from France. Savvy kick from Aitchison and Boulard tries to run it back but instead of finding Vernier on her inside feeds Meg Jones. Too easy. That could prove pivotal if this game ends up being close. The home crowd can’t believe what they’ve just seen.

05:10 PM BST

22 mins: France 7 England 14

England may have won a penalty at the first scrum of the day but France now have a scrum penalty of their own.

05:08 PM BST

Try! France respond

The hosts have a try back. Scrum-half Bourdon delivers a fast, flat ball and Vernier runs a terrific line just a few metres out from the England line and she goes over. Queyroi lands an easy conversion and it is now 7-14.

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

Biggest cheer of the day comes as Gabrielle Vernier cuts clean through – and the Tricolore flags placed on seats before kick-off are now being waved around the stadium.

05:04 PM BST

16 mins: France 0 England 14

France make good progress into the England 22 but at a crucial moment they knock on and England can clear.

We’ve barely seen England’s maul in this year’s championship but it’s already been whipped out twice to great effect for both of England’s tries. They haven’t exactly flattened France but it’s been a real energy sapper for the hosts. Calculated play from England - they bunch the French up and then create the space for Matthews to dart over.

Only the third try that England have conceded all Championship, and what a score from France. Power and accuracy from the fluid forwards before Gabrielle Vernier cuts a gorgeous angle to slice through. The hosts have responded.

05:01 PM BST

Try! Matthews gets England’s second

What a start for England. After a couple of phases after the maul, a neat Cokayne offload just before she hit contact puts Matthews through a gap and over for England’s second try. The conversion is successful and England’s lead is already 14-0.

They have had a warning from a Pauline Bourdon Sansus break but, aside from that, England have been clinical without a sign of nerves. Most impressive has been the kicking of Natasha Hunt from scrum-half and the patience and skill of the forwards at close range. Hannah Botterman set up Maud Muir with a deft pass from the base of a ruck before Amy Cokanye tipped the ball to Alex Matthews on the gain-line for try number two. France have to respond quickly.

04:59 PM BST

11 mins: France 0 England 7

England are awarded a penalty just on the edge of the France 22 as the home side are penalised for not releasing. Instead of opting for a fairly simple shot at goal, England kick to the corner. They have a line-out five metres out...

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

Every decision that goes against France greeted with boos from crowd here.

04:56 PM BST

8 mins: France 0 England 7

That could have bene a quick response from the home side. Bourdon makes a great snipe towards the England 22 but her crossfield kick rolls into touch.

04:53 PM BST

Try! England get first try

First strike to the visitors. England went through phase after phase inches from the line and eventually they go over through Muir. Aitchison lands the easiest of conversions to give England the early advantage.

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux:

Maud Muir part of the England pack that dominated France at the scrum to win a penalty then a few minutes later crashes over next to the posts. Clinical from England – and an ominous sign for French forwards.

We are on the board! 👏



Early England dominance pays off as Maud Muir seizes the opportunity for the #RedRoses! 🌹#FRAvENG | #GuinnessW6N pic.twitter.com/hAD3qLMM74 — Red Roses (@RedRosesRugby) April 27, 2024

04:52 PM BST

4 mins: France 0 England 0

England are just inches away from the France line...

04:50 PM BST

2 mins: France 0 England 0

The first scrum of the day is France’s put-in just inside the home half but England are awarded a penalty. England kick into the France 22.

04:47 PM BST

Kick-off

We are under way at the Stade Chaban-Delmas. The Six Nations title is up for grabs.

04:45 PM BST

Reminder of the teams

France: Boulard; Ciofani, Konde, Vernier, M Menager; Queyroi, Bourdon Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Khalfaoui, Feleu (capt), Fall, Escudero, Hermet, R Menager.

Replacements: Riffonneau, Mwayembe, Joyeux, Feleu, Gros, Chambon, Jacquet, Berthoumieu.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Aldcroft, Talling, Kabeya, M Packer (capt), Matthews.

Replacements: Powell, Carson, Clifford, Ward, Feaunati, L Packer, Scarratt, Gregson.

Before kick off France did a very... French thing. They formed a huddle in the middle of England’s half. Was that an intimidation tactic? Or maybe they were just genuinely confused about which side of the pitch they were kicking off from. Bizarre.

04:44 PM BST

Tries, tries, tries

In each of their previous two Grand Slam campaigns, England had amassed 45 tries, conceding four in 2022 and seven in 2023. They have scored 38 so far this Championship and have shipped only two. When you consider that they’ve been tracking at nine tries a game for the past three campaigns, that is quite ridiculous.

04:42 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the very, very long tunnel. It has been timed at three minutes between the dressing rooms and the pitch. We are just moments away from kick-off but first it is time for the national anthems.

04:35 PM BST

England head coach John Mitchell speaking to the BBC

“It has been a normal week for us and we had to get over the performance of last weekend. We went through a good review and obviously this game brings up different challenges. “We also have the weather to adapt to as well. We have been looking forward to this for a long time and we are ready for it - it’s something we will embrace.”

On the challenges France pose:

“They will come at us and they have a forward pack that hasn’t been under pressure yet. Territory today will decide where a lot of the pressure will come from.”

04:25 PM BST

Live from Bordeaux

The heavy rain has stopped and French fans are in full voice around the Stade Chaban-Delmas, where England’s backline are going through the motions. You can tell it’s slippery out there - Abby Dow drops the ball as it’s spread wide to her. Could be a greasy game.

It’s happening! The Red Roses have just finished their warm-up and are wholeheartedly booed off as they head for the tunnel. The team spoke in the week about how hostile the atmosphere would be and the Bordeaux crowd are already doing everything in their power to make it uncomfortable for the reigning Six Nations champions.

04:25 PM BST

Elsewhere today

Today is the final round of fixtures and this game in Bordeaux is the last game. Earlier Wales beat Italy 22-20 at home whilst Ireland are currently beating Scotland 15-12 with just a few minutes remaining.

04:23 PM BST

Full line-ups

France: Boulard; Ciofani, Konde, Vernier, M Menager; Queyroi, Bourdon Sansus; Deshaye, Sochat, Khalfaoui, Feleu (capt), Fall, Escudero, Hermet, R Menager.

Replacements: Riffonneau, Mwayembe, Joyeux, Feleu, Gros, Chambon, Jacquet, Berthoumieu.

England: Kildunne; Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Aitchison, Hunt; Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Aldcroft, Talling, Kabeya, M Packer (capt), Matthews.

Replacements: Powell, Carson, Clifford, Ward, Feaunati, L Packer, Scarratt, Gregson.

04:21 PM BST

Sarah and Fi live from Bordeaux

A rustique take from Bordeaux, where we have just survived biblical showers.. @SarahJMockford joins us for the big one 🏆 It's a sellout at the Stade Chaban Delmas 🇫🇷🥖🌹



Follow updates from #FRAvENG on @TelegraphRugby pic.twitter.com/yFYF9H3DIo — Fi Tomas (@fi_tomas_) April 27, 2024

04:12 PM BST

England arrive

The weather looks more like England than France down in Bordeaux:

04:06 PM BST

Team news

Trust the process



Here are the #RedRoses who will take on France with the #GuinnessW6N title on the line#FRAvENG | @O2 | #WearTheRose — Red Roses (@RedRosesRugby) April 27, 2024

🔥 𝐋𝐀 𝐕𝐎𝐈𝐋𝐀̀ !



La compo des Bleues pour la finale face à l'Angleterre ! 😍



👊 Rendez-vous samedi à 17h45 au stade Chaban-Delmas à Bordeaux pour encourager les filles !



🎟️ Derniers billets disponibles ! 👉 https://t.co/woCRy1hXVJ#XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV #FRAANG pic.twitter.com/zOkPliU7LV — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) April 25, 2024

04:04 PM BST

Sarah Mockford live from Bordeaux

Late change for France: Anne-Cecile Ciofani starts on the wing instead of Joanna Grisez, who has a calf niggle. Back-rower Axelle Berthoumieu comes onto the bench as the French opt for a 6:2 split between forwards and backs.

The French fans are a passionate – and hardy – bunch. Many poured into Stade Chaban-Delmas two hours before kick-off despite a lot of the more open seats being exposed to the inclement weather here in Bordeaux. Of course, there is a brass band going strongly too!

04:00 PM BST

From Bordeaux

England hooker Amy Cokayne says the Red Roses are relishing the chance to pit their improved scrum against France’s monster pack in their Grand Slam finale.

France’s scrum has been a cornerstone of their unbeaten Women’s Six Nations campaign. Operating at a 100 per cent success rate, the hosts will look to unleash their most devastating weapon in their bid to end England’s dominance in the competition.

The Red Roses, who are hunting a sixth consecutive Six Nations crown, have spent weeks fine tuning their scrummaging technique with Nathan Catt, the Rugby Football Union’s scrum pathways coach, in preparation for their winner-takes-all encounter in Bordeaux.

Catt has been a popular addition to the women’s backroom staff, with Cokayne revealing he has helped to implement a more technically minded approach among the front-three.

“He’s come in and has been really good,” said Cokayne. “He’s told us not to dumb scrums down. Previously, we’ve kind of said, ‘Get lower and push harder.’ It’s been enjoyable to see the growth of our scrum throughout the tournament too. There’s some really good scrummage sides in the competition and France are definitely one of them.”

“He’s also added stuff into our gym programmes. We have loads more reps now as front rowers. He films everything so we can watch it back, giving us really clear objectives and technical points to improve on. He’s looked at a lot of our old footage and shown us pictures where we can improve.”

More than 27,000 tickets have been sold for the tournament decider at the Stade Chaban-Delmas, which would mark a record attendance for a standalone women’s Test in France.

“I haven’t won many times away to France in my career,” said Cokayne. “I love the hostility of it, walking into the stadium with people saying whatever they want to you. We’ve had some crazy physical games against them and it’s what we love.”

Les Bleues have not beaten England in 12 attempts but Manae Feleu, the France captain, said the team were under no illusions about the size of the challenge ahead against a side who have shipped 38 tries in this tournament while conceding just two.

“They are a really good team,” said Feleu. “They are first in the world, so it’s not really a surprise that they’ve scored 38 tries. We respect that and we know that England are the top one in the world. It’s just a great challenge for us to play a team like that.”

03:54 PM BST

Match preview

By Ramsay Hodgson

Bordeaux-Begles’ Stade Chaban-Delmas has hosted some exquisite attacking rugby this season with Damian Penaud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Romain Buros running in tries for fun. Similarly, England’s hopes of unlocking the French defence there will rest on unleashing their dangerous back three.

Creating space for full-back Ellie Kildunne and wingers Abby Dow and Jess Breach will be reliant on the quality of England’s wide passing. So far this has been no problem for the Red Roses, who have made more passes than any other team (868) and in the opening three rounds made more than double the number of 10-metre-plus passes than every nation in the tournament except France.

Will England secure their third successive Grand Slam this afternoon? - Alex Broadway/Getty Images

It is a tactic that has reaped rewards for John Mitchell’s team in the tournament, his side having scored 38 tries, double France’s tally. The potent Kildunne tops the tournament charts for tries (nine), points (45), carries (59), metres made (629.5) and line breaks (13). Dow and Breach are not far behind either with five and four tries, respectively, as well as three assists apiece. Suffice to say, the French back three will have their hands full.

It will be up front that Les Bleues will look to take the game to the Red Roses. The French are the only nation with a 100 per cent scrum success rate in the 2024 Six Nations and their dynamic offloading game will add an element of chaos in the loose.

The powerful French pack, orchestrated by scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus, has made 61 offloads to date, more than any other country in the competition, and prop Assia Khalfaoui tops the individual offload rankings with nine.

If Marlie Packer’s forwards get tied into an ugly battle with the French pack they risk falling foul of Canadian referee Maggie Cogger-Orr and repeating the ill-discipline that has plagued them in this year’s Six Nations. England have conceded 39 penalties and had two players red-carded.

France fly-half Lina Queyroi, who has scored 32 points from the tee, will be ready to capitalise on any infringements.

