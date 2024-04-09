England: Andrew Strawbridge joins as assistant coach and 'coaching advisor'

Andrew Strawbridge (left) helped take training sessions during the recent Six Nations [Getty Images]

England head coach Steve Borthwick has bolstered his coaching team by adding experienced New Zealander Andrew Strawbridge on a permanent basis.

Strawbridge, 59, spent four weeks with England as a consultant during the 2024 Six Nations.

He has now joined on a full-time basis as an assistant coach and "coaching advisor" before the summer tour of Japan and New Zealand.

"Andrew has made a huge impression," said Borthwick.

Strawbridge has extensive coaching experience at provincial level in New Zealand and was a consultant with the All Blacks at the World Cup in 2023.

"From the moment he walked into the environment, I was hugely impressed with his attention to detail, the clarity of his coaching philosophy and the different perspectives he has on the game," added Borthwick.

"His extensive coaching experience in Super Rugby and the international arena, as well as his expertise in player development, complements our existing coaching group well.

"I'm excited that he'll back with us as we prepare for the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand."

Strawbridge will help fill the void left by the departing Kevin Sinfield, who will leave the set-up following the July Tests.

While Strawbridge's remit will include working across all areas of the game, he will have a specific focus on the attacking contact area.

"I am immensely proud to be involved in the England coaching group and look forward to playing a part in helping the team achieve its goals," Strawbridge said.

'Exciting times ahead' - Mitchell

England stuttered through the start of the recent Six Nations before producing a brilliant performance in defeating Ireland at Twickenham in round four.

They followed that up by scoring four tries in France before falling to a narrow defeat, and scrum-half Alex Mitchell says there are bright times ahead given the team's new-found potency in attack.

"It's exciting with England, the way we want to attack now. We want to play with tempo, we want quick speed of ball, and everyone is buying into that," Mitchell told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"So it has been outstanding to see. We have shown glimpses in the Six Nations - we are not quite there yet - but we know where we can go with the talent that we've got in this country.

"I know where we can go, so there are very exciting times ahead."