England 50-24 Canada: Red Roses win first match of two-Test series in Exeter

Mackenzie Carson scored England's third try against the country she used to represent

Women's Summer Nations Series: England v Canada England: (31) 50 Tries: Rowland 2, M Packer, Carson, Kildunne 2, L Packer, Allen Cons: Rowland 5 Canada: (12) 24 Tries: Pelletier, Beukeboom, Tuttosi, Grant Cons: De Goede 2

England cruised to a 50-24 victory in the first match of their two-Test series with Canada in preparation for next month's inaugural WXV tournament.

Helena Rowland contributed 20 points at Sandy Park in the Red Roses' first game since winning the Grand Slam in April.

Rowland and Ellie Kildunne both crossed twice, as Mackenzie Carson, Maisy Allen and Marlie and Lucy Packer also scored.

Justine Pelletier, Tyson Beukeboom, Emily Tuttosi and Maddy Grant scored tries for Canada.

The result hands interim head coach Louis Deacon a first victory in charge, before former New Zealand coach John Mitchell leaves his coaching role with Japan's men to officially take control at the end of the ongoing men's Rugby World Cup.

Deacon replaced Simon Middleton, who finished his eight-year reign as England head coach after guiding the Roses to a fifth consecutive Six Nations title earlier this year.

England start life after Middleton in style

The last meeting between the two sides was England's 26-19 win in last year's World Cup semi-finals, and the hosts were quickly into their stride in Exeter.

Holly Aitchison's cross-field kick was caught by Kildunne, who swiftly moved it on to Abby Dow to feed Rowland back inside for a simple run-in.

Captain Marlie Packer powered over for the second but Canada hit back with a reminder of their threat as scrum-half Pelletier threw a dummy at the ruck to snipe over.

Former Canada prop Carson then showed nimble footwork to score England's third try before Canada pegged back their hosts once again through a powerful surge by Beukeboom.

Kildunne's first try came after some excellent hands and lines of running by the England backs as the full-back straightened up before dotting down, before scrum-half Lucy Packer showed she could match anything her opposite number did with an equally artful finish.

Kildunne added her second after the break with another powerful run to shrug off two defenders but Canada responded through a rolling maul similar to which which Exeter's Tuttosi will have done many times on the same pitch for her club.

Canada showed plenty of attacking endeavour and were rewarded with an excellent team try as the ball was moved along the entire backline before the final pass back inside set Grant free to score their fourth try.

The loudest cheer of the afternoon followed the introduction of local hero Allen for her first cap, and the noise went up a level when the Exeter player marked her debut with a try.

England will conclude their summer series with Canada at Saracens' StoneX Stadium in London next weekend before their WXV 1 campaign gets under way in New Zealand in late October.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Breach, Rowland, Heard, Dow; Aitchison, L Packer; Carson, Atkin-Davies, Bern, Galligan, O'Donnell, Talling, M Packer (capt), Aldcroft.

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, Beckett, Allen, Hunt, Jones, MacDonald.

Canada: Tessier; Farries, Bermudez, Grant, Symonds; Gallagher, Pelletier; Hunt, Tuttosi, Menin, Beukeboom, Holtkamp, Senft, Forteza, De Goede.

Replacements: Boag, DeMerchant, Ellis, Royer, Svoboda, Apps, Perry, Harvey.