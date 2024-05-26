Engine woes hurting Honda at Indy 500; 3 engines fail in first 150 miles of race

INDIANAPOLIS— While Chevrolet had mechanical concerns during qualifying for the 108th Indianapolis 500, Honda has had the reliability issues during the race itself.

Three engines suffered terminal failures within the first 150 miles of Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Marcus Armstrong was the first driver to suffer in the race, coming onto pit road under the race’s first caution for a multi-car incident at Turn 1. His race lasted six laps.

The next Honda driver to suffer technical misfortune was Katherine Legge. The No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing entry began smoking heading into Turn 3 on Lap 23. Legge made it back to pit road, her race finished after some impressive performances last weekend in qualifying.

2019 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Felix Rosenqvist suffered Honda’s third mechanical failure of the race as the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing machine started emitting smoke going through Turn 1 on Lap 56. The Swede pulled over against the inside retaining wall on the backstretch.

