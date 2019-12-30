Engine failure forces emergency landing on Kansas flight home

The plane that the Kansas basketball team was aboard was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine failed, according to a statement from the team.

The Jayhawks won at Stanford on Sunday afternoon, but just 20 minutes after departing from a San Jose airport, one of the engines on that plane failed. They immediately turned around and landed safely.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ryan White, a senior associate athletic director for the Jayhawks, posted this video of the plane’s engine shooting out flames on twitter:

@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aAKPcavCUK — Ryan White (@ryanwhite_01) December 30, 2019





The team plans to spend the night in California before returning to Lawrence on Monday.