Enfinger wins wild Martinsville Truck race to earn title shot

Jim Utter

Enfinger held off a wild charge from his ThorSport Racing teammate Ben Rhodes in a two-lap dash to the finish to win Friday night’s NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

 

Entering this race, Enfinger had led seven laps in seven career Martinsville starts but led five times for 49 laps, including the final two, in his win Friday.

With the victory Enfinger will joins Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith as the four drivers who will compete for the Truck Series championship next weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Whoever finishes highest among the four will be the champion.

The win is the fourth this season for Enfinger and sixth of his career.

“It was tough – we had to fight for this one,” Enfinger said. “It’s been an up-and-down season for us but we peaked when we needed to and I feel really good about our chances at Phoenix.

“We actually had really good truck after we had about five laps on it but those first few laps after a restart it was really tough. My back bumper got jacked up a lot but that’s just part of it at Martinsville.

“We needed to make it (to the title race) before we could worry about it. We were standing here with our back against the wall. It’s so awesome to be here.”

Smith finished third in the race, Christian Eckes fourth and Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Stewart Friesen, Danny Bohn, Creed, Austin Wayne Self and Derek Kraus.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, a handful of lead-lap trucks pit but Enfinger stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 113, Enfinger was followed by Raphael Lessard and Eckes.

On Lap 117, Eckes got into Carson Hocevar in Turn 4 in an incident that also collected Tate Fogleman to bring the caution back out. During the caution Austin Hill took his No. 16 Toyota to the garage with repeated engine issues, ending his playoff run.

“Everyone that makes this deal happen deserves a lot better. We should be in this final four,” Hill said. “I guess it’s these really great Ilmor engines. They like to breathe fire.”

 

The race returned to green on Lap 127 with Enfinger out front. Johnny Sauter jumped to the lead quickly on the restart.

Tanner Gray hit the wall in Turn 1 on Lap 154 to bring out another caution. All the lead-lap trucks elected to pit with Sauter the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 162, Sauter was followed by Hocevar.

Hocevar pushed Sauter high in Turn 2 which allowed Enfinger to move into the lead on the backstretch. Sauter was forced to pit under green with a flat tire.

Clay Greenfield spun on the backstretch on Lap 167 for the eighth caution of the race. On the restart on Lap 174, Enfinger led the way followed by Moffitt and Zane Smith.

NASCAR displayed the caution again on Lap 175, when Sheldon Creed got turned by Enfinger and spun in Turn 4. The race returned to green on Lap 182.

Lessard got around Enfinger quickly on the restart to grab the lead for the first time in the race.

Hocevar spun in Turn 2 on Lap 185 to put the race back under caution. The race returned to green with 10 laps to go and Lessard leading the way.

Moffitt got into Rhodes, who hit then Lessard in Turn 2 with 8 laps remaining which allowed Enfinger to reclaim the lead as the race went back under caution.

The race returned to green with 3 laps to go.

Stage 2

Friesen passed Crafton with one lap to go and held on for the Stage 2 win, his first stage victory of the 2020 season.

Enfinger was third, Lessard fourth and Moffitt rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap trucks pit with Creed the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 60, Creed was followed by Crafton and Sauter.

Zane Smith worked his way around Crafton to move into the second spot on Lap 61.

On Lap 76, Zane Smith worked his way around Creed and reclaimed the lead.

Caution was displayed on Lap 79 when Greenfield spun in Turn 3 at the same time Creed was forced to hit pit road for a flat tire.

 

Playoff driver Austin Hill was also forced to pit with a possible engine issue during the caution.

The race returned to green on Lap 85 with Zane Smith leading the way followed by Crafton and Sauter.

On the restart, Zane Smith drifted high in Turn 2 as first Crafton moved into the lead before Sauter passed him to grab the top spot for the first time in the race.

Gray spun off Turn 4 on Lap 90 after contact from Creed to bring out caution. The race returned to green on Lap 99 with Crafton out front.

Stage 1

Creed took the Stage 1 win over Crafton under caution as a wreck with two laps remaining left no time to restart the race.

Sauter was third, Zane Smith fourth and Rhodes rounded out the top-five.

Creed started on the pole but Zane Smith quickly powered into the lead on the first lap and Creed dropped to second.

On Lap 12, Creed got back around Zane Smith to retake the lead.

Several trucks, including Gray, Tate Fogleman, Trevor Bayne and B.J. McLeod – got collected in a wreck off Turn 4 on Lap 13 which brought out the first caution and briefly blocked the track.

The race returned to green on Lap 22 with Creed leading the way.

With 15 laps remaining in the first stage, Creed had raced out to a 4-second lead over Crafton as Rhodes ran third.

Sauter passed Rhodes for third on Lap 41 as Creed continued to drive away and expand his lead.

Caution was displayed on Lap 48 when Natalie Decker and Jordan Anderson wrecked off Turn 4.

Cla # Driver   Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 2 United States Sheldon Creed   Chevrolet 152 2:07'58.734     131
2 16 United States Austin Hill   Toyota 152 2:07'58.865 0.131 0.131 1
3 21 Zane Smith   Chevrolet 152 2:07'59.160 0.426 0.295  
4 4 Canada Raphael Lessard   Toyota 152 2:07'59.352 0.618 0.192  
5 23 United States Brett Moffitt   Chevrolet 152 2:07'59.527 0.793 0.175  
6 88 United States Matt Crafton   Ford 152 2:07'59.880 1.146 0.353 13
7 22 United States Austin Wayne Self   Chevrolet 152 2:08'00.096 1.362 0.216  
8 17 United States Dylan Lupton   Ford 152 2:08'00.411 1.677 0.315  
9 19 United States Derek Kraus   Toyota 152 2:08'00.648 1.914 0.237 2
10 15 United States Tanner Gray   Ford 152 2:08'01.238 2.504 0.590  
11 56 Tyler Hill   Chevrolet 152 2:08'01.489 2.755 0.251  
12 24 United States Chase Purdy   Chevrolet 152 2:08'01.687 2.953 0.198  
13 3 United States Jordan Anderson   Chevrolet 152 2:08'02.072 3.338 0.385  
14 20 United States Spencer Boyd   Chevrolet 152 2:08'02.413 3.679 0.341  
15 42 James Buescher   Chevrolet 152 2:08'03.068 4.334 0.655  
16 26 United States Tyler Ankrum   Chevrolet 152 2:08'03.678 4.944 0.610  
17 30 Danny Bohn   Toyota 152 2:08'04.063 5.329 0.385  
18 41 Dawson Cram   Chevrolet 152 2:08'04.460 5.726 0.397  
19 00 United States Josh Bilicki   Toyota 151 2:07'31.130 1 Lap 1 Lap  
20 99 United States Ben Rhodes   Ford 151 2:07'31.206 1 Lap 0.076 1
21 51 Chandler Smith   Toyota 151 2:08'03.429 1 Lap 32.223  
22 83 United States Ray Ciccarelli   Chevrolet 151 2:08'19.895 1 Lap 16.466  
23 13 United States Johnny Sauter   Ford 150 2:08'07.355 2 Laps 1 Lap  
24 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb   Chevrolet 149 2:08'31.145 3 Laps 1 Lap  
25 18 United States Christian Eckes   Toyota 145 1:59'51.916 7 Laps 4 Laps  
26 6 United States Norm Benning   Chevrolet 143 2:08'24.029 9 Laps 2 Laps  
27 33 United States Josh Reaume   Toyota 131 1:58'06.536 21 Laps 12 Laps  
28 52 United States Stewart Friesen   Toyota 129 1:46'14.884 23 Laps 2 Laps 4
29 45 United States Trevor Bayne   Chevrolet 118 1:36'40.488 34 Laps 11 Laps  
30 44 United States Natalie Decker   Chevrolet 115 1:36'42.015 37 Laps 3 Laps  
31 38 United States Todd Gilliland   Ford 105 1:22'31.527 47 Laps 10 Laps  
32 98 United States Grant Enfinger   Ford 91 1:11'10.677 61 Laps 14 Laps  
33 02 Tate Fogleman   Chevrolet 51 39'59.130 101 Laps 40 Laps  
34 40 United States Ryan Truex   Chevrolet 49 39'17.476 103 Laps 2 Laps  
35 68 Clay Greenfield   Toyota 42 28'29.500 110 Laps 7 Laps  
36 14 United States Trey Hutchens   Chevrolet 36 32'00.282 116 Laps 6 Laps  
37 49 United States Tim Viens   Chevrolet 29 15'50.999 123 Laps 7 Laps  