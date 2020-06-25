Enfinger looks to extend monopoly among Gander Truck Series regulars

Five races into the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Grant Enfinger is the only series regular to have visited Victory Lane.

Enfinger took the checkered flag in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway and earned his second victory June 6 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers won the other three races: Chase Elliott in the much-ballyhooed bounty race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kyle Busch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (before the pandemic hiatus) and at Homestead-Miami Speedway (June 13).

Remarkably, Enfinger is the only full-time driver in the series who has accumulated NASCAR Playoff points. The driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford has 11 — five each for the two victories and one for a stage win. No other driver eligible for the series title has scored a single playoff point.

Interestingly, however, Enfinger is third in the series standings, 48 points behind leader Austin Hill and four behind second-place Christian Eckes. Those two drivers have accumulated more stage points — as opposed to playoff points—in the first five races.

The playoff point picture is likely to change with no full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the field for Saturday‘s Pocono Organics 150 (12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Ross Chastain, a full-time NASCAR Xfinity driver this season, is the defending winner, and he‘ll be racing in the Pocono Organics 150.