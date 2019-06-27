Enes Kanter's comments on Zion Williamson don't sit well with Julius Randle originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter is known for being outspoken.

He's been a longtime critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his authoritarian policies. Now, he's speaking out about No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

"I kind of feel like he's overhyped like he's Julius Randle with hops," Kanter told Colin Cowherd on his radio show The Herd on Wednesday.

Apparently Kanter's red-hot take on Williamson did not sit well with Randle, who fired back in a post on Twitter.

Yo @EnesKanter last time you guarded me I had 45 relax bro lol — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) June 26, 2019

Randle isn't wrong. In a loss to the Trail Blazers in March, Randle did drop 45 points on Portland, but scored only two of those against Kanter out of six possessions.

It wasn't enough to give the Pelicans a win, and Kanter made sure to point this out in his response.

I remember brother.

That was the game y'all got the "L"

😂 https://t.co/w3B9c8swT5 pic.twitter.com/054h9c7iin



— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 26, 2019

While Kanter's strong opinion of Williamson didn't sit well with Randle, it wasn't all shade.

"If he develops his shot, he definitely could become a Hall of Famer," Kanter said of Williamson. "It's all in his hands. He just needs to put the work in and go out there and show the whole world."