Enes Kanter wears shoes accusing Nike of slave labor during Celtics game

Virginia Aabram
·2 min read
Enes Kanter wears shoes accusing Nike of slave labor during Celtics game
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is following up on his Monday video accusing Nike of using Uyghur slave labor, but this time, he let the shoes do the talking.

The white shoes, which he wore during Monday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, feature written phrases such as “hypocrite Nike,” “modern day slavery,” “no more excuses,” and “made with slave labor" and are speckled in red paint resembling blood.

'SLAVE LABOR': NBA PLAYER ENES KANTER ACCUSES NIKE OF USING UYGHUR FORCED LABOR

He echoed his video by calling on Nike owner Phil Knight, as well as star basketball players Michael Jordan and LeBron James, to go with him to China to see the conditions under which the company's shoes are made.

The shoes are the latest in Kanter’s #FreedomShoes, which he’s worn on the court to emphasize his stance against China.

Last week, Kanter railed against the Chinese oppression of Tibet and posted images of custom shoes emblazoned with “Free Tibet” and images of a monk immolating himself.


He’s also posted another pair of shoes condemning the treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which has been subjected to forced labor and reeducation. A third pair of custom sneakers called for the Chinese public to break free from the Communist Party.

The National Basketball Association is apparently reticent to criticize China, most likely due to the large share of its market based in the country.

