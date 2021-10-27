Enes Kanter wears shoes accusing Nike of slave labor during Celtics game

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is following up on his Monday video accusing Nike of using Uyghur slave labor, but this time, he let the shoes do the talking.

The white shoes, which he wore during Monday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, feature written phrases such as “hypocrite Nike,” “modern day slavery,” “no more excuses,” and “made with slave labor" and are speckled in red paint resembling blood.

'SLAVE LABOR': NBA PLAYER ENES KANTER ACCUSES NIKE OF USING UYGHUR FORCED LABOR

He echoed his video by calling on Nike owner Phil Knight, as well as star basketball players Michael Jordan and LeBron James, to go with him to China to see the conditions under which the company's shoes are made.

To the owner of @Nike, Phil Knight



How about I book plane tickets for us

and let's fly to China together.



We can try to visit these SLAVE labor

camps and you can see it with your

own eyes.@KingJames @Jumpman23

you guys are welcome to come too.#EndUyghurForcedLabor pic.twitter.com/241bg887JO — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 26, 2021

The shoes are the latest in Kanter’s #FreedomShoes, which he’s worn on the court to emphasize his stance against China.

Last week, Kanter railed against the Chinese oppression of Tibet and posted images of custom shoes emblazoned with “Free Tibet” and images of a monk immolating himself.

More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! — hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet.



I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom.#FreeTibet #FreedomShoes pic.twitter.com/MKxfs1l7GA — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

He’s also posted another pair of shoes condemning the treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which has been subjected to forced labor and reeducation. A third pair of custom sneakers called for the Chinese public to break free from the Communist Party.

To those of you who care about human dignity:

Please join me in spreading the word.

What is happening to the Uyghurs is one of the WORST human rights abuses in the world today.



We can NOT stay silent!#FreedomShoes#FreeUyghurs pic.twitter.com/8Bjr4FiWR9 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 22, 2021

XI JINPING and the Chinese Communist Party



Someone has to teach you a lesson,

I will NEVER apologize for speaking the truth.

You can NOT buy me.

You can NOT scare me.

You can NOT silence me.



Bring it on!! #FreedomShoes#XinnieThePooh pic.twitter.com/JFGEgIaXlN — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 24, 2021

The National Basketball Association is apparently reticent to criticize China, most likely due to the large share of its market based in the country.

