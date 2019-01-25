Enes Kanter wants out of New York, but the Kings have other priorities originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Enes Kanter era is coming to a conclusion in New York. Following the Knicks' loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the 26-year-old big, who drew a DNP-CD, sounded off to the media.

"I want to play basketball," Kanter told reporters. "If you're going to play me here, play me. Or if not, then just get me out of here."

Kanter, who was linked to the Sacramento Kings earlier in the month, is finishing out the final year of his contract in New York. He's owed $18.6 million, which is a shocking figure, but Sacramento has plenty of expiring contracts, as well as cap space if they wanted to make a move on the talented, yet controversial center.

According to a league source, the Kings were willing to listen on Kanter when the original report came out, but they weren't looking to do New York (or any other team) a favor when it came to cap space, unless assets were attached.

Kanter would instantly infuse the Kings' frontline with an efficient scorer and high-end rebounder, but it would come at a price.

Sacramento's frontline is packed with young players, including rookies Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III, who have played well recently. Taking away valuable developmental minutes from the young duo isn't high on the team's priority list.

Kanter is a rental player and the Kings have plenty of other needs that are higher on that priority list, including size at the wing and an established backup point guard.

The Kings' front office continues to make it very clear that they are looking for deals that improve the team both in the short-term and the long-term. They are willing to provide cap relief for a struggling team if assets are involved.

Sacramento would jump at the right deal, but they want to retain flexibility for the summer of 2019 when they have an estimated $60 million to spend in free agency.