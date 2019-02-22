Enes Kanter takes shot a Knicks after leaving: 'Wow! That's how winning feels'

Enes Kanter has only played in one game with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he already seems to be much happier with his new team. Following the Trail Blazers’ 113-99 win on Thursday, Kanter took a shot at his former team, the New York Knicks, on social media.

What did Kanter say? Oh, just that he enjoyed winning a game for once.

Wow! That’s how winning feels 🤔

I can get use to that 😅#RipCity — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) February 22, 2019





The 26-year-old Kanter didn’t do much of that as a member of the Knicks. In his first season with the team, the Knicks went 29-53. New York has been even worse this season at 11-47.

His situation with New York went from bad to worse when the team decided to focus on giving more time to younger players. Kanter saw himself booted from the rotation despite averaging 14 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He made it clear he was upset about that decision, telling the team to play him or “get me out of here.”

The Knicks eventually granted Kanter’s wish Feb. 7. He joined the Trail Blazers shortly after.

Enes Kanter seems happy to be on a winning team. (AP Photo)

Despite the insult, Kanter doesn’t actually hate his old team. He admitted he would recommend the Knicks to upcoming free agents, even calling the franchise a “very good organization.”

And yet, that “very good organization” may have made a very bad decision to let Kanter go for nothing. In his first game with the Trail Blazers, Kanter scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Kanter helped his new team get a win, and it sounds like he plans to keep doing that now that he finally has a chance to get on the court again.

