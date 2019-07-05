Enes Kanter, Nick Wright continue Twitter feud on Friday originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

On the Fourth of July, Enes Kanter endeared himself to Boston Celtics fans everywhere by clapping back at FS1 analyst Nick Wright after he insulted the Celtics. And on Friday, their Twitter feud continued.

Wright took time on "First Things First" to address Kanter's comments about his hair, and Wright pointed out that his hair was "not fake." Kanter tweeted back at Wright and gave him some love, but he also sent the analyst a message.

😂😂

Nothing but love brother. @getnickwright

You gotta stop hating on my team tho.#HatersGonnaHate 💯 https://t.co/kw2Z3c8T2e



— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 5, 2019

It's nice to see that Kanter is already both protective and proud of his new team. Kanter's presence is not unlike Aron Baynes' addition two years ago, when he immediately took to being a member of the Celtics and was a solid big-man for the team for a couple of seasons.

Of course, Kanter did have to give Wright one more parting shot before calling it quits on the beef.

We'll see if this feud between Kanter and Wright carries on. At the very least, the back-and-forth the past couple of days has certainly been entertaining.

