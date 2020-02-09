Enes Kanter laughs at Kevin Durant's logic in decision to join Warriors

To say Kevin Durant's decision to join the Warriors in 2016 was unpopular might be the understatement of the past decade.

Well, unpopular outside of the Bay Area that is, as KD helped lead Golden State to two dominant championship runs and brought home a pair of Finals MVP trophies in the process.

He recently opened up about what drove him to leave the team he spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with.

Kevin Durant shares his reasoning behind leaving the Thunder for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/KexrlZQURX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 8, 2020

Enes Kanter, who played with Durant during his final two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has never been one to shy away from igniting controversy, clearly didn't appreciate KD's veiled shot at all of his OKC teammates.

Kanter isn't the first former Thunder big man to have beef with KD, as Kendrick Perkins and Durant have had their own contentious back-and-forths over the past few months.

The two won't be seeing each other on the court any time soon, as KD continues to rehabilitate from the Achilles tear he suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

