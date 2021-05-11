Enes Kanter among NBA players to congratulate Russell Westbrook for capturing triple-double crown

Enes Kanter congratulates Russell Westbrook for capturing triple-double crown originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Monday was a record-setting night and not just for the Portland Trail Blazers.

As the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook made history. He accomplished a feat many thought was impossible when he grabbed his 10th rebound off the rim with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

With that simple rebound, Westbrook recorded his 182nd triple double, passing NBA legend Oscar Robertson in the history books to become the league’s all-time leader in triple doubles. Robertson had held the long-standing record since the 1961-62 season.

"It's just a blessing that you put so much into the game, so much time, you sacrifice so much to the game to be able to just be mentioned with guys like Oscar and Magic and Jason Kidd, those guys, that's something I never dreamed about," Westbrook said post-game. "I'm super grateful for Oscar. He paved the way for guys like myself."

The rebound that gave Russell Westbrook his record-breaking 182nd triple-double 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8GOr9vOZSx — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2021

When asked after the game if he ever thought he’d surpass Robertson’s milestone, the nine-time NBA All-Star said he “never really thought about it honestly.” He added, “I just kind of go out and play and every night I try to do things that people say can't be done...

My motto is 'Why not?' That's how I live and that's how I think. Each and every time I step on the floor, I try to do things that people said I can't do over the years and proving people wrong.

- Russell Westbrook

Many of his current and former teammates took to social media to congratulate Westbrook on his historic outing. One of those players was Portland Trail Blazer Enes Kanter, who was Westbrook’s teammate in Oklahoma City over three seasons.

“Congrats my brother @russwest44,” Kanter tweeted. “Incredible player and person. Triple-double King.”

Congrats to my brother @russwest44

Incredible player and person 🙏



TRIPLE-DOUBLE KING 👑 pic.twitter.com/LPUiTu88WQ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 11, 2021

Kanter wasn’t the only player in the Pacific Northwest to show Westbrook some love. Jamal Crawford, who played for Portland during the 2011-12 season, also praised the Wizards star.

Gotta be honest, never thought I would see a player avg a triple double for a season in my lifetime. To do it 4 out of the last 5 seasons!!! 😲😲. Now to be the ALL time leader. Iconic. All praise due!! 👑💯 #WHYNOT @russwest44 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2021

Here's a look at more reactions to the triple-double king's historic achievement:

Mr. Triple Double !!! Congratulations big bro. It’s a pleasure to witness history!! First Ballot HOF @russwest44 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

“Get him on the court and he’s trouble...”

Congrats to Russell Westbrook on being the triple-double King pic.twitter.com/yGXptQWTDR — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 11, 2021

Congratulations to Russell Westbrook for making NBA history passing Oscar Robertson to become the all-time leader in triple-doubles! @russwest44 🔥 https://t.co/lMZJ6lIg5O — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 11, 2021

Congrats @russwest44 on breaking the @NBA all-time triple double record! Keep it going, Future Hall of Famer. It’s going to be fun to watch! #KingofTripleDoubles pic.twitter.com/1UK6IxciXX — Jason Kidd (@RealJasonKidd) May 11, 2021

Despite missing the game-winning three at the buzzer which would have capped off the historic night, the 6-foot-3 point guard had a lot to celebrate on Monday night. Westbrook finished the night with 28. points, 13 rebound and 21 assists in 40 minutes as the Wizards fell 125-124 to the Hawks.