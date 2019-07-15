Enes Kanter got creative to help Celtics fans forget Kyrie Irving

For Boston Celtics fans seeking to erase the drama of the 2018-19 season from their collective memory, Enes Kanter is willing to help.

The new Celtics big man will wear No. 11, which was Kyrie Irving's number before he bolted for the Brooklyn Nets. So, what should C's fans do with all of those No. 11 Irving jerseys?

Make them No. 11 Kanter jerseys, obviously. In an Instagram post Saturday, Kanter rounded up photos of fans who "converted" their Irving jerseys to his own with the aid of some tape.

And guess who liked Kanter's post? One Jaylen Brown, who probably is happy to see Irving go after their rocky 2018-19 campaign together.

Enes Kanter posted a picture of Celtics fans covering the Irving on Kyrie's jersey with Kanter and Jaylen Brown liked the picture pic.twitter.com/nAZUwTBdtA — Heart of NBA (@HeartofNBA) July 13, 2019

Kanter apparently is pushing this movement hard; he posted another video Sunday shouting out a kid at his basketball camp for making the No. 11 switch.

The 27-year-old big man, who averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season, doesn't have Irving's talent, but fans may find him an entertaining breath of fresh air compared to the moody Irving.

