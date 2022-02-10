Enes Kanter Freedom: The world will be shocked

Enes Kanter: The world will be shocked…

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Rockets reportedly waiving Enes Freedom sportando.basketball/en/rockets-rep… – 4:56 PM

Enes Kanter @EnesFreedom

The world will be shocked… – 4:14 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Four names I would figure would be in this buyout market…Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker, and Enes Kanter Freedom… – 3:32 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Enes Freedom’s last shot for the Celtics was a made 3-pointer. – 3:21 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Rockets gave Enes his Freedom

(I’m going to take a nap now. It’s been a long two days) – 3:18 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to the Rockets for Daniel Theis, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston is waiving Freedom, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/UUBNOHcDLd – 3:17 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Rockets are waiving Enes Freedom, source tells ESPN. – 3:13 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

If Tilman Fertitta was upset about Daryl Morey’s retweet regarding China, wait till he sees Enes Kanter Freedom’s tweets after today. – 3:09 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Enes Kanter Freedom has said fellow Turkish players avoid talking and speaking to him during games because of the politics involved, so it would be putting Alperen Sengun in a very uncomfortable position if he remained on the team – 3:07 PM

Enes Kanter @EnesFreedom

South Park Vibes pic.twitter.com/rfylHCuWCi – 12:45 PM

