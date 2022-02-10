Enes Kanter Freedom: The world will be shocked
Enes Kanter: The world will be shocked…
Source: Twitter @EnesFreedom
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets reportedly waiving Enes Freedom sportando.basketball/en/rockets-rep… – 4:56 PM
Enes Kanter @EnesFreedom
The world will be shocked… – 4:14 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Four names I would figure would be in this buyout market…Dennis Schroder, Goran Dragic, Kemba Walker, and Enes Kanter Freedom… – 3:32 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Enes Freedom’s last shot for the Celtics was a made 3-pointer. – 3:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Rockets gave Enes his Freedom
(I’m going to take a nap now. It’s been a long two days) – 3:18 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Celtics are trading Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to the Rockets for Daniel Theis, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Houston is waiving Freedom, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/UUBNOHcDLd – 3:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Rockets are waiving Enes Freedom, source tells ESPN. – 3:13 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
If Tilman Fertitta was upset about Daryl Morey’s retweet regarding China, wait till he sees Enes Kanter Freedom’s tweets after today. – 3:09 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Enes Kanter Freedom has said fellow Turkish players avoid talking and speaking to him during games because of the politics involved, so it would be putting Alperen Sengun in a very uncomfortable position if he remained on the team – 3:07 PM
Enes Kanter @EnesFreedom
South Park Vibes pic.twitter.com/rfylHCuWCi – 12:45 PM